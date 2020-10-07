25 Pumpkin Spice Snacks You Can Buy Right Now to Enjoy All Season
If you grab your buffalo check blanket and wrap your neck in a fuzzy scarf the moment the calendar flips from summer to fall, you probably also look forward to the flavor of the season. In other words, we bet your advent calendar counts down to pumpkin spice season, not the holidays.
Each year, when the PSL rolls out onto Starbucks' menu, companies large and small venture a toe into the seasoned water. With a pumpkin spice coffee here and a pumpkin spice candy bar there, virtually no packaged food (or recipe) has been left untouched by the combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves.
Here, we gathered all the pumpkin spice snacks, drinks, foods, and mixes you can buy this season. So grab your blanket and your favorite mug. It's pumpkin spice time.
KIND Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice
Caramel is an OG fall flavor (think: caramel apples), and in this snack, it's partnered up with the newcomer on the flavor block, pumpkin spice. KIND's Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice bars ($14/12 bars) are only around for a short time, so get them while you can.
Maddy & Maize Vanilla Pumpkin Spice Gourmet Popcorn
Inspired by founder Brett's admiration for the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Maddy & Maize Vanilla Pumpkin Spice Gourmet Popcorn ($11/2 bags) is every bit the fall snack you're seeking. The kernels are tossed in a warm spice mixture and then drizzled with a vanilla latte-flavored white chocolate. This popcorn is made in small batches, and the Vanilla Pumpkin Spice version is only available for a limited time.
Tastykake Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts
New for 2020 and already so popular it's hard to find in stores, Tastykake's Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts ($14) are too cute to not eat this season. Grab a bag to enjoy a mini treat or two with your morning coffee or after dinner.
Pumpkin Pie Kit Kat Miniatures
Kit Kat has been thrilling us with new flavors this year, and they know to keep loyal candy fans coming back with the return of limited-edition stars from previous years, too. This year, that means they've brought back Kit Kat Pumpkin Pie Miniatures ($3) for that perfect autumnal spin on the crispy wafer candy bars.
International Delight Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer
Turn any cuppa into your own pumpkin spiced sipper. These individually-packaged Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamers ($3/box of 24) are great for offices or shared spaces, or to keep in your car or purse so you can make any drive-thru cup an autumnal treat.
Cheerios Pumpkin Spice
Give your morning bowl of O's an autumn update with notes of pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios ($4/box) would also make great cereal treats.
Nature's Bakery Pumpkin Fig Bars
Fig bars are a classic afternoon snack — sticky-sweet fig filling inside a whole-grain crust recalls after-school snacks of years ago. The Nature's Bakery Pumpkin Fig Bars ($3/6 bars) add a hint of pumpkin spice jam, pumpkin, and molasses to their regular snack so it's a bit more fall friendly.
Purely Elizabeth Gluten-Free Ancient Grain Pumpkin Cinnamon Granola
For topping yogurt or sneaking by the handful, purely elizabeth's Pumpkin Cinnamon Granola ($7) is a fun twist on the everyday option.
RXBAR Pumpkin Spice
What you see is what you get with RXBAR protein bars. The Pumpkin Spice RXBAR ($21/12 bars) serves up 12 grams of protein (thanks to egg whites and several nuts) and plenty of pumpkin spice flavor. These are also a limited-edition treat, so stock up on these seasonal pre- or post-workout snacks while you can.
Stonewall Kitchen Maple Pumpkin Butter
Spread a schmear of Stonewall Kitchen Maple Pumpkin Butter ($7) on your weekend biscuits or between pancakes for a full-on autumnal punch of flavor.
Simple Mills Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread Mix
Baking pumpkin bread is a rite of passage in the fall, so if you need a gluten-free version, this Simple Mills Pumpkin Muffin & Bread Mix ($7) is the right one to keep stocked in your pantry.
