8 Pomegranate Cocktail Recipes With Fresh, Fruity Flavor
Pomegranate juice is fully of antioxidants and healthy nutrients like vitamin C and E, folate, and potassium. Lucky for us, it makes a great cocktail base. From wintery ideas to serve at holiday gatherings to refreshing summer drinks that'll cool you off on a hot day, you'll find a fruity new favorite in this collection of our best pomegranate cocktail recipes.
Pomegranate Margaritas
Pomegranate fans will love this fun and fruity twist on the classic lime margarita. "It was so refreshing," according to reviewer Connie Regalado. "This has become a signature drink of mine."
Cosmo-Style Pomegranate Martini
You'll feel like a certified mixologist when you whip up this fancy pomegranate drink in the comfort of your own kitchen. Garnish with a twist of lemon for an elegant finishing touch.
Cranberry-Pomegranate Mimosa
This is "a very fun and simple recipe," according to reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar Chef Mo. "Get the brunch ready and serve these for the party."
Pomegranate Granita
Cool off with this refreshing, sweet, and tart pomegranate granita that comes together with just six ingredients in 10 minutes.
Pomegranate Holiday Cocktail
How gorgeous is this festive drink? The pomegranate cocktail may have been created with the holidays in mind, but you'll want to serve it all year long.
Pomosa
It couldn't be simpler to make this 2-ingredient cocktail with just pomegranate juice and Champagne. "Delicious," raves reviewer Lisa Callow. "I'll definitely be making this for the holidays! It was delicious and pretty."
Pomacello Martini
This potent pomegranate cocktail is made with vodka and limoncello, the classic Italian liqueur. "This drink is one of the BEST drinks I've ever had," raves reviewer Dianne.
Saints and Strangers Cocktail
"This cocktail is crisp and elegant, with deep, earthy notes and a ruby color," recipe creator cheesemite says of this pomegranate drink with vodka, vermouth, balsamic glaze, and pink peppercorns.
More Inspiration
Hungry for more inspiration? Explore our entire collections of Pomegranate Recipes and Cocktail Recipes.