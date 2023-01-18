12 Quick and Easy Vegetarian Soups to Make This Winter

01 of 12 Quick and Fast Vegetarian Soup in a Hurry View Recipe Frozen vegetables are your secret weapon in this vegetarian soup that requires only 15 minutes of hands-on prep time! Bonus: This is a recipe that's easy enough for your kids to make, and as healthy as it is fast.

02 of 12 Chunky Vegetarian Vegetable Soup (Fast and Easy) View Recipe Doc Want a vegetable soup that eats like a stew? This chunky version is thickened naturally with the inclusion of both potatoes and okra, and is a complete meal in a bowl.

03 of 12 Vegetarian Kale Soup View Recipe CFraser Inspired by Italian soups with greens, this kale soup includes beans and potatoes that add a wonderful texture and protein. For an extra flourish, finish with a swirl of extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

04 of 12 Vegetarian Tortilla Soup with Avocado View Recipe Mexican tortilla soup is usually made with chicken, but we love this vegetarian version that has as much punch as the original (you won't miss the chicken at all). Avocado adds an extra something special.

05 of 12 Lentil Soup View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios A thick lentil soup — loaded with protein and packed with rich flavors — might just be the ideal wintery treat. While this recipe cooks for slightly longer than most of the soups on this list, the prep time is only 15 minutes. You're still saving time!

06 of 12 Coconut Black Bean Soup View Recipe Often we think of black bean soups as a bowl of Latin flavors. But this version uses foods generally from Southeast Asian cuisine — ginger, turmeric, and coconut milk — for a fresh and delicious variation. Serve over rice for a complete meal.

07 of 12 Curry Red Lentil Soup View Recipe Red lentil curries are a slow-cooked staple of South Asian cuisine. This soup version packs all that flavor and texture of a traditional curry while cutting the cook time to under an hour.

08 of 12 Thai Sweet Potato Soup View Recipe Thai flavors — ginger, garlic, and coconut — sing in this sweet potato soup that is full of complex flavors but comes together super fast. Creamy with coconut milk and a little spicy, this is a perfect warm-up on cold winter nights.

09 of 12 Rich and Creamy Tomato Basil Soup View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Just because you want a soup fast doesn't mean it can't be luxurious. This creamy tomato basil soup adds richness with butter and cream; bright fresh basil brings it together.

10 of 12 Vegan Black Bean Soup View Recipe This vegan black bean soup is the perfect pot of deep flavors in all their plant-based glory and a magical 45 minutes from start to finish.

11 of 12 Great Northern Bean Soup View Recipe moshe1222 Most great northern bean soups have ham or bacon in them, so we were excited to find this vegan version that swaps meat for intensely-flavored herbs and vegetables.