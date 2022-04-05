15 Peach Cobbler Recipes Made With Fresh Peaches

"This is absolutely one of my favorite recipes that I've tried so far," says community member patreesha. "The ingredient proportions are right on the mark, and the procedure is so easy.When choosing peaches, be sure that they do not have any green on the skin — this means the fruit hadn't developed before being picked, and it won't get any sweeter afterwards. The crust is unbelievable. When you pour in the boiling hot water, it immediately puffs up into a thick dough. This bakes into a thick, crumb-cake-like topping."