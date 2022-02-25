50 Recipes That Use a Whole Head of Cabbage

By Melanie Fincher February 25, 2022
Cabbage can be transformed into so many different meals — but far too often we only use this frugal cruciferous in part, leaving the remainder to spoil in the crisper drawer. Fortunately, with a little meal planning, polishing off an entire head of cabbage is easier than you may think. From soups to coleslaw and much more, these recipes use an entire head of cabbage. 

Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup

Loaded with carrots, onions, tomatoes, green beans, bell peppers, celery, and an entire head of cabbage, this soup makes a whopping 15 servings, so be sure to freeze some for later

Unstuffed Cabbage Roll

These deconstructed cabbage rolls are so much easier than the real thing, but just as delicious. 

Corned Beef and Cabbage I

Eating corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick's Day is more of an Irish-American tradition than an Irish one. Corned beef was easily available to Irish immigrants arriving in America during the late 19th century, solidifying it as a staple in any U.S. St. Paddy's Day celebration. This top-rated version has over 900 five-star ratings and uses of whole head of cabbage. 

Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Onion, and Garlic

Here's an easy, budget-friendly dinner that has stood the test of time. Mild cabbage is fried with bacon, onion, garlic, and seasonings for serious flavor. 

Kielbasa and Cabbage

Using the sauté function on the Instant Pot or any other electric pressure cooker, cabbage comes out soft and buttery, not mushy or overcooked. 

Angie's Dad's Best Cabbage Coleslaw

This tart and tangy coleslaw is a great alternative to creamy, mayonnaise-based slaw. 

Sweet Russian Cabbage Soup

The addition of sugar and vinegar makes this sweet-and-sour soup stand out from other cabbage soups. 

Cabbage Jambalaya

Reviewer stacie anne says, "If you like spicy, especially jambalaya or rice based recipes — this is truly a great way to combine the beloved with something as mundane as cabbage, voila!"

Skillet Ham, Cabbage and Potatoes

This old-fashioned skillet hash features onions, cabbage, potatoes, and cubed ham. Serve with green beans as recipe creator Priscilla Eibl suggests. 

Ground Beef and Cabbage

Don't drain the ground beef fat in this one-pot dish — it gives this cabbage recipe much of its flavor.

Fabulous Fried Cabbage

Looking for a cheap and easy vegetable side dish? Look no further than this cabbage fried simply with butter, chicken broth, salt, and pepper. 

Stewed Cabbage

"This dish has become a favorite at our house. Everyone raves about it — even people who swore they hated cabbage," says reviewer Brenda Kay Piper

Nana's Southern Coleslaw

What makes this coleslaw "Southern?" The creamy and tangy buttermilk dressing! 

Fried Cabbage and Egg Noodles

"This is a German recipe from my Grandmother," says recipe creator judi. "It's cabbage that is lightly browned in butter and mixed with egg noodles and browned lightly for a wonderful, hearty, and fast dish."

Baked Corned Beef and Cabbage

Serve this St. Paddy's Day dish with butter and Irish soda bread as recipe creator Cindy suggests. 

Creamed Cabbage

Cabbage is cooked in a creamy mixture of bacon drippings, butter, and sour cream. Reviewer OmaCindy says, "This dish was a great one pot dish with plenty of leftovers to play with."

Authentic Chinese Egg Rolls

"The whole batch just disappeared," says reviewer Laurie Pearsall of these authentic Chinese egg rolls. 

Thai Chicken Cabbage Soup

Thai chili sauce adds a spicy kick to this simple soup that's ready in under an hour. 

Halupki (Stuffed Cabbage)

"My grandma Eugenia is 98 and she taught me how to make this comfort food classic," says recipe creator Jillian. "Every family has their own twist on this traditional dish. I hope you enjoy these with mashed potatoes just as we always do in my family!"

Cabbage and Smoked Sausage Pasta

This simple cabbage recipe has it all: budget-friendly ingredients, minimal prep, and a short cooking time. 

Easy and Quick Halushki

This Polish comfort-food dish is a great option for potlucks, buffets, or easy weeknight dinners. 

Hot and Sour Cabbage Soup

"We've taken ordinary hot and sour Asian soup to the next level!" says recipe creator RHONDA35. "Even picky eaters will love this wonderful balance of vegetables and meat!"

Cajun Cabbage Soup

Creole seasoning and smoked sausage add Cajun-inspired flavor to this soup. To make it vegetarian, recipe creator Erin Wright says you can skip the sausage, add canned beans, and use vegetable stock. 

Lamb and Rice Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

Chef John's cabbage rolls use lamb in place of the usual ground beef: "I love lamb burgers and lamb meatballs, so it's no surprise that I love lamb-stuffed cabbage rolls, and I'm happy to report that these particular 'lambage rolls' were the best non-beef version yet!"

