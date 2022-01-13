5 Pomelo Recipes to Try This Season
The pomelo (not to be confused with the grapefruit!) is the largest member of the citrus family. With their big size comes big flavor — these winter fruits add pleasant sweetness to salads, desserts, cocktails, and more. No matter what you're in the mood for, you're sure to find a fresh and fruity new favorite in this collection of our very best pomelo recipes.
Pomelo Salad with Peanuts Mint Chile
A 5-ingredient dressing, which features Thai bird's eye chile and fish sauce, is the perfect finishing touch for this nutty pomelo salad.
Pomelo Salad with Rice Vermicelli
Pomelo, rice vermicelli, carrots, cucumbers, scallions, and cilantro work together beautifully in this fruity salad with a sweet and spicy dressing.
Shrimp Pomelo Salad
"A refreshing appetizer salad or perfect on its own as a meal, this tasty pomelo salad is far from boring," according to recipe creator A Day In the Kitchen.
Lemon-Pomelo Granita
Pomelo plays the starring role in this gorgeous granita. It's "simple to make, and makes a refreshing dessert or palate cleanser between courses," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Kim's Cooking Now.
P.O.M. Spritzer
Here's a fun mocktail that will impress at any occasion. The acronym represents all three fruits that are featured in the recipe: pomelos, oranges, and mangoes.
More Inspiration
