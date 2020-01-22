8 Romantic Valentine's Day Dinners

These beef tenderloin medallions are served with a caramelized mushroom and tomato pan sauce. Elegant and tastes amazing, but it's actually quick and easy to make. Though not technically Italian, this dish is definitely inspired by traditional Italian flavors. You'll deglaze the pan with Marsala wine and a little stock, and finish your sauce off with a little butter. Truly a spectacular combination of flavors -- and you can have this recipe ready in just 20 minutes! "This is one of those dishes that unless someone watched you make it, they'd never believe how fast and simple it is to prepare," says Chef John. "This wonderful sauce would work just as well with pork, veal, or chicken."