31 Quick and Easy Recipes for Every Night in March

Halibut is a mild but meaty white fish. It shines on its own, but it can also take a lot of flavorful toppings. In the case of this recipe, the fillets are slathered with a creamy cheese mixture and then broiled until cooked through. It won't take long, so look for a simple side that can cook in an equally short time to finish off the plate. We recommend buttery green beans.

"HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: This simple dish always makes people think you've got MAD cooking skills which is great if you're trying to impress the in-laws," writes Allrecipes cook Chef Joy.