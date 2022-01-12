8 Pomegranate Cocktail Recipes With Fresh, Fruity Flavor

By Corey Williams
January 12, 2022
Credit: Natalie Titanov

Pomegranate juice is fully of antioxidants and healthy nutrients like vitamin C and E, folate, and potassium. Lucky for us, it makes a great cocktail base. From wintery ideas to serve at holiday gatherings to refreshing summer drinks that'll cool you off on a hot day, you'll find a fruity new favorite in this collection of our best pomegranate cocktail recipes. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Pomegranate Margaritas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pomegranate fans will love this fun and fruity twist on the classic lime margarita. "It was so refreshing," according to reviewer Connie Regalado. "This has become a signature drink of mine."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Cosmo-Style Pomegranate Martini

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You'll feel like a certified mixologist when you whip up this fancy pomegranate drink in the comfort of your own kitchen. Garnish with a twist of lemon for an elegant finishing touch. 

3 of 9

Cranberry-Pomegranate Mimosa

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This is "a very fun and simple recipe," according to reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar Chef Mo. "Get the brunch ready and serve these for the party."

Advertisement

4 of 9

Pomegranate Granita

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cool off with this refreshing, sweet, and tart pomegranate granita that comes together with just six ingredients in 10 minutes. 

5 of 9

Pomegranate Holiday Cocktail

Credit: Natalie Titanov
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

How gorgeous is this festive drink? The pomegranate cocktail may have been created with the holidays in mind, but you'll want to serve it all year long. 

6 of 9

Pomosa

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It couldn't be simpler to make this 2-ingredient cocktail with just pomegranate juice and Champagne. "Delicious," raves reviewer Lisa Callow. "I'll definitely be making this for the holidays! It was delicious and pretty."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Pomacello Martini

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This potent pomegranate cocktail is made with vodka and limoncello, the classic Italian liqueur. "This drink is one of the BEST drinks I've ever had," raves reviewer Dianne.

8 of 9

Saints and Strangers Cocktail

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This cocktail is crisp and elegant, with deep, earthy notes and a ruby color," recipe creator cheesemite says of this pomegranate drink with vodka, vermouth, balsamic glaze, and pink peppercorns. 

9 of 9

More Inspiration

Credit: Chef John

Hungry for more inspiration? Explore our entire collections of Pomegranate Recipes and Cocktail Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Corey Williams