10 Quick, Healthy Dinners That Start With Bagged Broccoli Slaw
Bagged broccoli coleslaw mix may be the world's best time-saving trick. The packaged coleslaw mix combines shredded broccoli stems with grated carrots and cabbage. Pre-washed and ready to roll in stir-fries, on fish tacos, main-dish salads, sandwiches, and more; it's truly the key to simple healthy dinners. So convenient and versatile, broccoli coleslaw also makes meals instantly more healthy. Here are some of our favorite ways to complete a meal with broccoli coleslaw.
Chicken Mango Salsa Salad with Chipotle Lime Vinaigrette
"A delicious, colorful, sweet and spicy salad with diced chicken, a mango pico de gallo salsa, blue cheese, and cranberries in a wonderful chipotle and lime vinaigrette," says Occasional Cooker. "It's almost too pretty to eat...almost." Linda says, "This was very good and healthy. I did chop all the veggies the day before to save time. Grilled the chicken, and it was delish."
Ginger Pork and Vegetable Stir-fry
Thinly sliced pork loin stir-fries with crunchy veggies and water chestnuts in a fragrant Asian-inspired sauce. "This skillet meal comes together in a flash!" says Bibi, "Add egg rolls, some hot steamed rice, and fortune cookies for make-at-home Chinese instead of take-out!
Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai
Shredded spaghetti squash stands in for rice noodles here. To make this even healthier, you'll quickly saute shredded spaghetti squash and broccoli slaw with zucchini, red bell pepper, green onion, cilantro. To finish, you'll stir in cubed cooked chicken and a flavorful Thai-inspired sauce. "This low-carb dish is tasty and filling, even if you're not watching your waistline," says SunnyDaysNora. "Spicy and flavorful, this dish is sure to please!"
Broccoli and Ramen Noodle Salad
Broccoli coleslaw mix combines with sunflower seeds, unsalted peanuts, green onions, and ramen noodles. Top it off with grilled chicken, steak, salmon, or pork, and let the tangy dressing seal the deal deliciously. "This is a wonderful recipe," says prariecooker. "I plan on making it many times this summer to go with grilled chicken. It's simple, light, and very flavorful."
Slow Cooker Asian Chicken Tacos with Broccoli Slaw
"A slow cooker allows the chicken to get so tender, it just shreds apart while soaking up the delicious marinade," says A K. "These are a perfect combination of sweet, tangy, and spicy in a tacolicious bite! I use a microplane rasp grater for the ginger and lime. Makes 4 soft taco-sized portions or 8 fajita-sized portions! Enjoy!"
Weeknight Skillet Slaw
"When you get home from work, you hardly want a big production for dinner. That's when this recipe can be your standby," says Matt Wencl. "Cook ground turkey, then add veggies, coleslaw mix, and sauce and in 10 minutes you've got a hearty meal." It's also great with tofu or chicken strips.
Thai Chicken Broccoli Slaw
Broccoli slaw simmers with chicken in a tasty peanut sauce. It preps in 10 minutes and is on the table in 30 minutes. "Delicious," says anbanitt. "And so quick and easy to throw together. Next time I will add crushed peanuts!"
Ramen Slaw
This easy broccoli slaw and ramen noodle salad is the perfect partner for grilled meats and seafood. "Love this," says shelteredrose. "Made a double batch for a cookout. Then had it on top of pulled pork leftovers, and brought the last of it for lunch today. Refreshing and healthy for lunch."
Trees, Seeds, and Beans (Broccoli Slaw)
Broccoli, garbanzo beans, matchstick-cut carrots, raisins, sunflower seeds, and a tangy mayo and vinegar dressing create a healthy salad with ton of flavor and texture. Save a step by using packaged broccoli slaw.
Moo Shu Vegetable Stir Fry
"A quick and easy classic Chinese stir fry, omitting the pork it is traditionally served with to make it a vegetarian-friendly meal," says recipe creator Michael Nicely.