5 Rainbow Trout Recipes for Affordable Fish Dinners

By Melanie Fincher February 11, 2022
Credit: Dan Roden

If you're looking for a more affordable alternative to salmon or other types of fish, give rainbow trout a try! This freshwater fish gets its name for its beautiful, multi-colored scales. Rainbow trout has a mild, nutty flavor that takes well to many cooking methods, including grilling, baking, and frying. Here you'll find our best rainbow trout recipes that put these sweet and tender fish on display. 

Rainbow Trout with Yogurt Sauce

A tangy, yogurt-based sauce complements rainbow trout's mildly sweet flavor: "The yogurt sauce is quick to prepare and is fresh and cool tasting," says reviewer ROYSAPER

Baked Fresh Rainbow Trout

Fresh, whole rainbow trout is flavored with dill, thyme, onion, and lemon and baked until flaky and tender. You can find whole trout that has already been boned and butterflied at most supermarkets. 

Fish in Foil

Baking rainbow trout in foil helps to seal in the flavorful juices and keep the fish from drying out. You can use this method for any type of fish, but rainbow trout's thin filets cook particularly fast in the oven. 

Sharkey's Barbequed Trout 

Trout cooks quickly on the grill and develops a nice, smoky flavor. Here, it's marinated in a tangy marinade consisting of soy sauce, rosemary, ketchup, and lemon juice.

How to Cook Trout

Chef John uses rainbow trout, butter, lemon, and parsley to make this simple weeknight dinner that's more than the sum of its parts. 

More Trout Recipes

By Melanie Fincher