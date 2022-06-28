21 Irresistible Ways to Use Leftover Brewed Coffee

By Corey Williams June 28, 2022
Credit: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Brewed coffee isn't just your favorite caffeine source — it's also the secret ingredient in these incredible recipes. You might've heard about enhancing your chocolate cakes and brownies with java, but that's not all it's good for! Coffee can also take your favorite savory dishes, from pulled pork to roasted chicken, up few notches. Put your leftover coffee to good use with this collection of our very best recipes with brewed coffee. 

Impossible Cake

True to its name, this Bundt cake is impossibly decadent. A layer of coffee-spiked rich chocolate cake is topped with flan, which is drizzled with a sweet caramel sauce. 

Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Cake

"The flavors of coffee and pumpkin spice are in every layer —from the crisp streusel topping, to the pumpkin cake itself, and then the surprise little bit of filling in the center," according to recipe creator Kim, who suggests making this cake a day in advance to allow the flavors to meld. 

Sarge's EZ Pulled Pork BBQ

Brewed coffee adds depth of flavor to this tender pulled pork barbecue. The meat cooks all day in a slow cooker, ensuring a melt-in-your mouth texture. The resulting beef stock makes a great base for gravy, says recipe creator SgtRock.

Ham with Red Eye Gravy

Here's a Southern staple that everyone should try at least once. Though you might think they make an unlikely pair, brewed coffee perfectly complements the smoky drippings from cooked ham. Drizzle this gravy over sliced ham or a buttered biscuit. 

Dark Chocolate Bacon Cupcakes

Craving something salty, sweet, and incredibly rich? Your search ends here. Coffee-infused, bacon-sprinkled dark chocolate cake is topped with your favorite chocolate frosting, then finished with even more bacony goodness. 

Tiramisu

Credit: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios
Tiramisu is perhaps the most iconic dessert made with brewed coffee. Coffee-soaked ladyfingers are layered with homemade whipped cream and creamy mascarpone custard. What's not to love? 

Brown Sugar-Caramel Latte

Enjoy a coffeehouse-worthy latte without leaving your home with this indulgent treat made with just four ingredients: brewed coffee, brown sugar, half-and-half, and caramel ice cream topping. 

Roast With Gravy

This old-fashioned roast recipe has been passed down through the generations, according to Allrecipes community member Laura Tanner-Humphreys. Two cups of brewed coffee add complexity and rich flavor.

Bacon Jam

"Whatever you use this for, it will work beautifully, because everything is better with bacon," according to recipe creator Cheryl Bricks. Can't say we disagree! Brewed coffee and bourbon make this bacon jam impossible to resist. 

Steakhouse Black Bread

"This is a steakhouse bread recipe that I obtained many years ago from a friend," says recipe creator MAGGIE MCGUIRE, who suggests brushing with an egg wash and sprinkling with oats before baking. "It makes a very dense and flavorful bread."

Moist Chocolate Layer Cake

If you've never made chocolate cake with brewed coffee, it's time to remedy that ASAP. You'll be shocked by how much the simple addition enhances the overall flavor.  

Chili

Credit: sbp428
"[This is a] thick and spicy chili," according to one Allrecipes community member. "Coffee and beer give this chili a unique and dynamite flavor. Garnish with shredded cheese and diced chile peppers."

Dave's Mocha Chicken

These chicken legs are packed with powerful flavor from bold ingredients like brewed coffee, cooking sherry, soy sauce, and brown sugar. 

Coffee-Flavored Irish Soda Bread Pudding

"Add some espresso flavor to a lovely tender bread pudding, using up your leftover Irish soda bread — or bake a loaf just for this recipe, it's worth it," according to Allrecipes Allstar and recipe creator Rebekah Rose Hills, who suggests drizzling with caramel or chocolate syrup before serving. 

Coffee Butter Frosting

This 4-ingredient frosting (made with just brewed coffee, unsweetened cocoa powder, butter or margarine, and confectioners' sugar) pairs well with chocolate, caramel, or white cakes. 

Irish Cream and Coffee

You can't go wrong with a classic. This boozy drink, made with just brewed coffee and Irish cream liqueur, is the perfect after-dinner treat. 

Baked Chocolate-Coffee Donuts

"After tons of trial and error, I have finally created a baked donut that isn't compromised in flavor or texture," says recipe creator stephmoskal. "I hope these chocolate-coffee donuts become a sweet staple to your home as they have mine!"

Devil's Food Brownie Cake

You need just five ingredients to make this sinfully delicious cake: packaged brownie mix, devil's food cake mix, brewed coffee, eggs, and oil. The 2-ingredient ganache is optional, but definitely recommended. 

White Chocolate, Fruit, and Spice Muffins

Wake up on the right side of the bed (and put your leftover morning coffee to good use) with these toasty muffins. 

Chocolate Raspberry Coffee Cooler

Satisfy your sweet tooth with this refreshing coffee cooler. "With just a few ingredients and your favorite coffee, you can be sipping on this icy-cold drink to cool off and get your caffeine kick," according to recipe creator Koffee Kult.

Coffee Date Bread

This hearty date bread (spiked with brewed coffee for extra intense flavor) is wonderfully moist and subtly sweet. Recipe creator MOMZRIGHT suggests serving with dinner, then enjoying the leftovers for breakfast. 

Credit: tivrusky

Looking for more delicious inspiration? Explore our collection of Eye-Opening Desserts for Coffee Lovers. These are some of the mouthwatering recipes you'll find:

By Corey Williams