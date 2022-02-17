9 Quick Polish Recipes Ready in 45 Minutes or Less

By Isadora Baum February 17, 2022

These Polish recipes are not only comforting, filling, and flavorful, they're also quick and simple to prepare. We're talking about traditional Polish favorites like cabbage and kielbasa with potatoes, comforting borscht soup, quick and savory halushki, and much more. Ready in 45 minutes or less, these recipes are a perfect fit for your weeknight meal planning. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Easy and Quick Halushki

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fried cabbage, bacon, onions, and egg noodles come together in 30 minutes for a quick weeknight dinner. Just a little salt and pepper are all you need to make this classic Polish combo taste rich and flavorful. "Delicious!" raves CATHY89. "I sautéed the onions and bacon in the butter until onions were translucent and bacon was just starting to crisp, then added the cabbage and cooked it all together until cabbage was very wilted and cooked done. I added more butter when I added the cabbage."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Klupskies (Polish Burgers)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Klupskies are basically burgers, but with a Polish twist. "This recipe is a family favorite that was passed down over the generations," says Brandi Rose, who submitted the recipe. "Grandma and Pap just ate them plain, with a fork (sometimes dipped in ketchup), but our family likes to top these burgers with cheese and serve on a hamburger bun in a the traditional way. I have also seen these referred to as Kotlety Mielone. These can also be cooked on the grill."

3 of 10

Kotlet Schabowy (Polish Breaded Pork Chop)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These pork chops are pounded thin, breaded, and pan-fried to a beautiful golden brown with a nice crunchy texture. "Breaded pork chops with mashed potatoes and salad (preferably a sauerkraut salad) is served regularly for Sunday dinner in Poland," says olenka, who submitted the recipe. "Pound the meat as thinly as you can for best results."

Advertisement

4 of 10

Kielbasa and Cabbage

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It's no wonder we love topping hot dogs with sauerkraut! Cabbage and sausages just taste great together! In Poland, sausages are often served with cabbage for quick, satisfying meals. This recipe is done in 40 minutes and can complement a variety of sides, from potatoes to beets. And, of course, you can't beat this combo simply piled onto a basic bun.

5 of 10

Instant Pot® Haluski with Kielbasa

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Egg noodles, cabbage, and kielbasa come together in this hearty dish that's pure Polish comfort food. Preparing your haluski in the Instant Pot, meanwhile, adds a modern twist to a time-tested dish. 

6 of 10

Simple Golabki

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This recipe was given to my mother by her Polish mother-in-law several years ago," says Devon Doyle. "Tasty, easy, and quick, this is an extremely reductive version of the traditional Polish dish, Golabki, or stuffed cabbage rolls." This simple makeover of the Polish staple only requires 30 minutes but still incorporates the same ingredients (ground beef, cabbage, and onions) and features all the same comforting, savory flavors.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Cabbage and Gnocchi

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a fun twist on traditional cabbage with egg noodles. "This is Polish comfort food with an Italian flare," says  Fancy Nancy. "Haluski (cabbage and noodles) is a popular budget-friendly Polish dish. I had some cabbage in the fridge and some gnocchi in my pantry so I decided to stir up some fun. I loved the way it turned out. Sprinkled with Parmesan cheese, it is even more savory and delish."

8 of 10

Grandmother's Polish Cabbage and Noodles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Grandma always has the best recipes, right? This noodle and cabbage recipe is a super-simple and versatile meal on its own, but can also act as a base for additional ingredients like kielbasa or ham. 

9 of 10

Polish Noodles (Cottage Cheese and Noodles)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cottage cheese joins noodles in this simple side dish or main meal that's billed as "'lazy man pierogis'" because it's so quick and easy to make. This recipe is on the table in 30 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

More Like This

Credit: Allrecipes Trusted Brands
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Isadora Baum