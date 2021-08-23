10 Potato Quiche Recipes Great for Breakfast or Dinner
Get inspired with this collection of tasty potato quiche recipes that are perfect for breakfast, brunch, or dinner. We have quiche recipes with sweet potato and leftover mashed potatoes, as well as gluten-free quiche crusts that use frozen hash browns, taking the effort out of preparing the pastry, and giving you more time with your family!
Rosemary Sweet Potato Quiche
This recipe makes two vegetarian quiches filled with tender sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, fresh rosemary, and crumbled goat cheese for a heavenly brunch dish. "Very delicious!" says home cook Jenna. "Great use for the leftovers!"
Potato Crust Quiche
Mashed potatoes form the base of this hearty vegetable quiche. For best results, let the quiche stand for about 10 minutes before slicing into wedges for serving. "This is great!" says home cook Shutter bug 1. "I added sun dried tomatoes in olive oil."
Ham and Hash Brown Quiche
Hash brown potatoes make a deliciously simple crust in this clever, no-fuss vegetable quiche. "Awesome!" says home cook Myra C. "We didn't have any hash brown potatoes so I shredded raw potatoes and it worked great!"
Shredded Potato Quiche
A tasty quiche with a crunchy potato crust that's gluten-free! Add chopped vegetables of your choosing, such as mushrooms, peppers, broccoli, spinach, asparagus, or tomatoes. "Was very good!" says home cook Susie. "Loved using the hash browns as the crust."
Broccoli Quiche with Mashed Potato Crust
"I loved this quiche!" says home cook LYNNE119. "I thought this was a great way to use leftover mashed potatoes. I stir fried mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, and onions, and put them all in the quiche. I also substituted soy milk and it came out great!"
Cheesy Hash Brown Quiche
This easy crustless hash brown, potato, and bacon quiche is delicious for breakfast, brunch, or dinner! If you'd like, you can add more cheese on top five minutes before removing the quiche from the oven. "So easy for a relaxed Sunday morning!" says reviewer Becky.
Ham and Cheese Breakfast Quiche
This is a very simple, yet versatile ham and potato quiche that can be easily adapted to suit your tastes. Substitute the ham with chunks of cooked sausage, or add steamed broccoli for a vegetarian version. "This was a hit for Easter brunch!" says home cook bayareamommy.
Sweet Potato Quiche with Mascarpone Cheese
Sweet potatoes pair beautifully with creamy mascarpone cheese in this easy, crustless quiche. "Everyone loved this and it was perfect for my daughter who is gluten-free!" says home cook vicky C. "It was delicious hot or at room temp."
Potato and Chorizo Mini Quiches
Based on the Spanish tortilla, these crustless-mini quiches are made with diced potato, Manchego cheese, and chorizo sausage. "These are amazing little-tasty bites and so easy to put together," says Allrecipes Allstar Baking Nana. "Just the right size for an appy, brunch, or cocktail party."
Bacon Breakfast Casserole (Gluten-Free)
Thin potato slices are layered on the bottom of a casserole dish and topped with a bacon and cheese quiche filling. "Really nice when you have company over in the morning," says recipe creator Naomi. "Get it ready, pop it in the oven, and you have time to socialize while it's cooking!"