31 Quick and Easy Recipes for Every Night in March
March is a unique month on the calendar. It's not quite winter and not yet spring in most places. But whispers of both seasons fill the day's temperatures and weekly weather patterns — and that makes the selection at grocery stores and farmers' markets equally mixed. We put together 31 quick and easy dinners for March so you'll have plenty of inspiration for the month of meals. Plus, they're all ready in about 40 minutes or less.
To Die For Fettuccine Alfredo
With just one bite of this creamy fettuccine recipe, you're going to know how it got its name. This recipe streamlines the Alfredo sauce-making process with just cheeses, butter, and cream; you won't use flour to thicken the sauce, which is a common step in many other Alfredo sauces. But Allrecipes cook Robyn D. says if you "sift a little bit of cornstarch into your [grated] cheese," the dish will be "nice and creamy."
Creamy Chicken Marsala
Chicken marsala is a favorite Italian-American dish that's popular in restaurants. If you want to dine at home instead, you can still enjoy all the delicious flavor of this recipe in a version that's ready in just 20 minutes. "This recipe was the most flavorful Chicken marsala I have made in a long time. It was so simple without having to dredge the chicken in flour but still able to [acquire] the taste I wanted," writes reviewer Susan Leary.
Quick Beef Stir-Fry
This easy restaurant-inspired meal will satisfy cravings for those big plates of steaming stir-fry. A few Allrecipes cooks suggest marinating the meat before you add it for extra flavor. Carol M adds, "Fantastic. I added some water chestnuts and mushrooms and a little soy afterwards. Delicious."
Super Simple Salmon
A perfectly cooked salmon fillet needs little in the way of seasoning or marinade to make it shine. Here, this salmon recipe is cooked with just a bit of lemon and butter, as well as a sprinkle of basil and garlic powder. To finish it off, you need only serve a light and fresh salad or any other seasonal vegetable you have on hand.
World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops
Few foods get the title "world's best," but few recipes deserve it as much as this one, according to Allrecipes cooks, who've given this recipe from contributor John Chandler more than 350 5-star ratings. One thing reviewers would suggest? Cook it in the oven to keep your hands-on time low. Oh, and make more sauce: "BEST ever! The only thing I would have changed is that I would [have] marinated them in the sauce prior and made extra for dipping...because it was THAT good!" writes reviewer littlejediprincess.
Thai Ground Chicken Basil
Keep dinner light with these lettuce wraps. The ground chicken filling is seasoned with garlic, Thai chiles, soy sauce, fish sauce, and of course basil. That's big, bold flavor for mild ground chicken, but the flavors are beautifully balanced with the fresh, crisp snap of lettuce leaves. Serve with a marinated cucumber salad or side of steamed rice to finish it off. A few cooks couldn't find the Thai chiles, so they recommend using sweet chili sauce instead.
Sweet Potato Quesadillas
Sweet potatoes are a great ingredient for this time of year, when you're looking for fresh, spring-like ingredients but don't quite have the full selection at the grocery store. You can brighten up sweet potatoes with flavorful cheeses, crisp onions, and fresh dipping sauces. Serve with a side like Texas caviar or a corn salad.
Easy Feta Tomato Pasta
This easy dish will have dinner ready in just 20 minutes and it won't disappoint. The key? "Real Greek feta cheese made from sheep's and goat's milk," says Allrecipes editor Diana Moutsopoulos.
Six Can Chicken Tortilla Soup
The name tells you most everything you need to know; this soup is made with six canned ingredients. Combine, stir, and simmer. Then serve with any tortilla soup toppings you prefer, like tortilla chips, avocado, or fresh salsa.
Scallops Mascarpone
"This was a lovely dish. I think half a box instead of a whole of pasta would make it better. Also it is very mild - not in a bad way but we like a bit more zing so we added some parm on top and a bit more salt and pepper," writes reviewer Merf56.
Stewed Tomato Pork Chops
Turn to canned tomatoes for quick but incredible flavor over basic pork chops. You'll boost the canned tomatoes with spices and herbs like rosemary, oregano, and basil. The recipe calls for dried herbs, but if you have fresh on hand, just double or triple the amount you use, as the flavor in dried herbs is more concentrated.
Creamy Pesto Shrimp
If you're short on time for dinner, use a shortcut ingredient — store-bought pesto, in this case — to make dinner even faster. (No one will have to know your secret.) Some reviewers suggested adding bell peppers and mushrooms (or any other quick-cooking ingredients you have on hand) to add more nutrients to the bowl.
Tuna Lime Tostadas
Tostadas are a bit like an open-face taco. The flat tortilla is often deep fried before toppings are added, but if you don't want to break out the frying pan, just look for tostada shells at the grocery store. They'll be with the tortillas. Then, use this combination of white tuna, sweet corn, onion, and cilantro for a fresh and easy tostada topping. You can customize, but don't overwhelm the light, delicate tuna.
Baby Spinach Omelet
Make tonight's dinner breakfast with DIY omelets — or at least cooked-to-order omelets. This basic recipe is great for everyone at your table, but it's also highly customizable for your favorite cheeses and spices. The spinach adds good fiber, but add even more with a side of home fries or marinated avodado slices.
Cabbage and Smoked Sausage Pasta
If you love cabbage and need another way to eat more of it, serve it up in this quick and easy pasta dinner. While the pasta cooks, you'll tenderize cabbage in butter, which becomes the sauce once the pasta and smoked sausage are added.
