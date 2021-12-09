12 of Our Most Popular Recipes Get a Healthy Makeover

By Carl Hanson
December 09, 2021

Here are healthy makeovers of a dozen of our most popular recipes. We've placed them together side by side — the original top-rated recipe beside its healthier alter-ego — so you can easily compare and contrast them. Choose between enchiladas, chicken and dumplings, meatloaf, and much more. No matter which recipe you choose, you can't go wrong! The healthy updates were created courtesy of Allrecipes home cook MakeItHealthy.

Healthier Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

Credit: Bibi
"Some simple modifications can make the original Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe even healthier," says MakeItHealthy. "I reduce the sodium by using low-sodium chicken broth and fresh chilies instead of canned. Adding some tasty fresh toppings helps my family get more vitamins. I also reduce fat by using boneless, skinless chicken breasts."

Healthier Chicken Pot Pie IX

This healthier version of Chicken Pot Pie IX features more carrots, some parsley, low-fat milk, and a little less butter. 

Healthier Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

Credit: Lisa Harbin
This recipe takes a healthier approach to Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast. Moist and juicy pot roast is made a touch healthier by switching the ratio of meat to veggies — a little less meat and LOTS of fresh veggies and seasonings.

Healthier Baked Ziti I

Credit: Baking Nana
Budget-friendly and perfect for a weeknight meal, this recipe is a healthier take on Baked Ziti I. "I love pasta," says MakeItHealthy, "but it is not always the healthiest thing to have for dinner. To make this one a little less guilty, I use turkey and add a carrot to the sauce. So tasty!"

Healthier Delicious Ham and Potato Soup

Credit: Christina Bishop
"This soup was great, so creamy," says MakeItHealthy. "I used non-fat milk and added some carrots and green beans to it, and it has a little more fiber and a little more heartiness to it than the original Delicious Ham and Potato Soup."

Healthier Chicken Enchiladas I

"I've always liked this recipe for Chicken Enchiladas I because it is quick and easy," says MakeItHealthy. "I'm always looking for ways to cut out excess fat, so I use reduced-fat cheese and sour cream. I also like to add fiber to make the meal a little healthier, so I add black beans and some bell peppers. To make it super healthy I use whole-wheat flour tortillas. And it still tastes just as delicious!"

Healthier Slow Cooker Beef Stew I

"This hearty and delicious version of Slow Cooker Beef Stew I is perfect for the rainy days of fall," says MakeItHealthy. "By adding more vegetables and using reduced-sodium beef broth, I make this recipe extra healthy for my family. Increasing the amount of garlic also helps ward off any colds!"

 

Healthier Eggplant Parmesan II

"I like this update on Eggplant Parmesan II because it is not fried and very tasty," says MakeItHealthy. "I like to make it healthier by using whole wheat breadcrumbs and reducing the amount of fat. Also, by using mostly egg-whites instead of whole eggs I am able to reduce the cholesterol level."

 

Healthier Boilermaker Tailgate Chili

The original version of Healthier Boilermaker Tailgate Chili features ground beef and Italian sausage. MakeItHealthy makes it a little healthier by reducing the fat and sodium content — using Italian chicken sausage and extra-lean ground beef.

 

Healthier Brown Sugar Meatloaf

"This is an easy, tasty version of Brown Sugar Meatloaf made healthier with less sugar, low-fat milk, added parsley and whole wheat bread crumbs," says tangastar.

Healthier Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

Credit: Traci G
MakeItHealthy adds more veggies and uses natural (not condensed) soup to make this creamy Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings recipe a bit healthier.

Healthier Sloppy Joes II

Credit: Paula
MakeItHealthy updates the original Sloppy Joes II by adding more veggies, using real garlic, and serving these lean joes on whole wheat buns.

 

