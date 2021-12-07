14 Party-Ready Pinwheel Recipes

By Sarra Sedghi
December 07, 2021

Pinwheels are the perfect food for parties. They're effortless yet elegant, and their mesmerizing design will pique anyone's appetite. Plus, who can turn down miniature versions of their favorite sandwiches, tiny pizzas, and ultra-savory puff pastry bites?  These easy pinwheel recipes will instantly please a crowd, so go ahead and make some for your next party. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Pizza Pinwheels

Credit: the4taals
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You only need four ingredients and half an hour to make these crowd-pleasing pizza pinwheels. Feel free to play around with and switch up the "toppings," especially if you're making these for a large group. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Party Pinwheels

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These miniature sandwiches are an incredible make-ahead appetizer that will quickly disappear at your party — and if they don't disappear, guests may ask to take the leftovers home. To speed up the process, you can simply buy herbed cream cheese instead of making a cream cheese mixture on your own. 

3 of 15

Prosciutto and Parmesan Pinwheels

Credit: Mieke VanGeel Busmanas
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you're looking for an elegant appetizer, then add these pinwheels to your menu. They look impressive and have a great flavor, but only require four ingredients and come together in just 20 minutes. 

Advertisement

4 of 15

Muffuletta Pinwheels

Credit: Mallinda
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These miniature muffulettas take the classic pinwheel formula and add a dose of elegance and Louisiana flavor. If you want to save some time, use herbed cream cheese and pre-made olive mix from the store. 

5 of 15

Sausage and Cream Cheese Pinwheels

Credit: Sheila LaLonde
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"OK I have to comment because they were such a hit," says community member Taryn. "I made them for a CHARGERS party and the boys loved them, they complemented me endlessly and they flew off the platter, I'm not kidding. I used spicy chicken sausage. Very easy and tasty, man candy! lol"

6 of 15

Smoked Salmon Pinwheels

Credit: Lorraine
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These smoked salmon pinwheels make a perfect party food, and they don't have a single rating below four stars. If you don't have any fresh dill on hand, a teaspoon of dried dill will work as well. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Tortilla Pinwheels

Credit: Melissa Goff
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These pinwheels are so easy, the hardest part of the recipe is chilling them in the fridge for two hours. They'll be enjoyed (and quickly wiped out) no matter the occasion or time or year, and they stand out against standard appetizers. 

8 of 15

Spinach and Ricotta Puff Pastry Christmas Tree

Credit: Magda
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These puff pastry pinwheels are an easy way to impress a crowd and will easily stand out at a holiday party when they're arranged tannenbaum style. The spinach, ricotta, and Parmesan filling adds a dose of indulgence that perfectly complements the puff pastry. 

9 of 15

Ham Pinwheels

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These simple and tasty pinwheels make the perfect finger food for parties, but they're also great for a quick dinner or picnic. If you like, you can make these a night in advance — they'll taste just as great. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Fiesta Pinwheels

Credit: karendeneice
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If there's a party in your future, then you need — yes, need — to bring these pinwheels along with you. The mixture of cream cheese, sour cream, and picante in the filling complements the bright taste from the olives and green chiles. 

11 of 15

Pinwheel Italian Calzones

Credit: Christina
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Once you try these bite-sized calzones, you'll never want a big one again. These calzone pinwheels are a snap to put together, and dunking them in pizza sauce makes the finger food even more fun. 

12 of 15

Ham and Fresh Basil Pinwheels

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These ham pinwheels are a little pricey since they're made with fresh basil and sun-dried tomatoes, but the effect those ingredients have on the overall flavor is so significant it's worth the money. To streamline the process, blitz the sun-dried tomatoes and cream cheese together with a food processor. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Spinach and Mushroom Pinwheels

Credit: pknair
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"I just made these for my husband's surprise party this past weekend and they were a hit! Everyone loved them and there was a comment made that they were a nice alternative to the ones stuffed with tons of meat and cheese," says community member ERIN55. "The only change I made was to add real garlic rather than garlic powder for that extra punch. I'm definately making these for Christmas.:)"

14 of 15

Spicy Turkey and Cranberry Pinwheels

Credit: Grace Hill
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These pinwheels combine turkey, cheese, and cranberry salsa for a fun twist on classic holiday dishes. The mixture of flavors still feels familiar, but the homemade cranberry salsa gives this finger food a nice kick. 

15 of 15

More Inspiration:

Credit: catherine.drew
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarra Sedghi