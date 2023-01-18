12 Quick and Easy Vegetarian Soups to Make This Winter

Vegetarian soups are hearty and satisfying meals, whether you are vegetarian or just want to add more plant-based recipes to your dinner rotation. What vegetarian soups are "missing" in meat, they make up for with rich flavors and wonderful textures. But the best part? Every one of these soups can be made in less than an hour!  Get ready for warming, budget-friendly meals with these 12 delicious vegetarian soups.

Published on January 18, 2023
01 of 12

Quick and Fast Vegetarian Soup in a Hurry

Frozen vegetables are your secret weapon in this vegetarian soup that requires only 15 minutes of hands-on prep time! Bonus: This is a recipe that's easy enough for your kids to make, and as healthy as it is fast.

02 of 12

Chunky Vegetarian Vegetable Soup (Fast and Easy)

close up view of Chunky Vegetarian Vegetable Soup in a pot
Doc

Want a vegetable soup that eats like a stew? This chunky version is thickened naturally with the inclusion of both potatoes and okra, and is a complete meal in a bowl.

03 of 12

Vegetarian Kale Soup

close up view of Vegetarian Kale Soup in a bowl
CFraser

Inspired by Italian soups with greens, this kale soup includes beans and potatoes that add a wonderful texture and protein. For an extra flourish, finish with a swirl of extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

04 of 12

Vegetarian Tortilla Soup with Avocado

Mexican tortilla soup is usually made with chicken, but we love this vegetarian version that has as much punch as the original (you won't miss the chicken at all). Avocado adds an extra something special.

05 of 12

Lentil Soup

Overhead view of two bowls of lentil soup
Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

A thick lentil soup — loaded with protein and packed with rich flavors — might just be the ideal wintery treat. While this recipe cooks for slightly longer than most of the soups on this list, the prep time is only 15 minutes. You're still saving time!

06 of 12

Coconut Black Bean Soup

Often we think of black bean soups as a bowl of Latin flavors. But this version uses foods generally from Southeast Asian cuisine — ginger, turmeric, and coconut milk — for a fresh and delicious variation. Serve over rice for a complete meal.

07 of 12

Curry Red Lentil Soup

Red lentil curries are a slow-cooked staple of South Asian cuisine. This soup version packs all that flavor and texture of a traditional curry while cutting the cook time to under an hour.

08 of 12

Thai Sweet Potato Soup

Thai flavors — ginger, garlic, and coconut — sing in this sweet potato soup that is full of complex flavors but comes together super fast. Creamy with coconut milk and a little spicy, this is a perfect warm-up on cold winter nights.

09 of 12

Rich and Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

looking at two bowls of rich and creamy tomato basil soup
Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Just because you want a soup fast doesn't mean it can't be luxurious. This creamy tomato basil soup adds richness with butter and cream; bright fresh basil brings it together.

10 of 12

Vegan Black Bean Soup

This vegan black bean soup is the perfect pot of deep flavors in all their plant-based glory and a magical 45 minutes from start to finish.

11 of 12

Great Northern Bean Soup

close up view of Great Northern Bean Soup in a pot with a wooden spoon
moshe1222

Most great northern bean soups have ham or bacon in them, so we were excited to find this vegan version that swaps meat for intensely-flavored herbs and vegetables.

12 of 12

Vegan Kale and Chickpea Soup

Want a vegan soup that even your meat-eaters will love? Go for this thick and hearty kale and chickpea soup, which clocks in at a fast 45 minutes but tastes like it has been simmering all day. A shake of curry powder gives it a secret something.

