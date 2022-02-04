10 Polish Bread Recipes to Turn Your Kitchen into an Old World Bakery
In Poland, bread really is the staff of life. Classic Polish rye bread — dark, dense, and nourishing — is essential, a timeless Old World tradition. And that's just scratching the surface. We've gathered together some top-rated traditional Polish breads (pieczywo), including sourdough rye bread, bagel-like bialys, egg breads, sweet breads, poppy seed rolls, and more. Enough Old World bread recipes to fill a Polish bakery!
Polish Egg Bread
"This recipe came from a friend and it is fantastic," says BOBBIELLEN1. "I was in Poland in August and enjoyed the bread there so I was glad when I received this recipe. Everyone asks me for the recipe."
Bialys
Polish bialys are similar to but lighter in texture than bagels. Chef John fills his with an amazing onion-poppy seed filling. "The savory filling combined with the chewy, light dough is absolutely magical!" says Chef John. "If you like bagels, you're going to love these bialys."
Paska Bread
"This traditional Polish egg bread is wonderfully light with a slightly sweet flavor," says Tiffany Leyda."This recipe can be shaped into 3 large loaves or 6 small ones. You may use orange peel in place of the lemon zest, if you prefer."
Basic Babka
"This Jewish treat is a hybrid of sweet roll, swirl bread, and coffee cake," says Nicholio. "It's a sweet yeast dough that you roll out, fill, and roll up like a jelly roll, then cut, twist, and bake in a loaf pan. Don't worry: It looks fancy (and it IS a little messy), but it's seriously easy to do. And once you get the dough down, you can try it with other fillings."
Polish Sourdough Rye Bread
A sturdy brown bread recipe is essential! Here's one that has stood the test of time. This "old-fashioned sourdough rye bread is from my grandmother's 90 year old neighbor!" says Lori. "Let the starter rise overnight and make the bread the next day."
Rice Bread (Pirog)
"This is one of our family's traditional recipes, a regional Polish sweet bread with rice filling," says Karla Rossi. "It makes a wonderful tea bread!" Pikusho rates this recipe 5 stars and says: "I searched for this recipe for years. I remember my grandmother making this on the holidays. This is an excellent easy recipe and TASTES GREAT!"
Polish Sweet Bread
"This is a sweet bread that makes wonderful chicken or turkey sandwiches," says Verla. "This recipe was given to me by a good friend in South Carolina. I had the pleasure of eating this bread at her beach home this spring. It makes awesome toast. We can hardly wait to cut it."
Old World Poppy Seed Roll
This sweet yeast bread is soft, tender, and swirled with a creamy homemade poppy-seed filling. "Growing up, my mother and aunts always made this Eastern European bread for Easter and Christmas," says Linda. "Looks complicated, but is easy enough to make for an Old-World treat. I like it best after the second day."
Piernik - Honey Bread
"This is a recipe from my Polish grandmother. It is a semi-sweet bread that tastes wonderful with a little butter," says ZURIELLE. "I grew up on this stuff and it has always been one of my favorites." Semichee rates it 5 stars and raves: "This came out great! I was born in Poland but moved here at 9 years old and this is very similar to what my grandmother used to make. Definitely a keeper!"
Cheese-Filled Easter Polish Bread (Babka)
This Polish-inspired sweet bread features a cream-cheese filling flavored with orange liqueur and vanilla extract. "It is easy to make and too easy to eat," says says Ellen Bancroft Ziegler. "We will enjoy it this Easter and I hope you enjoy it too! Eat one loaf for Easter and freeze the other for later."