12 Kid-Friendly Breakfast Ideas That Take Less Than 15 Minutes

Bags packed? Check. Lunches made? Check. Homework finished? Check. Healthy breakfast on the table? Ehhh. Mornings are busy enough without the added work of making a breakfast the whole family will enjoy. Sure, they could eat a bowl of cereal, but when you want to serve up more nutrition, flavor, and deliciousness, turn to one of these fast kid-friendly breakfasts. Each of these recipes takes less than 15 minutes, and most of that is hands off. This way you can still get the whole family ready for their day and feel good about what they're eating before they walk out your door.