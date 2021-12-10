The Most Popular Recipes of the 1980s
Four decades ago, the world was an entirely different place, but the things people ate then aren't too far off from what we enjoy now. The food trends of the 1980s indicate an overall shift towards healthier foods and more international cuisine, but there's also evidence of pop culture making certain foods more desirable — for example, "Ghostbusters" and "Roseanne" catapulted Twinkies and Sloppy Joes towards a renaissance. Many of the food trends introduced during the 1980s still persist today: Veganism and Tex-Mex cuisine are more popular than ever. Click through the gallery to reminisce on the recipes and foods that dominated the 1980s — you may even decide to travel back in time for your next meal.
Deep Dark Old Recipe Bran Muffins
In 1985, Michael Brown and Joe Goldstein received the Nobel Prize for their research and discoveries on the regulation of cholesterol metabolism. Foods linked to lower LDL cholesterol levels, such as oat bran, quickly became trendy, and oat bran muffins were soon promoted as an ideal vessel — they were quick and easy, and people enjoyed eating them.
Slow Cooker Cocktail Smokies
Starting in the 1970s and into the 80s, the number of women in the workforce dramatically rose, and slow cookers became a popular kitchen appliance. Inevitably, the appetizers popularized in the decades before, such as meatballs and cocktail wieners, shifted towards this foolproof cooking method.
Vegan Avocado Pasta with Blackened Vegetables
In many countries, veganism has existed for centuries, but in the 1980s veganism became synonymous with contemporary ideologies, particularly punk culture. The association remains intact today, as veganism is more prominent than ever before.
Blackened Fish
During the 1980s, Chef Paul Prudhomme helped bring Cajun dishes to the forefront of American cuisine and developed the blackening technique. Cajun food's popularity continued into the next decade, along with Emeril Lagasse's rise to fame.
'King Of Rock' Frozen Pudding Pops
Jell-O advertisements from previous decades included recipes for popsicles, but pudding pops didn't blow up until the 1980s. Pudding pops, specifically Jell-O brand, took the frozen foods aisle by storm and were marketed as a new twist on an old favorite.
Fab Summer Blackened Chicken Salad
This dish reflects two 1980s food trends: first, blackening, a flavorful spice rub and cooking technique, and green salads, which made such a lasting impact they're still around today. In fact, the concept of salad being a healthy food wasn't widely employed until the '80s, which is why the gelatin and whipped cream creations of the 1950s and 60s were (and still are) called salads.
Homemade Twinkies
Twinkies were invented all the way back in 1930 and enjoyed some attention during the 1950s, but a little film called "Ghostbusters" revived and spread their popularity in 1984. In spite of that, nearly a decade ago, parent company Hostess filed for bankruptcy and Twinkies almost disappeared entirely.
Tiramisu II
If there was any dessert darling at restaurants during the 1980s, it was tiramisu. The dessert's origin is debated, but one thing is certain — tiramisu had taken over New York's restaurant scene by 1985. This popularity carried through the next few decades, and even today you'll seldom find an upscale restaurant that doesn't serve it.
Chicken Pot Pie II
Chicken pot pie has never been unpopular, but it experienced a resurgence in popularity during the 1980s as a result of 1950s nostalgia. However, chicken pot pie goes back way farther than the mid 20th century — pot pies actually got their start in Ancient Greece.
My Favorite Sloppy Joes
Sloppy Joes had existed for decades before Roseanne hit the airwaves, but their regular presence on the sitcom was more appealing than any ad campaign. Their kid-friendly appeal also made them a popular weeknight meal.
Vanilla Frozen Yogurt
The fitness craze of the 1980s involved far more than aerobics tapes and health clubs; it also brought forth the widespread manufacturing of products lower in fat, calories, and cholesterol. Frozen yogurt, a healthier alternative to ice cream, was one of the period's most prominent dessert trends.
Easy Mini Bagel Pizzas
Although Bagel Bites are primarily associated with the 90s, the classic after-school snack was created in the mid-1980s. This recipe is an easy way to get a kid-friendly dinner or highly sharable snack on the table.
Gramp's Ranch Dip
Ranch dressing was created during the 1950s, but in the 1980s that flavor went far beyond salads. The 1980s brought the advent of ranch-flavored snacks, but far more important was ranch dressing's new status as the go-to dip for pizza, fries, and other finger foods.
Blackened Tuna Steaks With Mango Salsa
Salsa captures America's palates during the 1980s and soon after became subject to experimentation with other fruits and vegetables. Mango salsa, one of these by-products, was (and still is) a flavorful and healthy companion for lighter meats, especially fish (and remember, in the 80s, fish was blackened).
Blackened Corn and Jicama Pico de Gallo
Pico de gallo, also known as salsa fresca, also enjoyed popularity thanks to the 1980s' fascination with all things Tex-Mex. The trend of serving salsa as a table dip in restaurants still continues today.
Easy Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Pineapple upside-down cake experienced a surge in the 1950s and that popularity continued on through the 80s. Canned pineapple and candied cherries were the iconic decorations for this inverted cake.
Seven Layer Dip I
Tex-Mex exploded onto menus and into cookbooks during the 1980s, with seven layer dip being one of its most noticeable impacts. The first recipe for "Taco Dip" appeared in a 1981 issue of Family Circle.