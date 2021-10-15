9 Homemade Pumpkin Butter Recipes That Are Pure Coziness
There are plenty of wonderful fall recipes — both sweet and savory — that harness the delicious versatility of the season's most famous gourd; however, a batch of pumpkin butter arguably trumps them all. Why? Because with a jar of sweet, toasty pumpkin butter, you can give virtually any dish a touch of cozy, autumnal flavor. Sure, you can buy a tiny jar of pumpkin butter from specialty markets, but making your own could not be easier. All you need is pumpkin puree (canned is fine!) and a handful of pantry staples to give it a rich, toasty boost. Whether you want to make your pumpkin butter in the slow cooker or with a traditional stovetop method, you're sure to find the perfect recipe for you in our collection of pumpkin butter recipes.
Best Slow Cooker Pumpkin Butter
There's no intensive babysitting involved with this easy Crock-Pot pumpkin butter recipe. Simply dump your canned pumpkin, sugar, spices, and vanilla extract into the slow cooker, set it to low, and in a few hours, you'll have the perfect pumpkin condiment ready to go. Just be sure to swing by and give the pumpkin butter a stir every so often as it cooks.
Pumpkin Butter
This pumpkin butter is as classic, and straightforward to make, as it gets. Canned pumpkin puree combined with white sugar, apple juice, and classic fall spices are transformed into a decadent, velvety spread — perfect for spreading over toast, dolloping into various batters, or gifting to loved ones.
Tangy Pumpkin Butter
If you find standard pumpkin butter a little too cloying and densely sweet, this 5-ingredient recipe is for you! A generous pour of apple cider vinegar infuses the butter with a brightness to balance the brown sugar-sweetened pumpkin.
Apple-Pumpkin Butter
While many pumpkin butter recipes accentuate the pumpkin's flavor with a touch of apple, through apple juice and/or apple cider vinegar, this recipe actually incorporates a few pounds of fresh apples. Thus, you end up with an apple butter-pumpkin butter hybrid — in other words, a perfect amalgamation of fall spreads.
Pumpkin Butter II
What sets this simple pumpkin butter recipe apart is the use of gelatin to give the spread an exceptionally well-stabilized, thick, and smooth consistency. (If you don't have a pack of unflavored gelatin on hand, you can also use pectin for the same effect, as this recipe does.) What's even better about this 4-ingredient pumpkin butter is that it's the ideal base recipe for customization. Incorporate your favorite toasty spices and if you want to cut back a touch on the sugar or substitute half brown sugar, go ahead!
Old Fashioned Pumpkin Butter
Pumpkin pie in a jar? Yes, please. According to recipe creator Chef John, "If you want to contribute something homemade and amazing to a holiday gathering, this simple pumpkin butter is the answer! Imagine the best pumpkin pie filling you've ever had, and then imagine it being 10 times better with a deeper, more intense pumpkin flavor, just the right amount of sweetness, and just the right amount of spices to make things interesting."
Slow Cooker Pumpkin Butter
If you want to use fresh pumpkin to make your pumpkin butter, give this recipe a try. Slow-cooking is the perfect method to break down fresh, raw pumpkin into a luscious, buttery spread.
Nancy's Pumpkin Butter
Supposing you don't have time for the simmering today, Nancy's Pumpkin Butter recipe offers a convenient shortcut. Simply mix canned pumpkin puree with softened margarine (or butter, if you prefer), powdered sugar, and spices, and you're ready to dollop a touch of pumpkin perfection over waffles, hot rolls, muffins, and more.
Chunky Pumpkin Apple Butter
There's a reason this pumpkin and apple butter combo is earning 5-star ratings. Utilizing grated fresh pumpkin and applesauce (you can use store-bought or homemade), makes for delightful textural intrigue. It's a pumpkin butter that feels exceptionally wholesome, and it couldn't be simpler to mix up.
