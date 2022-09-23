15 Flavorful Desserts for People Who Love Pumpkin Pie Spice
One fall seasoning that pops up everywhere — from the shelves of grocery stores to the lineups in our spice cabinets — is the wonderful pumpkin pie spice, also known as pumpkin spice. Made using cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and allspice, this aromatic blend has been used in so many pumpkin-flavored dishes, that it has unofficially earned the title of being the No. 1 fall spice. Keep scrolling through and by the time you've explored these delicious desserts, you'll realize that you can't celebrate the season of fall without pumpkin pie spice.
Pumpkin Spice Cake
First up in our pumpkin spice showcase is this scrumptious Pumpkin Spice Cake! Uniquely created using fall spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice — and the ever-classic flavor of pumpkin, of course — this is one cake you'll be making again and again.
Pumpkin Spice Cookie
This simple pumpkin spice recipe is perfect for when you're having company over and need a dessert that will create a hearty supply of goodies. Use boxed cake mix for easy cookies.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Bars
"This creamy treat has got it all — a layer of coffee cheesecake with a layer of pumpkin cheesecake and a buttery graham cracker crust," says recipe creator Stasty Cook. Top this luscious spin on another fall staple, the beloved PSL, with some whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice for a decadent fall dessert.
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes With Cream Cheese Frosting
Pumpkin Fluff
It takes only 5 minutes to make this smooth, creamy, and fluffy dessert that's full of pumpkin spice. This is also a great dessert to make if you're trying to use up that last package of instant vanilla pudding mix in your pantry.
Pumpkin Spice Soft Sugar Cookies
Enjoy the wonderful taste and flavor of pumpkin pie and sugar cookies mixed all together in this delicious recipe. Also, if you're really feeling adventurous, recipe creator Big C recommends adding some caramelized sugar before baking these sweet treats.
Chef John's Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles
Add some classic fall spice to these soft and chewy snickerdoodles with this scrumptious recipe. If you thought that snickerdoodles couldn't get any better, just wait until you try these treats.
Sour Cream Pumpkin Bundt Cake
Make this flavorful, moist Sour Cream Pumpkin Bundt Cake for an upcoming family gathering or potluck. Dark brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, pumpkin puree, and vanilla extract combined make this is not only the perfect fall dessert, but perfect to serve at any occasion as well.
Pumpkin Pie Milkshake
Ever wanted to enjoy pumpkin pie in the form of a sweet and creamy milkshake? Well, now you can! Ready in 5 minutes, this is one delicious, pumpkin-flavored dessert that you won't have to spend hours making.
Baked Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts
Instead of going to your favorite doughnut shop to enjoy this doughy creation, make them right at home. Plus, with this dish, you get to enjoy some baked goodness with an added bonus of a sugar and pumpkin spice topping.
Pumpkin Chocolate Truffles
Relish these delectable pumpkin chocolate truffles that we promise will leave you speechless after one bite. Everyone loves a chocolate truffle but add pumpkin to the mix and you have one tasty treat that's full of flavor.
Spiced Pumpkin Pie
Make this luscious pie for Thanksgiving and watch your guests' mouths drop wide open. This classic dessert is taken to a whole new level of deliciousness with the addition of pumpkin pie spice. But, don't stop there because we also recommend topping it with some vanilla whipped cream.
Pumpkin Streusel Bundt Cake
Another wonderful Bundt cake dish to make that uses pumpkin pie spice is this pumpkin streusel version. If you're looking for a cake that's perfect for dessert or breakfast, then this recipe is for you.
Toasted Pumpkin Seeds with Sugar and Spice
Pumpkin Spice Blossoms
Put those Hershey Pumpkin Spice Kisses to good use by making these brownie-like cookies that are as delicious as they look. From the pumpkin pie spice to the brown sugar and white sugar, this is one sweet dessert that will make pumpkin your new favorite flavor.