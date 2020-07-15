15 Refreshing Watermelon Drinks to Quench Your Thirst All Summer
Eat juicy ripe watermelon on a throat-parching day and you'll know what refreshment's all about. Now, take that watermelon and turn it into drinks, and you've got the ultimate thirst-quencher with the bonus of that ravishing watermelon color. Want to dive in? Here are 15 ways to make watermelon drinks, including family-friendly mocktails and adults-only cocktails. Drink up!
Watermelon Delight
Let's start with the basics. This easy drink is simply fresh, juicy watermelon + ice cubes + a touch of honey. Give it a whir in a blender and you're good to go.
Chef John's Watermelon Agua Fresca
Take blended watermelon juice and strain the solids, and what's left is this gorgeous translucent liquid, whose name means "cool water" in Spanish. Take a sip and you'll know why.
Refreshing Watermelon Lemonade Slush
Frozen watermelon chunks go for a spin in your blender with strawberry lemonade drink mix to make this lovely slushy. To freeze watermelon, just chop it up and freeze the pieces spread out on a baking sheet. After they're frozen, you can store them in a freezer-friendly container so you can take out only what you need for this recipe and keep the rest in your freezer to use any time you need it.
Nobody's Strawberry Watermelon Shakedown
Watermelon, strawberries, yogurt, orange juice go for a spin in your blender to make this rich and creamy shake.
Watermelon Sangria
Try this refreshing twist on white wine sangria made with watermelon in the mix. Be sure to allow about four hours for the sangria to chill so all the flavors can develop.
Watermelon Mojitos
Enjoy all the elements of classic mojitos — white rum, lime, and mint — but brightened up with watermelon. You can vary the strength by adding or subtracting club soda.
Jewel's Watermelon Margaritas
Another pretty drink to add to your summer must-try list. Watermelon purée, white tequila (to preserve the blush color), lime juice, and a little simple syrup go into these refreshers. Rim the glass with sugar or salt. Slip into the nearest hammock.
Watermelon Frosé
Is this pretty or what? You'll need to prep a day ahead to allow time to freeze your favorite rosé wine in ice cube trays, freeze watermelon cubes, and make the basil simple syrup (it's very easy). Then, when you're ready to serve, pop everything into the blender. Garnish with lime wedges and basil leaves for a lovely presentation.
Watermelon Pink Lemonade
This recipe makes a quick and easy single serving of watermelon lemonade using fresh lemon, but you can easily scale it up to make multiple servings if you wish.
Whatch You Want Watermelon
You've heard of filling a whole watermelon with a bottle of vodka, then eating the booze-infused fruit? Well, here's how to do it. Enjoy responsibly.
Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade
Take three of summer's greatest hits, throw them into a blender, and pour yourself a tall one over ice. To make an easy slush, freeze the strawberries before blending.
Watermelon Milkshake
Blend fresh watermelon, milk, and a touch of sugar to make this easy milk shake. Naturally, you can use non-dairy milk and the sweetener of your choice to customize it to suit your fancy.
Rosemary-Infused Watermelon Lemonade
Homemade rosemary simple syrup adds an extra dimension of herbal flavor to this easy watermelon lemonade.
Sangria Melon Chiller
Soak watermelon and cataloupe in white wine, orange juice, mint simple syrup, and orange-flavored liqueur for a light and refreshing sangria.
Watermelon Lime Agua Fresca
This easy blend of watermelon and lime juice can be sweetened to your taste. It's easy to customize: You can serve it as-is for the kids and add a touch of vodka for the adults.