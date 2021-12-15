15 Sweet and Savory Plantain Recipes

You might mistake plantains for large, green bananas, but although they're related, they are two different plants used in very different ways in the kitchen: Plantains are served cooked, while bananas can be served raw or cooked. Native to Southeast Asia, plantains are a staple in surrounding areas as well as in Central and South America, the Caribbean, and spanning from East to West Africa. They can be prepared either sweet or savory, depending on the growth stage of the fruit used. Ripe plantains are sweeter and softer, and tend to form a caramelized exterior when cooked. Meanwhile, unripe plantains are utilized in more savory dishes, such as mofongo or tostones. Plantains are commonly eaten as a fried side dish, but they're also popular in soups, stews, and baked dishes. Try out these sweet and savory plantain recipes and taste the best of what plantains have to offer.