Jelly Belly Pumpkin Pie Jelly Beans
These Pumpkin Pie Jelly Beans from Jelly Belly ($3) are brand new for 2020, so if you love them, snatch up several bags. There's no guarantee they'll be back in 2021.
Godiva Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Truffle Flight
These luscious milk chocolate truffles are filled with a pumpkin spice ganache. Each of the Godiva Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Truffles ($15) are also decorated to look like mini pumpkins and packed beautifully for the season.
Lifeway Pumpkin Spice Lowfat Kefir
Do you pour kefir into your morning granola? Use it to make overnight oats? Sip it straight to get your daily serving of good-gut bacteria? For fall, you can reach for Lifeway's limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Lowfat Kefir so you get a little hint of fall in each sip.
Pepperidge Farm Milano Pumpkin Spice Flavored Cookies
Pepperidge Farm's Milano Cookies are a decadent treat that's not heavy on the wallet, and it doesn't require you to touch a single pan. For fall, they turn this iconic treat into every basic girl's favorite dessert: Pepperidge Farm Milano Pumpkin Spice ($3).
Bubbies Pumpkin Mochi Ice Cream
Bubbies' Pumpkin Mochi Ice Cream has been a fan favorite for several years now, which is why cheers go up nationwide when the ice cream brand starts rolling the seasonal favorite out in the fall. Sweetened rice dough is wrapped around premium ice cream to create bite-size, gluten-free treats.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Pumpkin Spice K Cup Pods
Swap your typical K Cup pod for this Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Pumpkin Spice version ($18/32 pods). The light hints of cinnamon and nutmeg will take the chill off the fall air.
Pillsbury Grands! Pumpkin Spice Sweet Roll
Bake up a bit of autumnal happiness with Pillsbury's Grands! Pumpkin Spice Rolls ($4). Each tube makes five big rolls with plenty of pumpkin spiced icing that everyone has a sticky-sweet treat.
Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice
Combine fall's favorite drinks — hot cocoa and the pumpkin spice latte — in one warm, comforting drinks. Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice is around for a limited time, and it goes beautifully with fuzzy socks, campfires, and warm blankets.
Wisconsin Cello Pumpkin Spiced Fontal
Is there pumpkin spice in your cheese? Or cheese in your pumpkin spice? Either way, this is sure to be an unforgettable combo this fall. Find Wisconsin Cello Pumpkin Spiced Fontal at Kroger and Costco.
Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix
Whip up a pumpkin spice bread that tastes just as good as anything you could make from scratch. Krusteaz's Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix ($21/pack of 3) is a hot ticket item, so grab them while you can.
Talenti Pumpkin Pie Gelato
Spiced pumpkin gelato, brown sugar-cinnamon swirl, and crispy bits of real pumpkin pie. All in one delicious frozen dessert. Talenti's limited-edition Pumpkin Pie Gelato Layers is a can't-miss treat this fall.
ConAgra Fall Flavors Snack Box and Baking Kit With Pumpkin Spice Cocoa
ConAgra, parent company for many of the snack world's best brands, put together this Pumpkin Spice Snack Box ($28) with some of their greatest fall treats, including Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn from Boom Chicka Pop and Duncan Hines Spice Cake Mix with Creamy Cream Cheese Frosting.
Pumpkin Spice Filled Baking Truffles
Nestlé is making Nestlé Toll House Pumpkin Spice Filled Baking Truffles ($2.48) again this year. They're the perfect delicately spiced chips to add to any of your favorite fall baking recipes. Creamy white shells hide a delicately spiced center that melts beautifully whether it's in cookies, cakes, or just eaten by the handful (or so we've been told).
Spiceology Pumpkin Spice
You can, of course, turn any snack or food into a pumpkin spiced treat with high-quality pumpkin spice. This one from Spiceology ($14) is as classic as they come, with notes of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and allspice. Keep it nearby for sprinkling into tea or yogurt, over ice cream or cookies.