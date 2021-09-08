7 Cozy Recipes With Pumpkin and Sweet Potato
Can't get enough fall flavor in your life? Neither can we! That's why we rounded up our best recipes that call for both pumpkin and sweet potato. Combining two of the season's best ingredients makes for a doubly autumnal experience. In this collection of pumpkin and sweet potato recipes, you'll find cozy ideas that everyone will love. From breads to soups, get ready to make the most of your fall haul.
Pumpkin Sweet Potato Bread
It doesn't get cozier than this 6-ingredient fall bread made with pumpkin puree and canned sweet potatoes.
Roasted Veggie Buddha Bowl
"Roasted veggies and sauteed tempeh are piled on top of bulgur and drizzled with an orange-curry vinaigrette," according to recipe creator France C.
Autumn Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie
This pumpkin- and sweet potato-topped shepherd's pie is comfort food incarnate. "Super easy to make and absolutely delicious," raves reviewer chrisabruzzio.
Pumpkin, Sweet Potato, Leek and Coconut Milk Soup
Make this velvety soup with just six ingredients: vegetable oil, an onion, a leek, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, vegetable broth, and coconut milk.
Puerto Rican Mondongo
This healthy and hearty soup — made with beef tripe, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin — is the perfect chilly weather dinner.
Orange Vegetables Soup
Made with just orange-colored veggies and squash (pumpkin, butternut squash, carrots, and sweet potatoes), this creamy soup will make your whole house smell like fall.
Roasted Pumpkin with Root Vegetables and Broccoli
Serve these roasted veggies as a side dish or as a vegetarian meal. "The blend of seasoning adds a little spice and sweet," according to recipe creator KSchirm13.
