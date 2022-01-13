16 Ways to Use Powdered Milk
What do you think of when you ponder powdered milk? There's a fair chance that baby formula or doomsday prepping may come to mind — feeding infants or feeding yourself after an emergency overlap in that they both can involve powdered milk. But unless you regularly use powdered milk as an ingredient, you may not know about its culinary applications: It's an important ingredient in various breads and desserts, and you can even use it as a thickening agent in foods with an overly liquid consistency (think homemade yogurt and soups). These recipes with powdered milk prove its importance in the food world, so give powdered milk the respect it deserves.
Gulab Jamun
Gulab Jamun, a traditional Indian dessert, combines milk powder with a few pantry staples and aromatics to create a florally saccharine dessert. If you're having trouble with the dough binding, increase the amount of milk powder.
Sun Dried Tomato Focaccia
This chewy, cheesy, and robust focaccia recipe can be made with or without a bread machine and yields delicious results with either method. The bread itself is moist, while its flavor combination is a definite winner.
Chai Tea Mix
This instant chai recipe gets its creaminess from a mixture of milk powder and powdered non-dairy creamers. Its flavor profile matches what you'd find in a coffee shop, but for a more authentic chai, add some nutmeg, allspice, and white pepper.
Honey Wheat Cookies
These cookies trend towards the healthier end of the dessert spectrum, or as much as a cookie can. A mixture of milk powder, vanilla extract, and peanut butter gives them a mild sweetness. Nobody will be able to tell there's no added sugar.
Chinese Cocktail Buns
These sweet buns have an even sweeter surprise inside: creamy coconut filling. "These came out awesome," says community member Mila. "Just like the ones from the Chinese bakery."
Easy Malai Kulfi
This recipe is an easier version of kulfi, a non-churned Indian frozen dessert. The mixture of saffron and cardamom gives the frozen milk fragrance and flavor, while the texture is so rich and creamy you'll think you're eating artisan ice cream.
Breads
Milk powder is an essential ingredient in all kinds of breads, and if you're making your own bread at home, then you need to stock some in your pantry. Here are just a few simple breads made using milk powder:
Hot Chocolate Mix II
This homemade hot chocolate mix is a small, yet elegant gift that's practical and easy to make. To thicken the texture, you can add one box of instant chocolate pudding mix.
Potato Soup VIII
You've never seen "potato soup" and "very low fat" in the same sentence until now, thanks to milk powder. "This soup is great because it's creamy and thick while still being low-fat," says community member Stephanie Delgado. "I tend to add a good amount of black pepper and garlic powder and it makes a big difference."
Pizza Crust for the Bread Machine II
You'll never need to order pizza or even pick up a frozen pizza at the store once you've got this pizza crust recipe in your repertoire. It has straightforward directions and comes out crispy on the outside and nice and tender on the inside.
Sugarless Pumpkin Pie
This pumpkin pie comes together easily and has no added sugar — but it does have a light, fluffy texture that's more like a mousse than a custard. Those who don't prefer pumpkin pie's gummy thickness may enjoy this alternative. Use the best pumpkin pie spice you can find for the best flavor.
Dad's Double Whole Grain Pancakes
"An excellent and nutritious breakfast," says community member KNevard. "I make them in batch and freeze between wax paper sheets - easy to heat up in the toaster or microwave for a quick snack. For variety I occasionally add fresh or frozen fruit at the last second before cooking. For fluffiest pancakes wait until just before cooking to mix dry and wet ingredients and just fold in don't stir too much."
Serendipity Bread
This flatbread starts in the bread machine but ends on the grill for a nice chewy texture. The addition of garlic and feta provide all the flavor you need to transform the flatbread into a simple meal.