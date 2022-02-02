These 10 Polish Breakfast Recipes Are a Sweet Start to the Day

<p>"This is the 'traditional' ponczki made by most Polish Grandmothers, like mine," says Karen Gibson. "These take time and patience, but the product is worth it. Preferred, traditional frying method is with lard but oil will work fine. I usually mix equal portions. Grandma used a large paper bag, and dropped them in immediately after removing from the fryer. The bag absorbs a lot of the oil. Then, she transferred them to another clean bag, added her choice of coating, and shook the bag."</p> <p> </p>