12 Pickled Beet Recipes To Make at Home
Got a lot of beets to use up before they go bad? You're in the right place. Pickling is an easy, budget-friendly, and delicious way to preserve your precious produce. From old-fashioned ideas that have stood the test of time to new favorites that will quickly earn a spot in your rotation, you're going to want to bookmark this collection of our best pickled beet recipes.
Homemade Pickled Beets
These easy pickled beets are subtly spiced with cloves and pickling salt. "This is how my mom always made her pickled beets, and I continue the tradition," says recipe creator Bren.
15-Minute Pickled Beets
Try this shortcut recipe for pickled beets if you're in a hurry. You have to wait two days for the flavor to infuse, but it only requires about 15 minutes of hands-on time.
Scandinavian Pickled Beets
"These are so good," raves reviewer Kristin Abbott Mokarry. "I used fresh beets that I peeled and sliced and also added sliced onion at the end. Just what I was looking for! I can't wait to make them again and again!"
Sweet and Sour Pickled Beets
These easy pickled beet recipe is packed with bold flavor. "I love these," says reviewer Andrea Grotts. "I'm a big fan of pickled beets, but they are expensive in the stores. These are great and I wouldn't change a thing."
Cinnamon Pickled Beets
If you don't like the earthiness of beets, try this cinnamon-spiked pickled beet recipe. The warm spice really helps cut back on bitterness, according to happy reviewers.
Pennsylvania Dutch Pickled Beets and Eggs
Eggs and beets are pickled together to create this tasty snack with a deep red-purple hue. "It is delicious and easy to make," raves reviewer MTFREG. "I actually tripled the recipe and it didn't even last a week in the fridge."
Grandma Jackie's Pickled Beets
Here are pickled beets just like grandma used to make (Grandma Jackie, that is). Reviewer tthomp says this recipe is "super easy and tastes amazing."
Spiced Pickled Beets
The juice from these sweet and spicy pickled beets makes an excellent marinade for pickled eggs, according to reviewer Bea Gassman.
Raw Fermented Beets
"The health benefits of fermented foods are well established, and they're tasty to boot," according to recipe creator Magpie, who says these pickled beets keep for three months in the fridge. "If you're lucky enough to have a bumper crop of beets, try this easy recipe."
Pickled Beets
If you're looking for a foolproof recipe for basic pickled beets, your search ends here. "I was looking for a recipe that would compare to my grandmother's beets and this one comes close," says reviewer TAYTAR.
Fresh Pickled Beet Melody
This is a "modern day spin on an old-time favorite, incorporating fresh beets, carrots. and onion in a tangy, sweet marinade," according to recipe creator Ginger Hackley. "Very quick and easy to make."
Quick Pickled Eggs and Beets
It couldn't be easier to make this top-rated recipe with just five ingredients: eggs, canned beets, white vinegar, sugar, and water. For a little extra flavor, add a pinch of cinnamon to the pickling liquid.