Heavenly Halibut
Halibut is a mild but meaty white fish. It shines on its own, but it can also take a lot of flavorful toppings. In the case of this recipe, the fillets are slathered with a creamy cheese mixture and then broiled until cooked through. It won't take long, so look for a simple side that can cook in an equally short time to finish off the plate. We recommend buttery green beans.
"HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: This simple dish always makes people think you've got MAD cooking skills which is great if you're trying to impress the in-laws," writes Allrecipes cook Chef Joy.
Juicy Lucy Burgers
You've never heard of Juicy Lucy? Now is the time for you to meet. "A favorite of Minnesotans! The famous Juicy Lucy! Mmmm. So good. You MUST use American cheese on this to achieve the juiciness in the middle! I like sauteed mushrooms and onions on mine," writes recipe contributor Cooking Mama.
Waffled Falafel
If you've got the waffle maker out from brunch, keep it out and turn a quick and easy falafel batter into a truly unique recipe. Like baking or frying, the waffle iron will make the exterior of the waffle falafel crunchy while the interior is still light and fluffy. Classic toppings will include cucumbers, tomatoes, and a hummus schmear. Or feel free to try a tahini dressing as a bit of a "syrup."
Poppy Seed Chicken Pasta Salad
"My family loved this pasta salad! I used a rotisserie chicken and bow-tie pasta. I followed another reviewers advice and toasted the almonds which was delicious. I also added baby spinach. This is a keeper," writes reviewer Chris Coffman.
Bean and Cheese Toasterdilla
Get your toaster out of the cabinet. Tonight's dinner is going to need it, and no, you're not eating toast. You're going to use your toaster to make stuffed quesadillas that will be warm and gooey on the inside with a crisp, browned tortilla. "Once you get the hang of folding them, they are a breeze to put together and something the kids can make too. Serve with sour cream and salsa," writes recipe contributor France C.
Chicken Breasts in Caper Cream Sauce
Capers add a shock of salty, briny flavor to salads and sauces, and here it's a nice contrast to the creamy sauce for the chicken. Once you master the sauce, you'll want it for every other type of protein, from fish to beef.
Air Fryer Chicken Cordon Bleu
Your air fryer can speed up dinner — it uses superheated air to quickly cook everything from fries to chicken — and it can make crusts on chicken cutlets so crisp you'll swear they're deep fried. But while the chicken is going to be crispy and juicy, the ham and Swiss cheese will be delicately toasted and melty. You'll need an equally impressive (but easy) side, like roasted broccoli.
Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions
Sausage and sautéed peppers and onions is a classic dinner with a hint of German inspiration. It also happens to be incredibly easy and fast, which makes it great to keep in your back pocket for busy nights. You can change the sausage up to vary the flavors. The original recipe calls for sweet Italian sausage, but spicy Italian sauce would work, as would smoked sausage or kielbasa.
Salmon Patties I
If you don't like crab (or the price of crab, for that matter), you can make seafood cakes with canned salmon. They're especially great in spring when you want lighter dinners that are still cozy and filling. For the best patties, combine the fish with bread crumbs, onions, and egg, and fry them in a bit of oil after shaping them into round patties. Some reviewers suggest you go ahead and boost the flavor of the patties instead of relying on a sauce. Their favorite addition? Old Bay.
Greek Chicken Pasta
Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, feta — if you can't get to Greece, bring it to your kitchen with this quick and easy pasta dinner. A few reviewers said you can cut back on the pasta if you want, but don't cut back on the feta cheese, they advise. KJ24 suggests a little extra would be nice, too.
Easy Beef Stroganoff
If you're still craving that warm and filling comfort food on a chilly March night, try this simple beef stroganoff recipe. Even the kids will like it, with or without the mushrooms!
The Brussels Sprouts Special
Cauliflower pizza crusts are easier to find now than ever. (Check the freezer section, too.) But if you can't find one, a thin flour-based pizza crust will work. You're here for the toppings of Brussels sprouts, bacon, and Parmesan cheese. "I absolutely loved this pizza! The CAULIPOWER crust was crispy after cooking, so you could pick up the slices (not an experience I've had with other cauliflower crusts)! The flavor was exactly what you'd expect from a cheese pizza - so the base was just right," writes Allrecipes Allstar JARRIE.
Hearty Italian Meatball Soup
Turn to convenience foods like canned tomatoes, frozen meatballs, and frozen vegetables to make an unforgettable soup that's so easy, you may be tempted to make it again before the month is over. Several cooks and reviewers said they used homemade meatballs. You can totally do that, but if you need to save the time, don't hesitate to reach for the frozen kind.
Reuben Sandwich II
Bring the deli home tonight with these homemade reuben sandwiches. Grab fresh sliced corned beef at the grocery store, and while you're there, get some potato chips, too. A few reviewers suggested heating the sauerkraut before adding it on so it wasn't such a contrast to the rest of the heated sandwich.
Crumbed Chicken Tenderloins (Air Fried)
Chicken tenders aren't just for kids, especially not when they're this easy to make. Your air fryer will give you perfectly crispy chicken tenders with just four ingredients. Then serve them up with your favorite dipping sauce and no one will ever ask for frozen chicken tenders again.
Chef John's Spaghetti with Red Clam Sauce
"I made this two days ago and we almost came to blows over who got to lick the serving bowl. By popular demand, I am making it again tonight," writes reviewer Tricia. Anchovy adds a major boost of salt, and canned clams adds oceany brine. These are all high-flavor ingredients that cook quickly, so this dinner is fantastic for busy weeknights or when you have an unexpected guest and need to impress.