23 Great Recipes That Start with Jarred Roasted Red Peppers
Jarred or canned roasted red peppers are naturally sweet, perfectly tender, and full of flavor. They're super easy to chop up into strips and add to a frittata, salads, sandwiches, and pasta dishes. They're perfect for blending into sauces and adding flavor to homemade hummus, too. Have a look at these recipes to see what you can do with a jar of roasted red peppers, everything from antipasto squares and bruschetta to a clever chicken and roasted red pepper pie, and more. You'll be amazed at how they add a boost of color and flavor to every dish they're in!
Antipasto Squares
Strips of roasted red peppers, salami, pepperoni, ham, and cheese are layered and baked inside a crescent roll crust; serve warm, then sit back and wait for the complements! "Delicious!" says home cook DANIELLE34. "It has a pizza taste to it but better!"
Bruschetta with Roasted Sweet Red Peppers
Marinated roasted sweet red peppers from a jar make a colorful and delicious addition to tomato bruschetta. They're an easy, flavor-packed appetizer you can share with family and friends at any time of the year!
Roasted Red Pepper Soup
This smooth and flavorful soup cooks in just 15 minutes thanks to jarred roasted red peppers and cheesy tortellini pasta. Serve this hearty soup with some warm crusty bread on a chilly fall day for comfort food at its best.
Roasted Red Pepper Tapenade
Here's a delightful roasted red pepper dip for vegetables and pita triangles, or use it as a sandwich spread. Home cook Adrienne gave this recipe a glowing review: "I just looked at the ingredients in this tapenade and knew I couldn't go wrong with it: roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, capers, Parmesan —YUM!"
Warm Green Bean and Potato Salad with Goat Cheese
Flavor-packed roasted red peppers, tender green beans, and freshly chopped basil are tossed with cubes of potato and goat cheese in this delicious warm salad that goes perfectly with grilled salmon or pork chops.
Chicken with Red Pepper Cream Sauce
Roasted red peppers packed in oil are blended with a cream cheese mixture to create this simple, smooth sauce to serve on top of pan-fried chicken breasts with mushrooms and peas. Serve with pasta for an elegant weeknight meal.
Easy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Roasted red peppers from a jar add wonderful flavor and color to a traditional hummus. You'll blend the red peppers with basil, garlic, garbanzo beans, tahini, and lemon juice. Serve this tasty dip with toasted pita bread wedges and a selection of veggies.
Grilled Eggplant Rollups
Grilled eggplant slices are treated to a layer of goat cheese with roasted red peppers scattered on top to create a delicious flavor combination. You can serve this colorful summer appetizer open-faced or rolled up.
Roasted Red Pepper and Goat Cheese Frittata
Diced roasted red peppers from a jar, freshly chopped basil leaves, and goat cheese elevate a regular frittata to a deliciously satisfying, Mediterranean-inspired brunch dish that your guests will devour.
Red Pepper Pesto Pasta
You'll make this simple pesto by combining roasted red peppers, basil, and Parmesan in a blender; toss in warm penne pasta for a deliciously simple, fresh-tasting vegetarian dinner. You can make the pesto on its own another time — it makes a tasty spread for toasted bread.
Broccoli Rabe with Roasted Peppers
Peppery broccoli rabe, garlic, lemon, and roasted red peppers all feature in this vibrant Italian side dish that's easy to make. "Great combo!" raves home cook ChristinaB. "Loved the tangy lemon juice and the sweet roasted red peppers — they played off each other perfectly!"
Brown Rice, Chicken, and Chorizo Paella
A whole jar of roasted red peppers are chopped up and added to chicken and rice for a huge boost of flavor and color in this Spanish-inspired recipe that will wow your guests.
Roasted Portobello, Red Pepper, and Arugula Salad for One
You can easily double or treble the quantities in this elegant arugula salad with warm mushrooms that gets a boost of color from canned roasted red peppers.
Olive Bread Crostini with Red Pepper Spread
With a jar of roasted peppers from your pantry and a loaf of bread from your freezer, you can whip up this easy crostini appetizer for a casual get-together with friends or unexpected guests!
Spicy Feta Dip
This Greek dip, known as Tyrokafteri, gets its color from canned roasted red peppers, its creaminess from feta and ricotta cheese, and its spicy kick from pepperoncini peppers. Simply divine served with freshly baked pita bread for a party appetizer.
Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken
The flavor of roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh basil pair beautifully in this unique chicken and pasta dish that goes great with bruschetta and a glass of white wine.
Lovely Linguine
Whip up an easy vegetarian sauce for linguine pasta with a jar of roasted red peppers, garlic, and fresh thyme. Sometimes the simplest recipes are the best!
Roasted Red Pepper Sub
A toasted baguette is filled with canned roasted red peppers, goat cheese, arugula, and basil for a delightful vegetarian sandwich. "The red peppers give it the bulk or 'meat', and the arugula and basil compliment the red pepper flavor beautifully," says recipe contributor Molly.
Corn and Roasted Red Pepper Salad
This fresh-tasting, sweet-and-sour salad, made with corn, roasted red peppers, and spices is the perfect side dish to complement grilled meats or a Mexican main dish.
Lattice Chicken and Peppers Pie
A subtly spiced, creamy chicken and roasted red pepper filling is encased in an easy lattice-style crust that's made with refrigerated breadstick dough. The finished pie makes for a wonderful centerpiece for a special family meal.
Pantry Curried Quinoa with Garbanzo Beans and Roasted Peppers
Roasted red peppers from a jar are combined with other pantry staples including canned garbanzo beans, quinoa, raisins, almonds, dried herbs and spices to create a deliciously hearty, well-balanced grain salad.
Roasted Red Pepper Aioli
This creamy garlic aioli is flavored with canned roasted red peppers, fresh basil leaves, and lemon. It makes a delicious dip for sweet potato wedges. Use any leftovers as a sandwich spread the next day.
Roasted Red Pepper Salmon Pasta
Pureed roasted red peppers are combined with broth, Parmesan, cilantro, jalapeno, and garlic to create a sauce for grilled salmon. "The red roasted pepper sauce was delicious paired with the salmon," says home cook charo sanchez. "Loved it — will definitely go on the rotation!"