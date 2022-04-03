8 Pizza Casserole Recipes for Fun Weeknight Dinners
Pizza casserole may not be the most elaborate dish, but it brings dinnertime joy to both children and adults. The kid-friendly meal is a great option for busy weeknights because, once the pasta's boiled, all the ingredients combine in a single baking dish. Pizza casserole is a flavorful way to utilize staple ingredients, especially the boxed pasta, jarred sauce, and frozen vegetables taking up space in your pantry and freezer. Save these pizza casserole recipes for the next time you need a simple, crowd-pleasing dinner.
Pizza Casserole
Melted mozzarella, ground beef, pepperoni, and chopped veggies bring some excitement to ultra-comforting egg noodles. You can easily adjust this recipe to suit your tastes by adding or subtracting different meat and vegetables or using a different type of cheese.
Pizza Casserole with Pasta
This easy pizza casserole comes together almost as quickly as it disappears. The recipe only requires five ingredients and is easy enough for a teenager to handle, but it truly triumphs as a spot-on combination of pizza and mac and cheese.
Macaroni and Cheese Pizza Bake
"This was a simple, quick recipe that my family just loved," says community member junger. "I wanted [mac] and cheese, my daughter wanted pizza. We compromised and we were both happy. We will definitely make this again."
Pizza Pasta
Why assemble a layered pasta bake when you can make this pizza pasta in half the time? The ingredient list calls for jarred pasta sauce, but if you happen to have leftover homemade sauce in your fridge or freezer, this is a great place to use it.
Pepperoni Pizza Casserole
If you're a fan of deep dish pizza, then you'll love this gooey and cheesy pepperoni pizza casserole. You still get the taste of pizza without the cost of delivery or difficulty of making pizza from scratch. Serve with garlic bread for dipping, or break out the breadsticks.
Kid's Favorite Pizza Casserole
This six-ingredient pizza casserole will please both children and adults since it's easy to assemble and even easier to enjoy. "I loved this! I doctored the pizza sauce a bit, because the brand I bought tasted a little bland, but this pizza bake was awesome," says community member Audra Whitton. "I live alone, so this fed me for several meals — super economical! — and I actually looked forward to digging into the leftovers."
Potato Pizza Casserole
There's no rule saying you have to use pasta in your pizza casserole. This pizza casserole, for example, has a layer of thinly sliced potatoes at the bottom that soaks up the flavor from the meat, cheese, and tomatoes. To make it easier, you can use frozen hash browns instead.
Spaghetti Pizza I
"My husband looked at the dish like I had lost my mind until he took his first bite," says community member rbkitty. "My daughters favorite word for food is YUMMY and that's what they both told me after the first bite. I didn't have pepperoni so I used mushrooms instead. They ate it all up!"