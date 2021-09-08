7 Cozy Recipes With Pumpkin and Sweet Potato

By Corey Williams September 08, 2021
Credit: Angela Sackett Superhotmama

Can't get enough fall flavor in your life? Neither can we! That's why we rounded up our best recipes that call for both pumpkin and sweet potato. Combining two of the season's best ingredients makes for a doubly autumnal experience. In this collection of pumpkin and sweet potato recipes, you'll find cozy ideas that everyone will love. From breads to soups, get ready to make the most of your fall haul. 

Pumpkin Sweet Potato Bread

Credit: Rashida Parson
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It doesn't get cozier than this 6-ingredient fall bread made with pumpkin puree and canned sweet potatoes. 

Roasted Veggie Buddha Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Roasted veggies and sauteed tempeh are piled on top of bulgur and drizzled with an orange-curry vinaigrette," according to recipe creator France C.

Autumn Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie

Credit: Angela Sackett
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This pumpkin- and sweet potato-topped shepherd's pie is comfort food incarnate. "Super easy to make and absolutely delicious," raves reviewer chrisabruzzio.

Pumpkin, Sweet Potato, Leek and Coconut Milk Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make this velvety soup with just six ingredients: vegetable oil, an onion, a leek, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, vegetable broth, and coconut milk.

Puerto Rican Mondongo

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy and hearty soup — made with beef tripe, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin — is the perfect chilly weather dinner.  

Orange Vegetables Soup

Credit: SunnyByrd
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Made with just orange-colored veggies and squash (pumpkin, butternut squash, carrots, and sweet potatoes), this creamy soup will make your whole house smell like fall. 

Roasted Pumpkin with Root Vegetables and Broccoli

Credit: lyudka
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Serve these roasted veggies as a side dish or as a vegetarian meal. "The blend of seasoning adds a little spice and sweet," according to recipe creator KSchirm13.

Credit: Chef John

Try one of Our Comfort Food Favorites to Make at the First Crack of Autumn. Plus, explore our entire collections of Pumpkin Recipes and Sweet Potato Recipes

By Corey Williams