15 English Recipes to Celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee kicks off its four-day celebration on June 2. The Jubilee, which actually began on February 6, marks the Queen's 70th year as the British Monarch. In fact, she is the first British Monarch to ever celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. The four-day anniversary celebration consists of the Queen's Birthday Parade, lighting beacons, the Derby at Epsom Downs, and, of course, the Big Jubilee Lunch. Unfortunately, we can't all make it to the luncheon, so we've compiled 15 English-inspired recipes so you can have your own Jubilee celebration at home. Scroll through to take a look.
Traditional Victoria Sponge
Classic Victoria sponge is a classic for a reason! It features two light and fluffy sponge cakes sandwiched together with jam and frosting. And, to make it even more festive, you can do as the British supermarket Morrisons did and call it an Elizabeth Sponge for the weekend!
Cheddar and Chive Scones
You truly can't go wrong with cheesy, savory scones. Especially these, which have a little kick thanks to cayenne pepper.
Classic Cherries Jubilee
This delicious treat was created for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in 1897, but it still holds up today. Serve the brandy-soaked cherries over your favorite vanilla ice cream.
Coronation Chicken
Coronation chicken was invented for Queen Elizabeth's coronation brunch, so it's only fitting to serve it at her Platinum Jubilee. The cold chicken dish is great in salads, sandwiches, and over baked potatoes.
Chef John's Sausage Rolls
Sausage rolls are so simple thanks to their few, store-bought ingredients, but they're oh-so-tasty. Plus, they make great appetizers alongside your favorite dipping sauce (Chef John likes to use mustard).
English Trifle
This dish is as gorgeous as it is delicious. Simply layer your fruit, cake, and pudding in a trifle dish or bowl and top with whipped cream, cherries, and almonds. It's the easiest dish fit for a queen.
Cucumber Sandwiches III
Cucumber sandwiches are the quick and easy must-have finger food for your afternoon tea. You can make the cream cheese mixture ahead of time and keep it in the fridge overnight so all you'll have to do is assemble them on the day of the gathering.
Traditional Bakewell Tart
This baked tart will be the star of the show thanks to its simple, sweet flavors. It starts with a shortcrust pastry shell topped with jam, and frangipane, a sweet almond custard that bakes up to an almost cake-like consistency.
Easy Pavlova
Impress everyone with this stunning, yet simple pavlova. It will be the most delicious centerpiece you've ever had.
Rob and Becky's Pimm's Lemonade
This light and refreshing cocktail is a summertime staple — even beyond the Jubilee. The simple cocktail is made with Pimm's No. 1, which is a gin-based liqueur, and lemonade plus loads of fruits and mint for extra fresh flavor.
Strawberry and Basil Scones
These scones are the perfect blend of sweet and savory. To make them even better, serve them alongside clotted cream and fresh strawberry jam.
Chef John's Scotch Eggs
Chef John's Scotch Eggs have a crispy sausage shell on the outside paired with a soft yolk, which he calls "molten" in texture, on the inside.
Battenburg Cake
While the cake looks unassuming with the marzipan on the outside. The real treat is when you cut into it and see the colorful checkerboard layers.
Fresh Fruit Frangipane Tart
Chef John's dessert is a mixture between a flaky buttery tart and an almond frangipane cake. It's loaded with fresh summertime fruit flavors — like pluots and apricots — and it's easy to pull together with the help of store-bought puff pastry.
Sticky Toffee Pudding
This sticky toffee pudding starts with a light and fluffy sponge cake spiced with espresso, tea granules, and dates. It's then topped with a hot, sweet toffee sauce.