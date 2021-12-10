The Most Popular Recipes of the 1980s

Four decades ago, the world was an entirely different place, but the things people ate then aren't too far off from what we enjoy now. The food trends of the 1980s indicate an overall shift towards healthier foods and more international cuisine, but there's also evidence of pop culture making certain foods more desirable — for example, "Ghostbusters" and "Roseanne" catapulted Twinkies and Sloppy Joes towards a renaissance. Many of the food trends introduced during the 1980s still persist today: Veganism and Tex-Mex cuisine are more popular than ever. Click through the gallery to reminisce on the recipes and foods that dominated the 1980s — you may even decide to travel back in time for your next meal.