11 Radish Salad Recipes Everyone Will Love
These vibrant, crowd-pleasing salads have one delicious ingredient in common: radishes. The gorgeous root vegetable adds sweet-yet-peppery flavor to anything it touches, and these salads are no exception. From simple sides that come together with few ingredients to restaurant-worthy meals that will impress everyone at your table, you'll find a colorful new favorite in this collection of our very best radish salad recipes.
Wheat Berry Salad with Peas, Radishes, and Dill
This fresh pea and radish salad with wheat berries is perfect for spring. A dill-Dijon mustard dressing is the perfect finishing touch.
Asparagus, Snow Pea, and Radish Salad
Cooked asparagus and snow peas are tossed with fresh radishes, scallions, and dill. A simple 4-ingredient dressing brings all the ingredients together.
Lebanese Radish Salad
"The simple combination of peppery radishes, toasted walnuts, and fresh mint is satisfying and somehow greater than the sum of its parts," according to recipe creator nicholio, who says this radish salad is great with roasted meats and hearty grain salads.
Heirloom Carrot and Radish Salad
Here's a gorgeous fall recipe that'll impress everyone at your table. Recipe creator Aroma and Essence suggests serving with a lime-honey dressing and the protein of your choice.
Summer Radish Salad
Put your farmers' market haul to good use with this restaurant-worthy cucumber and radish salad. "This was simple and a great alternative to just throwing radishes in a tossed salad," raves reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar RainbowJewels.
Watermelon Radish Salad with Peach and Blueberries
Watermelon radishes, an heirloom variety of daikon radishes, lend sweet and peppery flavor to this summer salad that features a light vinaigrette.
Simple Cucumber and Radish Salad
Looking for something to do with fresh cucumbers and radishes? Your search ends here. This easy salad is easy to make with just a few ingredients.
Ultra-Simple and Delicious Red Radish Salad
"Shredded radishes with a splash of olive oil and tamari sauce make a delicious and out-of-the-ordinary side dish or appetizer salad," according to recipe creator kateparrot.
Spring Radish Salad with Egg and Garden Cress
A light lemon dressing is the perfect complement to this hearty radish salad with hard-boiled eggs and fresh-from-the-garden greens.
Iceberg Lettuce Salad with Radishes
"I never know what to do with radishes and this was a great option," reviewer barbara says of this easy iceberg lettuce and radish salad.
Simple Mediterranean Cucumber Salad
Cool off on a hot summer's day with this light and refreshing cucumber-radish salad. It comes together in just 10 minutes with ingredients you probably already have on hand.
