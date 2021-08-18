18 Pear Salad Recipes To Make the Most of Pear Season
Sweet pears make a gorgeous addition to almost any type of salad, especially when paired with contrasting flavors, like a peppery arugula, watercress, or sharp and creamy Gorgonzola. In this collection, we've rounded up our best pear salad recipes for you to try this season. From a colorful pear and pomegranate salad to a blue cheese, pear and candied pecan salad, find sophisticated salad recipes featuring seasonal pears that can be made in minutes to accompany meals throughout fall and into winter.
Cranberry Pear Salad
This fresh pear salad with dried cranberries, cheese, almonds and pecans is sensational in fall and winter months. "Made this salad for a family gathering," says home cook Susan. "Had to double the recipe but it turned out that I should have tripled it, everyone wanted more. It was absolutely delicious!"
Strawberry, Spinach, and Pear Salad
Spinach and romaine leaves are topped with slices of fresh pear, strawberries, feta cheese, and toasted walnuts. Everything is tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette for a fantastic, flavor-packed salad. "Excellent!" says home cook Christina. "Great flavor combinations!"
Pickled Ginger Asian Pear Coleslaw
Thinly sliced Asian pear, pickled ginger, and cabbage are combined in a spicy mayonnaise. "I like to come up with a new and interesting coleslaw to serve at Thanksgiving," says recipe creator Chef John. "With all the rich, heavy foods that the holiday table brings, I really enjoy the contrast these cold, crisp, bracing salads provide."
Pear and Blue Cheese Salad
Mixed salad greens are tossed with red onion, slices of fresh Bosc pear, sweet candied pecans, and tangy blue cheese in a creamy walnut dressing. "Better than 5 stars!" says home cook Meghan. "I made this salad exactly as it's listed and it was awesome! There are so many great ingredients and flavors in this salad."
Fall Harvest Fruit Salad
Seasonal pears and apples steal the show in this super simple fall dessert. "This is a nice fruit salad" says Allrecipes Allstar lutzflcat. "I didn't bother to peel the fruit which I think gives it better eye appeal. Do give it a little time in the fridge for flavors to meld. The granola was a nice addition!"
Arugula Persimmon Pear Salad
In this colorful fall salad, sliced pear, persimmon, crunchy toasted walnuts, and peppery arugula are tossed in a mustard vinaigrette. "Very tasty salad that makes use of seasonal fall ingredients," says home cook PUNKGIRL. "My family enjoyed it!"
Pear and Pomegranate Salad
With seasonal Bartlett pears and pomegranate seeds, this delightfully fruity salad is sure to become a holiday favorite. "Very tasty!" says home cook Nichole. "The dressing is very balanced–sweet from the pomegranate and pears, sour from the lemon, and a little spice from the pepper!"
Spinach, Pear, and Feta Salad
Sweet pears, salty feta, and crunchy pine nuts make a gorgeous flavor combination in this spinach fall and winter salad. "I invented this recipe the year our pear tree had too many pears!" says recipe creator Judy R. "I serve it on very special occasions but can be made for everyday meals too."
Simple Cauliflower and Pear Salad
You only need canned pear halves and four other ingredients to make this cauliflower and pear salad, which is easy to make, yet elegant enough to serve to company.
Roquefort Pear Salad
Roquefort blue cheese, slices of ripe pear, creamy avocado, and crunchy candied pecans are combined to create this super popular five star fall salad. "I've probably made this 10 times since trying it a couple of months ago! It's THAT good!" says CHMOORE.
Whole30 Pear and Arugula Salad
Fresh pears, crunchy roasted hazelnuts, and peppery arugula are tossed with a honey-thyme vinaigrette. "An easy to make, healthy salad that everyone will love as it suits gluten-free, Paleo, Whole30®, and vegetarian eaters," says recipe creator Anastasia. Garnish with a fan of thinly sliced pear and fresh thyme.
Curried Cashew, Pear, and Grape Salad
This green salad is loaded with pear, grapes, toasted cashews, and crispy bacon bits, plus a kick of heat from the addition of curry powder and cayenne pepper. "This is a wonderful salad and very forgiving as you can add almost any fruit to it and it still comes out superb!" says home cook Crystal S.
Winter Fruit Salad
An incredibly refreshing quinoa and watercress salad with fresh pear, cucumber, and kumquats. A cilantro, olive oil, and lemon dressing elevates it to a whole new level. "If I could give this more stars I would!" says home cook crackedglass. "This is my current absolute favorite salad! You've got to try it."
Pear-Fig Salad
A wonderful salad to make and serve to guests when pears are in season. "The crunch of pear, pecans, and lettuce with the salty, tart smoothness of Gruyère cheese mixes perfectly with rich figs and balsamic vinegar to make this the perfect salad!" says recipe creator curvy chef.
Endive Pear Salad Bites With Maple Vinaigrette
A combination of pear, toasted walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, wheat berries, and a delicious maple syrup vinaigrette is spooned onto endive leaves to make this creative salad appetizer that's perfect for easy sharing. "I cant wait to make it again!" says home cook sxs.
Pear Walnut Wheat Berry Salad
Pears, Gorgonzola cheese, and dried cranberries are tossed with wheat berries and a homemade raspberry vinaigrette for a deliciously chewy, sweet, and savory salad that makes a perfect fall lunch or side dish.
Pork, Pear, and Walnut Salad
Slices of lean pork tenderloin are served with crisp pear and walnuts on a bed of fresh spinach with a balsamic vinaigrette for a fantastic and filling main dish salad. "Simple, healthy, and delicious!" says home cook KRAEZDAY. "Plus crazy fast! What more could I ask for in a salad?"
Three Greens and Fruit with Vinaigrette
Freshly sliced pear, romaine, spinach, and butter lettuce are served with feta cheese, walnuts, and a spicy vinaigrette to create this restaurant-worthy dish. "Use Bosc pears in this crisp green salad. It's great to serve during the cool weather months, and is a beautiful addition to any holiday table!" says recipe creator Maria Gee.
More Inspiration
We have endless inspo for deliciously different ways with pears: