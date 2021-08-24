12 Kid-Friendly Breakfast Ideas That Take Less Than 15 Minutes
Bags packed? Check. Lunches made? Check. Homework finished? Check. Healthy breakfast on the table? Ehhh. Mornings are busy enough without the added work of making a breakfast the whole family will enjoy. Sure, they could eat a bowl of cereal, but when you want to serve up more nutrition, flavor, and deliciousness, turn to one of these fast kid-friendly breakfasts. Each of these recipes takes less than 15 minutes, and most of that is hands off. This way you can still get the whole family ready for their day and feel good about what they're eating before they walk out your door.
Pineapple and Banana Smoothie
If there are two fruits kids love and won't reject when you offer them, they may very well be pineapple and banana. In this creamy, filling smoothie, they'll get servings of both, blended and made drinkable with pineapple or apple juice.
Avocado Toast
Kids love the creamy, comforting consistency of guacamole on tacos and nachos, so what's not to love about smashed avocado on toast? You can cut back on the bite of the onion and garlic powders if the kids don't like it. Try a seasoning like Everything But Bagel.
Emmi's Banana Wraps
Wrap up a banana in a whole-wheat tortilla with a swipe of peanut butter, a drizzle of honey, and a handful of crunchy granola. You can make this as you're finishing lunches, and hand to your kids as they walk right out the door.
Microwave Scrambled Eggs on the Go
You don't have to bring out the skillet for scrambled eggs. You can use your microwave. Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole shares a fantastic way to make cheesy scrambled eggs in just minutes so your kids can quickly enjoy a few bites while they're getting dressed.
A Very Intense Fruit Smoothie
The beautiful thing about this three-ingredient smoothie is that you can keep ingredients on hand and make this any time you need a fast and healthy breakfast. Frozen fruit combine with canned fruit and a bit of honey for sweetness, if you desire. Kids can have fun mixing and matching the fruit combinations to find their favorites.
Authentic Mexican Breakfast Tacos
To make these breakfast tacos even speedier, you can cook the eggs and chorizo the night before, and reheat before the kids eat. Top them yourself to speed things up, or let the kids pick and choose what they want to add to their tacos.
Good Morning Wrap
Flour tortillas are a simple way to wrap up a variety of health breakfast foods and make it easier for little hands to hold. You can mix and match ingredients for your kid's preferences. Yogurt is a great alternative to cottage cheese. Banana and pineapple can be swapped for their favorite fruits, too.
Quick Breakfast in a Pita
Get the hard work done the night before (cook the diced potatoes and pop them in the fridge until morning), and this breakfast pita is ready in less than 10 minutes. They can even add salsa, cheese, or a favorite condiment to finish it off.
Bacon and Egg Tacos
Breakfast favorites, bacon and eggs, make delicious filling for tortillas. Kids will love having a "dinner" food at breakfast time, and you'll love they're filling up on great sources of protein.
Kiwi Wraps or Rolls
For kids who need smaller bites, slice this fruit wrap into individual bite-sized rolls. You can try out the original ingredients the first time, and then you can experiment with other fruits. The cream cheese and peanut butter should stay, however. They help hold the bites together.
Quick and Yummy Blender Pancakes
Let your blender do the work of making pancake batter while you're getting ready. Then, pour onto a griddle while you're finishing lunches, flip, and serve. If you have extras, save them in the fridge, and reheat them from a second round of breakfasts tomorrow.
Banana Nut Oatmeal
Kids might turn their noses up at bland, basic oatmeal, but this one tastes like one of the all-time-greatest quick breads: banana nut. Be sure to grind the flax seeds before adding to the oatmeal, so your kid can get the full health benefits of these powerhouse seeds.