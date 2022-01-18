21 Date Night Recipes to Make Together
Make your date night extra special by cooking up one of these romantic meals together. We've rounded up our most impressive recipes that feel special but aren't incredibly complex — so you'll have plenty of time to enjoy the rest of your night together. From fancy French and Italian classics worth trying on Valentine's Day to simple-yet-elegant seafood meals that are perfect for any occasion, you'll find deliciously romantic inspiration in this collection of our best date night recipes to make together.
Chicken Parmigiana
This chicken Parm feels fancy, but it's actually super easy (and fun!) to make with just six ingredients: an egg, dry breadcrumbs, chicken cutlets, a jar of spaghetti sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese.
Marry-Me Chicken
If subtlety isn't your specialty, try making this cheesy chicken breast meal with your significant other. "This chicken dinner is worthy of a marriage proposal," according to recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar thedailygourmet.
Shrimp Scampi with Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Though this restaurant-worthy shrimp scampi is impressive, it comes together in just half an hour, so you won't have to spend all night in the kitchen.
Chicken Marsala
How do we know this top-rated chicken marsala is good enough for your date night? It has earned more than 4,000 rave reviews from the Allrecipes community. "The flour gives the chicken a silky coating and thickens the sauce nicely," according to reviewer Elizabeth Lombard.
Beef Bourguignon I
Even Julia Child would approve of this elegant beef bourguignon that starts with beef chuck marinated in a flavorful Burgundy sauce. It's kind of a labor of love (pun intended), but you and your partner will be proud when you take a bite of this classic French dinner.
Tuscan Flank Steak
Skip the steakhouse and make this impressive steak in the comfort of your own home. "I followed this recipe exactly," says reviewer Poppy. "The steak was flavorful and tender. My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed it!"
Easy Coq Au Vin
You can make this easy take on the classic French dinner in under an hour (with the help of your sous chef, of course). "Chicken parts are lightly seasoned and browned, then braised in a red wine sauce," according to recipe creator Marlise.
Date Night Blackened Salmon Pasta
This aptly named romantic dinner recipe, featuring spiced salmon served over a bed of pasta with spinach, is way easier to make than it looks.
Sea Bass a la Michele
Chilean sea bass is tossed in a spicy vinaigrette, then cooked with potatoes and jalapeño peppers. If you'd like an extra pop of color, add reviewer renstue suggests adding some fresh green beans to the mix.
Coquilles Saint-Jacques
"For something fancy, this is pretty easy to make," according to Chef John. "It's one of the world's most delicious dishes. It's rich and decadent, and yet still light."
Succulent Roast Chicken
There are few things more impressive than a juicy roasted chicken. You and your partner will feel accomplished when you sit down to this stunning entree.
Sheet Pan Chicken and Veggies with Mustard Vinaigrette
Looking for an easy-yet-romantic recipe to prepare quickly with your date? Your search ends here! "It's the perfect balance of sweet and savory, with crispy-skinned, juicy chicken thighs, crisp-tender veggies, and a tangy sauce," says culinary producer NicoleMcmom.
Tuscan Pork Tenderloin
Pork tenderloin is rubbed in a savory spice mixture of garlic, rosemary, oregano, salt, and pepper. The spiced pork is baked in the oven until juicy and flavorful.
Lobster and Chive Bisque
This velvety smooth bisque is as easy to eat as it is to make. "My husband and I enjoyed this one cold New England evening with a nice loaf of warm bread," says reviewer chefbaba.
Chef John's Lobster Thermidor
"Lobster is sweet and rich tasting on its own, so the lighter sauce makes so much sense," Chef John says of this perfect-for-date-night dinner recipe.
Beef Medallions with Caramelized Pan Sauce
"This is probably the closest I have come to making steak as good as a steakhouse," raves reviewer Lynne Poupart-Rivard, who suggests serving with Chef John's Classic Rice Pilaf.
Cornish Game Hen With Garlic and Rosemary
Cornish game hens are lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, stuffed with rosemary and lemon, and roasted in a white wine sauce. Recipe creator MOONANDBACK suggests serving with crusty garlic bread and Chianti.
Filet Mignon with Rich Balsamic Glaze
"This is an elegant and quick romantic dinner for two," according to recipe creator LINDA W., who suggests serving with steamed asparagus and roasted red potatoes.
Romantic Chicken with Artichokes and Mushrooms
Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet with sauteed artichokes and mushrooms in white wine, topped with capers, and served over buttered noodles and fresh greens.
Smoked Cheese Ravioli
You and your date will love making this vegetarian dinner together with just five ingredients: cheese ravioli, half-and-half, smoked Gouda cheese, chopped parsley, and white pepper.
Simple Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
After you're finished with dinner, satisfy your sweet tooth with these 3-ingredient chocolate-covered strawberries. For added detail, recipe creator hschwarz recommends drizzling in white chocolate.