Fried Irish Cabbage with Bacon

Cabbage is fried in bacon drippings for an easy and flavorful side dish: "I live in the South and this recipe is a staple in all households. There is nothing better if you like cabbage," says reviewer GammiP

Southern Cabbage for the Pressure Cooker

The pressure cooker seals in the flavor and moisture of this Southern-fried cabbage. 

Scalloped Cabbage with Ham and Cheese

This cheesy cabbage bake is sure to make fans out of even the most ardent cabbage haters. 

Summer Grilled Cabbage

Cabbage takes well to the grill, resulting in a sweet and tender side dish that's perfect for backyard barbeques. 

Grandma's Hungarian Stuffed Cabbage, Slow Cooker Variation

The many flavors of this stuffed cabbage mingle beautifully in the slow cooker. 

Coconut Curry Cabbage

Serve this curried cabbage over a bed of warm rice or quinoa, or as a side to a meat main. 

Garlic Loves Roasted Cabbage

Cabbage caramelizes in the oven and gets its flavor from crushed whole cloves of garlic. Reviewer JennaOgriz says this makes a great alternative to coleslaw during the winter months. 

Chef John's Bigos (Polish Hunter's Stew)

"This meaty stew is usually made with wild game such as venison or boar, but you can use beef, pork, or other meat — just use a lot," says Chef John. "It's perfect for feeding a crowd, especially when the weather turns cold and dreary."

Instant Pot Cabbage Roll Soup

This soup makes a fuss-free alternative to traditional cabbage rolls. 

Instant Pot Haluski with Kielbasa

This one-pot dish is made entirely in the Instant Pot, from start to finish. 

Freezer Slaw

Always have homemade coleslaw on hand with this make-ahead slaw that stays crisp even after freezing.

Indonesian Curried Cabbage

This curried cabbage gets its sweet and savory flavor from mango chutney and curry powder, respectively. 

Vincent's Famous Garlic Coleslaw

If you're looking for a change from the typical sweet coleslaw dressing, your search ends with this garlic-forward slaw recipe. "Who knew garlic could taste soooo good in coleslaw?" says Allrecipes Allstar lutzflcat

Pico de Gallo with Cabbage (Mexican Coleslaw)

"This is a great change up to the ordinary chips and salsa," says recipe creator mommy. "It goes great with chips or as a quesadilla topping." Made with cabbage, tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, and chili powder, this coleslaw is the perfect accompaniment to any Mexican meal. 

Glorified Baked Cabbage

This cheesy baked cabbage helps to disguise the cabbage flavor for even the pickiest eaters. 

Spicy Tomato Cabbage Soup

Cayenne pepper and hot pepper sauce add a kick to this vegetable soup. Serve with crusty bread for sopping up the excess, as recipe creator ebrunworth suggests. 

Corned Beef and Cabbage Leaf Wraps with Carrot Salsa

"For a change of pace at brunch time or even a light dinner make these easy and delicious cabbage leaf wraps filled with a corned beef hash and scrambled egg mixture topped with carrot salsa," says recipe creator bd.weld

Roasted Cabbage Wedges

"Roasting cabbage brings out a sweet, nutty flavor from the caramelization that you don't get from other methods," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar France C. "Add fragrant caraway seeds and melted butter and you have the perfect pairing for corned beef or pot roast."

Hot Pat

Loaded with spicy mustard pastrami, sauerkraut, and braised cabbage, this deli-style sandwich is easy to replicate at home.

Perfect Cabbage with Dill

This alternative to traditional boiled cabbage makes an excellent side for corned beef. 

Salmon Tacos with Mango Salsa

The refreshing combination of salmon, mango salsa, and shredded cabbage makes for a great summertime dinner option. 

Trail Cabbage with Cream

This creamy cabbage side dish is an excellent alternative to coleslaw, especially when served with barbeque: "This is so easy to make and is a perfect side dish for spicy barbecued ribs," says one reviewer. 

Hot Dogs with Pineapple Bacon Chipotle Slaw

A whole head of cabbage is used in this pineapple-chipotle slaw for grilled hot dogs. 

Best Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

"Tender leaves of cabbage are wrapped around a hearty sirloin and rice filling and topped with a homemade tomato sauce in this family-friendly recipe for stuffed cabbage leaves," says NicoleMcmom. "The hint of allspice and slight tang from vinegar create a perfect balance in this dish."

Pickled Onion and Cilantro Coleslaw for Pulled Pork

This crisp and refreshing slaw is great for topping off fish tacos or pulled pork, according to recipe creator Patty Ruth Hand Pirko

Cabbage Stir-Fry with Smoked Turkey Sausage

Though it only calls for five ingredients, this stir-fried cabbage certainly doesn't skimp on flavor. 

By Melanie Fincher