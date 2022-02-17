9 Quick Polish Recipes Ready in 45 Minutes or Less
These Polish recipes are not only comforting, filling, and flavorful, they're also quick and simple to prepare. We're talking about traditional Polish favorites like cabbage and kielbasa with potatoes, comforting borscht soup, quick and savory halushki, and much more. Ready in 45 minutes or less, these recipes are a perfect fit for your weeknight meal planning.
Easy and Quick Halushki
Fried cabbage, bacon, onions, and egg noodles come together in 30 minutes for a quick weeknight dinner. Just a little salt and pepper are all you need to make this classic Polish combo taste rich and flavorful. "Delicious!" raves CATHY89. "I sautéed the onions and bacon in the butter until onions were translucent and bacon was just starting to crisp, then added the cabbage and cooked it all together until cabbage was very wilted and cooked done. I added more butter when I added the cabbage."
Klupskies (Polish Burgers)
Klupskies are basically burgers, but with a Polish twist. "This recipe is a family favorite that was passed down over the generations," says Brandi Rose, who submitted the recipe. "Grandma and Pap just ate them plain, with a fork (sometimes dipped in ketchup), but our family likes to top these burgers with cheese and serve on a hamburger bun in a the traditional way. I have also seen these referred to as Kotlety Mielone. These can also be cooked on the grill."
Kotlet Schabowy (Polish Breaded Pork Chop)
These pork chops are pounded thin, breaded, and pan-fried to a beautiful golden brown with a nice crunchy texture. "Breaded pork chops with mashed potatoes and salad (preferably a sauerkraut salad) is served regularly for Sunday dinner in Poland," says olenka, who submitted the recipe. "Pound the meat as thinly as you can for best results."
Kielbasa and Cabbage
It's no wonder we love topping hot dogs with sauerkraut! Cabbage and sausages just taste great together! In Poland, sausages are often served with cabbage for quick, satisfying meals. This recipe is done in 40 minutes and can complement a variety of sides, from potatoes to beets. And, of course, you can't beat this combo simply piled onto a basic bun.
Instant Pot® Haluski with Kielbasa
Egg noodles, cabbage, and kielbasa come together in this hearty dish that's pure Polish comfort food. Preparing your haluski in the Instant Pot, meanwhile, adds a modern twist to a time-tested dish.
Simple Golabki
"This recipe was given to my mother by her Polish mother-in-law several years ago," says Devon Doyle. "Tasty, easy, and quick, this is an extremely reductive version of the traditional Polish dish, Golabki, or stuffed cabbage rolls." This simple makeover of the Polish staple only requires 30 minutes but still incorporates the same ingredients (ground beef, cabbage, and onions) and features all the same comforting, savory flavors.
Cabbage and Gnocchi
Here's a fun twist on traditional cabbage with egg noodles. "This is Polish comfort food with an Italian flare," says Fancy Nancy. "Haluski (cabbage and noodles) is a popular budget-friendly Polish dish. I had some cabbage in the fridge and some gnocchi in my pantry so I decided to stir up some fun. I loved the way it turned out. Sprinkled with Parmesan cheese, it is even more savory and delish."
Grandmother's Polish Cabbage and Noodles
Grandma always has the best recipes, right? This noodle and cabbage recipe is a super-simple and versatile meal on its own, but can also act as a base for additional ingredients like kielbasa or ham.
Polish Noodles (Cottage Cheese and Noodles)
Cottage cheese joins noodles in this simple side dish or main meal that's billed as "'lazy man pierogis'" because it's so quick and easy to make. This recipe is on the table in 30 minutes.