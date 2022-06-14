18 Mouthwatering Recipes Made With Two-Ingredient Dough

It really doesn't get any easier than a dough made with two ingredients. Especially when those two ingredients are ones you probably already have in your kitchen: self-rising flour and Greek yogurt. For all of these recipes, you'll make the same basic dough to start, then you can dress it up by making bagels, calzones, cinnamon rolls, pizza, pretzels, and more. A helpful tip before you start cooking, after the dough is combined, let it rest for about 15 minutes to really activate the baking powder in the flour and create a soft dough. Scroll through to find the easiest recipes that all start with two-ingredient dough. Try out these recipes and join our Two-Ingredient Dough Challenge alongside the Allrecipes Allstars by rating and reviewing them.