25 Pineapple Chicken Recipes for Sweet and Savory Dinners
Everyone loves a pineapple cocktail or dessert, but this tropical fruit can shine in savory dishes, too! Pineapple pairs beautifully with chicken, imparting a subtle sweetness and tang. Plus, the enzymes in pineapple can help break down fibrous tissues and tenderize chicken. Here you'll find a variety of ways to apply this pineapple-poultry pairing. From Hawaiian pineapple chicken to pineapple chicken stir-fries and more, check out our favorite pineapple chicken recipes.
Hawaiian Chicken Kabobs
Marinated chicken and juicy pineapple kabobs will take you straight to the tropics, no matter where you are: "My husband and I made this on our charcoal grill for the 4th of July and we LOVED IT!" says one 5-star reviewer.
Thai Pineapple Chicken Curry
Coconut milk and fresh pineapple help to tame the heat in this sweet and spicy curry.
Teriyaki and Pineapple Chicken
This easy weeknight stir-fry is ready in just 40 minutes. Recipe creator HEZZZ1223 suggests serving the leftovers for lunch with a slice of whole wheat pita.
Easy Pineapple Chicken
"An easy weeknight dinner, this quick chicken stir-fry with pineapple is as delicious as it is colorful!" says recipe creator Natasha. "Serve with rice for a complete meal, or fried rice for a treat. Add red chili flakes to the mix if you want something sweet and spicy!"
Caribbean Chicken with Pineapple-Cilantro Rice
Seasoned baked chicken breasts are served alongside pineapple and cilantro rice in this Caribbean-inspired meal. Reviewer tania Khoury says, "This dish is quite light, and the addition of the cilantro and pineapple to the rice makes it quite refreshing, especially on a hot summer night like tonight."
Slow Cooker Hawaiian Chicken
Chicken breasts, honey barbeque sauce, sliced pineapple, and soy sauce marry in the slow cooker to create a sweet and savory main. Serve over white rice to soak up the excess sauce.
Ultra Easy Pineapple Chicken Kabobs
These easy kabobs scream summertime! Plus, they require just four simple ingredients: chicken, pineapple, bell pepper, and barbeque sauce.
Cambodian Chicken Soup
This hearty soup is just the right combination of comfort food and fresh flavor, featuring chicken, rice, red curry paste, curry powder, coconut, and pineapple.
Chicken Pineapple Fajitas
In these chicken fajitas, pineapple helps to balance out the spice in the Jamaican jerk seasoning. No jerk seasoning? Try blending your own!
Huli Huli Pineapple Chicken
"This Hawaiian BBQ is commonly found at roadside fundraisers," says recipe creator Mark Bender. "This recipe uses crushed pineapple and brown sugar for caramelized texture and wonderful flavor."
Thai Fried Rice with Pineapple and Chicken
For an extra-special presentation, try serving this fried rice in a hollowed out pineapple as recipe creator eatvancity suggests.
Grilled Pineapple Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken breasts and sliced pineapple are brushed with honey mustard, grilled, topped with red bell pepper, and served on a sandwich.
Quick Hawaiian Haystacks
You can easily tweak this meal using what you have on hand, but the original recipe calls for chicken in a rich gravy served over rice and topped with chow mein noodles, pineapple, Cheddar cheese, celery, peppers, onions, coconuts, and almonds.
Sleepy Hollow Chicken Salad Supreme
Pineapple tidbits and curry powder take this 5-star chicken salad recipe over the top.
Peruvian Pineapple Chicken (Pollo a la Pina)
Recipe creator tooth describes this dish as "Fried and battered chicken medallions glazed in a sweet pineapple sauce mixed with pineapple chunks, slices of red bell pepper, and green onions with warm Latino spices. Serve with a side of white rice."
Pineapple Salsa Chicken
These grilled chicken breasts are really just the vehicle for the true star of the show: the sweet and spicy pineapple-jalapeno salsa!
Slow Cooker Sweet and Sour Chicken Thighs
Chicken thighs are slow cooked in a flavorful sweet and sour sauce and tossed with pineapple chunks and red pepper — it's almost as easy as delivery.
Sweet Onion and Pineapple Chicken Teriyaki
Reviewer Abbey says, "This will be my go-to stir-fry recipe." What's not to love about this combination of teriyaki sauce, pineapple, sweet onion, red pepper, cashews, garlic, and chicken?
Chicken Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
Once you've marinated the chicken in a red onion and lime mixture, these tacos are quick to assemble with grilled chicken, lettuce, pineapple salsa, and Sriracha sauce.
Grilled Pineapple Salad
This filling summertime salad features grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, pine nuts, and mandarin oranges over a bed of healthy spinach drizzled with poppy seed dressing.
Sweet and Sour Orange Chicken
Orange marmalade, fresh pineapple, and ginger combine to create a tangy-sweet sauce for orange chicken.
Spicy Honey-Lime Chicken Thigh Kebabs
These kabobs are packed with summer produce — including red pepper, zucchini, pineapple, and red onion — as well as chicken. But the glaze, complete with spicy Sriracha, sweet honey, and lime juice, is what really sets them apart.
Chicken Fruit Salad
This refreshing, summertime chicken salad can be prepped up to two days in advance to give the flavors time to mingle.
Pineapple-Teriyaki Chicken Burgers
Minced bell pepper, crushed pineapple, and teriyaki sauce impart tangy flavor to these chicken burgers.
Chicken and Pineapple
In this tropical take on chicken and rice, seasoned chicken breasts are arranged over yellow rice, drizzled with pineapple juice, and baked.
More Inspiration:
- Pictured: Grilled Chicken Salad with Seasonal Fruit
- 25 Best Savory Dinner Recipes Starring Sweet Pineapple
- 21 Seriously Delicious Chicken Breast Recipes
- Browse our entire collection of Chicken Recipes.