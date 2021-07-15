12 Comforting Polish Cabbage Recipes That Are Family Favorites
Polish people are very enthusiastic about their cabbage recipes, and for good reason! This collection of our best Polish cabbage recipes features family favorites that have been passed down through the generations with cabbage in every form and every color — from traditional cabbage rolls to Halushki, a comforting dish of fried cabbage, bacon, and noodles, from mayo-less cabbage slaw to Poland's national dish, Bigos, which is packed with sauerkraut. Take a look and discover some new favorite ways to cook cabbage.
Mom's Polish Stewed Cabbage
Green cabbage is stewed with tomatoes, onion, garlic, Polish sausage, and caraway seeds. If you would like cabbage with a little more tang, add another teaspoon of vinegar after it has finished cooking. "We always topped ours with a dollop of sour cream and sometimes served this over mashed potatoes," says recipe contributor pretzeld.
Polish Golobki (Gawumpki)
This is a Polish family recipe for tender cabbage leaves stuffed with ground beef and rice. "My Grandma made these with various combinations of beef, veal, and pork," says recipe contributor mikegodphx. "This recipe is easier to do in large batches since the prep is time-consuming. I freeze any extras — they taste even better because the cabbage has gotten more tender."
Bigos (Polish Hunter's Stew)
Traditional Polish ingredients including sauerkraut, Polish sausage, and caraway seeds are combined with beef, pork, and red wine and slow cooked for a richly flavored stew. Bigos becomes tastier the longer you cook it, making it a great dish for preparing ahead of time and reheating.
Polish Sausage with Red Cabbage
Red cabbage is simmered in a sweet-sour red wine and lemon sauce and served with kielbasa for a truly flavorful meal. "This cabbage was AWESOME!" says recipe reviewer Spiderwoman77. "It would be a perfect side dish without the meat too. Totally worth it!"
Easy and Quick Halushki
This traditional fried cabbage, bacon, and noodle dish equates to pure and simple comfort food in Poland. "We always served this with cottage cheese. They go great together!" says home cook cwaclaw. "This is something I grew up eating. It's still one of my favorites!"
Cabbage-Stuffed Polish Chicken Meatballs (Zrazas)
In this traditional Polish recipe, ground chicken meatballs are seasoned with garlic and parsley, then stuffed with tender, buttery cabbage and pan-fried until golden and delicious. "These zrazas are very juicy despite being made with ground chicken," says recipe creator Natalie Titanov. "You will love them!"
Szybka Surowka z Czerwonej Kapusty (Polish Red Cabbage Slaw)
The flavors of red cabbage, apples, and onion combine beautifully in this mayo-free Polish slaw recipe. The cabbage is cooked for a few minutes but you can use it raw, if you prefer. "This fresh red cabbage slaw is often made during the autumn months, when bright colors are much appreciated," says recipe creator Lilla.
Kapusta
Kapusta is the Polish word for cabbage which features twice in this rich, buttery vegetable side dish. A combination of green cabbage, sauerkraut, onions, mushrooms, and thyme are dotted with butter and baked to create this tasty side dish which is also perfect as a main dish for vegetarians.
Polish Stuffed Cabbage
Boiled green cabbage leaves are filled with a savory beef and rice combination and simmered in a slightly sweet and sour tomato sauce in this stuffed cabbage rolls recipe that has been passed down through the generations. "This is truly wonderful on a cold winter's day," says recipe reviewer Rockawaybaby. "I call it Eastern European comfort food!"
Homemade Sauerkraut
This simple recipe for Polish-style sauerkraut is made with shredded cabbage, onions, vinegar, and spices. With step-by-step instructions, it's easy to make this flavorful side dish from scratch. "This is a comfort food that reminds me of visiting my grandparents," says recipe contributor onenickol. "They always had kielbasa and sauerkraut among the holiday feasts."
Pierogies and Cabbage
Cabbage, onion, and tomatoes are pan-fried in bacon drippings and served on top of tasty potato and cheese filled Polish pierogies for an incredibly delicious savory meal. "I enjoy cabbage, so I thought I'd try this recipe," says home cook GENE PETER. "Great flavor and easy!"
Lazy Golumpki (Stuffed Cabbage) Soup
Instead of all the prep that goes with assembling Polish cabbage rolls, this rich and hearty slow cooker soup is a lazier version of the classic! You can adjust the amount of ground beef or cabbage to your preference, and you can use whatever type of rice you prefer. This soup can also be simmered on the stovetop for 1 to 1 1/2 hours.