15 Ways to Enjoy Roasted Spaghetti Squash
There are other, potentially faster, ways to cook spaghetti squash, but a slow roast brings out its flavor and helps to reduce any excess moisture in just the right way. Looking for ways to take roasted spaghetti squash to the next level? These creative recipes for roasted spaghetti squash range from lasagna to casserole and everything in between. Spaghetti squash makes for the ultimate low-carb alternative to all of your favorite comfort foods. Keep reading for our 15 best roasted spaghetti squash recipes.
Baked Spaghetti Squash Lasagna Style
"This is an alternative to bland old spaghetti squash. It resembles baked rigatoni and lasagna," says recipe creator Brisak. "Kids also loved it! Give it a try!" Kids won't even notice this dish is entirely vegetarian!
Baked Spaghetti Squash with Beef and Veggies
Baked spaghetti squash makes a delicious base for this cheesy and meaty casserole. "This dish is delicious," says reviewer jules582. "If no one told you that the 'noodles' were squash you would swear it was pasta."
Spaghetti Squash Casserole in the Shell
"To tell the truth, I was hesitant to try this because I had memories of boiled, mushy squash from childhood. My wife convinced me to try spaghetti squash... love won out and I made the dish as portrayed," says reviewer Paul. "Very pleased to report, it turned out great! The squash was NOT mushy and the whole dish was very flavorful... this dish will definitely be on our menu again!"
Pesto Spaghetti Squash
This vegetable-packed dish makes a great substitute to traditional pasta and pesto. Reviewer elisejgilbert says, "I never thought spaghetti squash could truly replace spaghetti, but this recipe is one of the best things I've ever cooked!"
Spaghetti Squash with Pine Nuts, Sage, and Romano
Reviewer naples34102 says, "Ohhh I could eat a bowl full of this! My cooking time was shorter by about 30 minutes as my spaghetti squash was small. It is so important not to overcook this if you want the squash to separate into spaghetti-like strands!"
Paleo Spaghetti Pie (Grain, Gluten, and Dairy Free)
This low-carb alternative to traditional spaghetti is loaded with turkey sausage, spinach, and bell pepper. You don't have to be on the paleo diet to enjoy this hearty dish. "My daughter went paleo before I did and I could not believe how yummy this is," says reviewer MOMTONICKEMMA.
Spaghetti Squash Mediterranean-Style
A combination of Mediterranean ingredients like feta cheese, tomato, and zucchini makes spaghetti squash the main event.
Spaghetti Squash with Paleo Meat Sauce
"Absolutely amazing! My kids prefer this recipe over regular spaghetti sauce with meat and sausage in it," says reviewer Doxielvr. "This is amazing on spaghetti squash or by itself. It's very tasty and easy to make. The flavors are wonderful!"
Baked Spaghetti Squash Casserole
Recipe creator aimviv says this is a great way to use up leftover spaghetti sauce: "A healthy low-carb dish everyone likes. I have taken it to pot-lucks and people love it. Ground beef or Italian sausage can be added. I have even used leftover spaghetti sauce in this."
Italian Sausage Spaghetti Squash
"This was my first time trying spaghetti squash and I really liked how it worked in this dish. I added dried thyme and chili flakes to the onion carrot and celery mixture but otherwise followed all the directions. It was very tasty," says reviewer LauraF. Some reviewers suggest cutting down the chicken stock to ensure the dish doesn't get too watery.
Nancy's Baked Spaghetti Squash
Recipe creator Jenny suggests making a double batch and freezing one for even more enjoyment: "Even my two young sons love this dish, despite their aversion to all things vegetable! Delicious served with a green salad and crusty bread. This can also be frozen for up to a month. I often buy a large squash, double the sauce, and make a second batch to freeze. Cover with a layer of plastic wrap, then a layer of foil and freeze. Defrost overnight in the fridge and bake as directed."
Low Carb Carbonara
A classic Italian favorite goes low-carb thanks to spaghetti squash. Reviewer Brandye says, "This was unbelievably good!"
Spaghetti Squash II
Keeps things simple by dressing up spaghetti squash with a little butter, molasses, and ground cinnamon. "Even my picky eaters finished this without complaint," says reviewer mom chiro.
Quick and Spicy Spaghetti Squash
A little olive oil, parsley, red pepper, salt, and pepper go a long way in this simple recipe. "This was my first try at spaghetti squash and this recipe was easy and delicious," says reviewer jripp.
Paleo Spaghetti Squash Primavera
"This is delicious. Definitely will be made in my house again and again. I did fully cook the squash in the oven then just mixed into the pan with the other ingredients," says reviewer Alicia. Many reviewers suggest roasting the spaghetti squash for longer.