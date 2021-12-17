7 Sweet and Tangy Raspberry Cheesecake Recipes
Sharp, sweet, juicy raspberries meet tangy, soft cheese and crunchy cookies in these standout raspberry cheesecake dessert recipes. If you're a fan of the fruit or the cake, you simply have to try these restaurant-worthy raspberry cheesecake recipes, featuring raspberry mousse cheesecake, mini lime cheesecakes with ripples of raspberry puree, a decadent white chocolate raspberry cheesecake, and more.
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
This restaurant-worthy cheesecake has a chocolate crust and a creamy vanilla and white chocolate filling with swirls of sharp raspberry sauce. Simply irresistible! Garnish with white or dark chocolate curls if desired.
Keto Raspberry Cheesecake
Looking for a sweet dessert that won't ruin your keto diet? This easy raspberry and lemon cheesecake that's sweetened with erythritol will delight all your guests. Top with extra raspberries and any remaining raspberry puree.
Key Lime Cheesecakes with Raspberry Swirls
"These were incredibly easy and turned out beautifully!" says home cook Fall. "The texture was wonderful and the cheesecakes were just rich enough to be deliciously decadent but you could eat more than 2 bites. Everyone who tried one LOVED them!"
Raspberry Cheesecake
This creamy no-bake cheesecake has a chocolate cookie crust and a double layer of raspberry filling. For a pretty presentation, try slicing a bit off the bottom of extra cookies and line them up around the base of the cake.
Raspberry Mousse Cheesecake
A vanilla cream cheese filling is baked on a graham cracker pie crust, then topped with a fluffy raspberry whipped topping to create a rich and creamy cheesecake that's incredibly easy to make.
Healthier White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
Made with lighter Neufchatel cheese and less butter and sugar, this white chocolate cheesecake with ripples of raspberry puree throughout tastes divine and will not disappoint your guests.
Raspberry Cup Cakes
Don't be fooled by the name, these cute frozen cakes resemble mini no-bake cheesecakes. A delicious dessert to serve al fresco when raspberries are in season.