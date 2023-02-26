The Best Instant Pot Recipes for Quick and Easy Dinners 

01 of 20 Dump-and-Go Instant Pot Tortilla Soup View Recipe The recipe title doesn't lie: This tasty soup is as hands-off a dish as they come. Inspired by an Allrecipes favorite, Six Can Chicken Tortilla Soup, this recipe was created with ease in mind. Top your bowl however you please — avocado, sour cream, fresh cilantro, and thinly sliced radishes are all fantastic options.

02 of 20 Beef Stroganoff for Instant Pot View Recipe fabeveryday Tender beef, savory mushrooms, and mouthwatering, silky sauce over egg noodles; it's hard to believe all of this can come together in just about an hour, but this one-pot dinner will make a believer out of you.

03 of 20 Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore View Recipe France C This high-flavor, low-effort recipe transforms a traditionally slow-simmered classic into a weeknight-friendly delight. Serve the chicken and vibrant tomato-based sauce over pasta, rice, or enjoy it as a stew.

04 of 20 Instant Pot Lasagna Soup View Recipe "Oh... My ...Gosh!! I wish there were more then 5 stars to give because I could easily rate this at 10 stars! I made it exactly as directed and it was totally awesome! The flavor was fantastic, and tasted just like a fresh lasagna, minus the cottage cheese," says reviewer Dawn Ming-Krupela. "I'm new to cooking with the Instant Pot, and I love how even the prep is done in the pot prior to setting the pressure cooking feature. Definitely making this again but I can't think of a single thing I would want to add/change."

05 of 20 Frozen Pork Chops in the Instant Pot View Recipe We've all been there — it was a hectic morning and you completely forgot to pull something from the freezer to thaw for dinner. With this saucy pork chop recipe, that's perfectly fine. Dinner is about to be easier than ever.

06 of 20 Instant Pot Creamy Chicken and Leek Alfredo View Recipe No need to juggle multiple pots and pans on the stovetop for this wow-worthy, one-pot pasta; all of the work is done right in your Instant Pot. A creamy, cheesy dish the entire family will love will be ready in under an hour, and the after-dinner dish duty will be a breeze.

07 of 20 Instant Pot Coconut Curry Chicken View Recipe This cozy coconut curry is the kind of weeknight winner everyone needs in their back pocket. Feel free to incorporate additional vegetables into the mix and tweak the amount of curry powder to your taste.

08 of 20 Tender and Juicy Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin View Recipe Succulent pork tenderloin with a nice, browned crust from the Instant Pot? You bet. And it'll be ready in 45 minutes.

09 of 20 Instant Pot Honey-Garlic Chicken View Recipe Soup Loving Nicole "I don't know how many recipes I've tried trying to get this exact taste and texture but my search is over because this is perfect," says reviewer Melg. "The only thing we did wrong was eat it too fast - we didn't let it cool. But when we were eating the rest out of the instapot like cavemen, the sauce was amazing. Adding to my life forever."

10 of 20 Instant Pot Mexican Chicken and Rice Bowls View Recipe Rice bowls are a perfect family dinner because everyone can customize their own dish with toppings to their liking. What's exceptionally excellent about this rice bowl recipe is that you may very well already have everything you need to make it on hand.

11 of 20 Instant Pot Goulash View Recipe This Midwestern classic is made even easier, thanks to the Instant Pot. Use whatever type of pasta noodles you like best.

12 of 20 Instant Pot Jambalaya with Shrimp and Chicken View Recipe fabeveryday The Allrecipes community raves about this easy option for jambalaya. Reviewer Tim Jones recommends following the recipe exactly, and then adding any finishing touches you might like (for example, extra hot sauce) after tasting the completed dish. And good news for leftover lovers: This Instant Pot jambalaya tastes even better the next day.

13 of 20 Hearty Minestrone Soup (Instant Pot) View Recipe Though this flavorful minestrone requires an hour to cook, the largely hands-off recipe is well worth the wait. Paired with a simple green salad and/or crusty bread, it is peak comfort food.

14 of 20 Instant Pot Pasta with Italian Sausage View Recipe "I am speechless with how good this turned out! My kids said that it is like pasta you would get from a fancy restaurant," says reviewer mdrapeau2. "Thank you so much for the recipe!!"

15 of 20 Instant Pot Chicken Pot Pie Stew View Recipe This homestyle favorite delivered in the form of a hearty, comforting stew is a mouthwatering example of Instant Pot magic. Because this recipe yields 10 servings, it's a great candidate if you're having company or looking for leftover lunches.

16 of 20 Instant Pot Mac and Cheese with Ham and Peas View Recipe Try this easy homemade mac and cheese, and you won't find yourself reaching for the boxed mac any time soon. If you want to add a little extra greenery, you can fold a handful of fresh spinach into the warm pasta.

17 of 20 Instant Pot Chicken Tagine with Butternut Squash and Spinach View Recipe The consistent 5-star ratings on this one-pot meal speak for themselves. For a richly flavored, highly satisfying dinner with minimal effort, look no further.

18 of 20 Instant Pot Sloppy Joes View Recipe These homemade sloppy Joes are likely to become a fast household favorite. They deliver nostalgic comfort and sophisticated flavor all at once.