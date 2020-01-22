8 Romantic Valentine's Day Dinners
Take your pick! We've gathered together eight complete Valentine's Day menus. We turned to Chef John for foolproof, romance-ready recipes, pairing a knockout Valentine's Day-worthy main dish with standout sides and an impressive dessert to seal the deal. Feel free to mix and match the side dishes and desserts based on your and (maybe more to the point) your sweetheart's preferences. And as Chef John would say, "Enjoy!"
Chef John's Chicken Kiev
Is it worky? Well, maybe a little. But it's not terribly difficult -- and the additional effort is so very worth it. Moist and tender inside, a little crispy-crunchy outside, with that secret garlic-butter center, this dish cannot fail to impress. "When you pull this off, you'll be enjoying one of the greatest chicken experiences of your life," says Chef John. "It's also one of the greatest garlic experiences of your life, as well as one of the greatest butter experiences of your life."
Complete the Meal
We've paired Chef John's Chicken Kiev with special crusty potatoes, a simple cabbage side dish that's a little bit sweet and a little bit tangy, and homemade dark chocolates.
Seared Scallops with Jalapeno Vinaigrette
These simple seared scallops are served with fresh orange segments and a mild jalapeño vinaigrette. It's quick and easy yet still elegant and absolutely exploding with flavor. The key here is to get a beautiful crust on your scallops.
Complete the Meal
Pair Chef John's simple scallops with a quick asparagus souffle, a healthy and delicious couscous primavera, and a classic Italian dessert.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Cherry-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
These may look worky, but they're actually surprisingly simple to make. Chicken breasts are pounded out, then rolled with a dried cherry stuffing, and rolled again in prosciutto. Simply bake the chicken rolls, then make a quick pan sauce if you like. "This stuffed, prosciutto-wrapped chicken breast has everything you want in a Valentine's Day entree," says Chef John. "It looks fancy, it tastes amazing, and contains dried cherries, a known aphrodisiac."
Complete the Meal
Serve your prosciutto-wrapped stuffed chicken with a variation on a classic French green bean recipe, a fool-proof rice preparation, and a citrus-kissed New York-style cheesecake.
Valentine's Salmon
These oven-baked salmon filets are decoratively wrapped in green onions and served over a light and tasty bacon, potato, and leek chowder. "This really produces a fantastic piece of salmon, and when paired with a simple potato and leek chowder, would make a terrific Valentine's dinner idea," says Chef John.
Complete the Meal
Serve Chef John's baked salmon with a classic rice pilaf and a show-stopping dessert that was created in New Orleans.
Beef Medallions with Caramelized Pan Sauce
These beef tenderloin medallions are served with a caramelized mushroom and tomato pan sauce. Elegant and tastes amazing, but it's actually quick and easy to make. Though not technically Italian, this dish is definitely inspired by traditional Italian flavors. You'll deglaze the pan with Marsala wine and a little stock, and finish your sauce off with a little butter. Truly a spectacular combination of flavors -- and you can have this recipe ready in just 20 minutes! "This is one of those dishes that unless someone watched you make it, they'd never believe how fast and simple it is to prepare," says Chef John. "This wonderful sauce would work just as well with pork, veal, or chicken."
Complete the Meal
Beef tenderloin medallions pair deliciously with rose-shaped potato gratins; a quick and easy fresh asparagus dish flavored with garlic, olive oil, ham or prosciutto, and a splash of lemon; and Chef John's "heady, mood-elevating concoction," tiramisu.
Chef John's Lobster Thermidor
"I used a nice light sauce on this iconic special occasion dish, rather than the thick, cheesy sauce popular in the '80s," explains Chef John. "Lobster is sweet and rich tasting on its own, so the lighter sauce makes so much sense. And what's even better, you can prep these ahead of time and just pop them in the oven when your guests arrive!" You might also like Lobster Newberg.
Complete the Meal
Serve lobster Thermidor with lightly caramelized, slightly smoky grilled hearts of romaine; simple Spanish farro; and easy 'pots de crèmes' that are "just sweet enough, just salty enough, and just drop-dead gorgeous enough" to be Chef John's favorite dessert.
Chicken Little (Semi-Boneless Roast Game Hen)
"Armed with nothing more than a sharp boning knife, and some patience, pretty much anyone can make this visually impressive 'chicken little,' or as they say in the biz, 'individual chicken ballotine,'" says Chef John. " Since there is a bit of production involved, I do suggest making these ahead, and keeping them in the fridge until you're ready to serve."
Complete the Meal
Chef John's roast game hens will pair perfectly with farro and wild mushrooms, aromatic 5-spice roasted carrots, classic creamed spinach, and individual chocolate cakes.
Mini Lobster Pot Pies
Good things come in small packages! "Made with puff pastry instead of pie crust, these mini lobster pot pies are loaded with tons of lobster flavor, thanks to an easy homemade lobster broth," says Chef John. "They make a perfect meal for two for Valentine's Day!"
Complete the Meal with a simple Caesar Salad and Mini Croissant Crust Pecan Pies.