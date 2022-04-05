15 Peach Cobbler Recipes Made With Fresh Peaches
One of our favorite ways to celebrate peach season is by baking up a homemade peach cobbler. Sure, you can make a great peach cobbler using canned peaches, but serious peach lovers know it's hard to beat the flavor of perfectly ripe, fresh peaches. Biting into an in-season peach evokes a sweetness like sunshine; and when it's baked, that flavor becomes even more intensified. Scroll through to find crowd-pleasing peach cobbler recipes made with the season's freshest, juiciest peaches.
Peach Cobbler I
Cobblers are fuss-free desserts, and this simple made-from-scratch recipe is a great example. It's easy and delicious, and it comes together in just over an hour.
Chef John's Peach Cobbler
Chef John's easy peach cobbler recipe gets a bit of edge thanks to the addition of Chinese five-spice powder and grated lemon zest. If you don't have self-rising flour on hand, you can use all-purpose flour — just add 1½ teaspoons of baking powder and ½ teaspoon of salt for every cup of all-purpose flour you use.
Old-Fashioned Peach Cobbler
This biscuit-topped peach cobbler can be made in a casserole dish or in individual ramekins, as shown. Allrecipes Allstar Rebekah Rose Hills says, "Loved this one! Added a bit of flour to the fruit mixture to be sure it wasn't too wet and about a cup of blueberries to 6 peaches. It was delicious, I thought the topping needed a bit more sugar in the mix but overall the texture was perfect — loved that biscuity topping to the juicy tender fruit filling!"
Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler
Fans of double crust cobbler will be pleased with this recipe — the homemade crust helps take the dessert to the next level. The combination of fresh peaches, orange juice, and spices gives the filling an incredible blend of flavors.
Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler
"This is absolutely one of my favorite recipes that I've tried so far," says community member patreesha. "The ingredient proportions are right on the mark, and the procedure is so easy.When choosing peaches, be sure that they do not have any green on the skin — this means the fruit hadn't developed before being picked, and it won't get any sweeter afterwards. The crust is unbelievable. When you pour in the boiling hot water, it immediately puffs up into a thick dough. This bakes into a thick, crumb-cake-like topping."
Basil Peach Pepper Parmesan Cobbler
"I know it sounds completely wacky, but it is unbelievably delicious," says recipe creator Chef John. "If you've ever enjoyed a fruit-and-cheese Danish, you know that mixing cheese with fruit really isn't that crazy. It works so well together. These are time-tested flavor combinations." Reviewer Kim Oates adds, "Probably won't be able to have regular old Peach cobbler again thanks to this recipe."
Too Easy Peach Cobbler
This peach cobbler recipe uses strips of bread instead of batter, which makes the prep extra easy. You end up with a thick, comforting consistency that's very similar to bread pudding.
Cookie-Crusted Peach Cobbler
For this peach cobbler, what's on the inside and the outside both count equally. The crust is sweet, buttery, and crumbly, much like a sugar cookie. Some reviewers opted to reduce the oil and butter in the recipe, and still loved the result.
Crisp Peach Cobbler
Why choose between a peach cobbler and a peach crisp when you can have both in one dish? This hybrid recipe by Chef John captures the best characteristics in each dessert: doughy batter, a subtle sweetness from the oats, a flaky topping, and juicy, fresh peaches.
Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler
Peach season coincides with warmer temperatures, so keep your kitchen cool by making your peach cobbler in the slow cooker. The fresh peaches, baking mix, and oats practically cook themselves — all you have to do is dump them in.
Easy Peach Cobbler with Cake Mix
Just because you're using fresh peaches to make cobbler doesn't mean you have to avoid shortcuts altogether. Cake mix streamlines the cooking process, and cream cheese adds a touch of decadence that highlights the fresh peaches even more.
Fresh Peach Cobbler I
"I made this for my in-laws and they just loved it!! I prepped all the dry ingredients and cut up the peaches prior to dinner. This made for quick preparation once the dinner dishes were done," says community member LADEEVOLFAN. "The cobbler part wasn't doughy at all and I added a little bit of cinnamon for a little extra kick!"
Peach Cobbler II
"This was the 1st time that I have ever made a cobbler and it was GREAT," says community member Julie. "My husband is a cobbler fanatic and he said this was the best he has ever had. Crust was delicious. Will make again again...." Reviewers recommend reducing the amount of water in the recipe if you're using very juicy fresh peaches.
Jackie's Fresh Peach Cobbler
This made-from-scratch peach cobbler recipe is a timeless way to make fresh peaches shine. If you have even more fresh peaches on hand, go ahead and add them — you can never have too many fresh peaches in a homemade cobbler.
Peach Cobbler with Buttermilk Ice Cream
If you're looking to go the extra mile with your peach cobbler, this recipe will help you get there. Vanilla paste brings out flavor in the crust, and the tangy buttermilk ice cream complements the warm peaches without being overly sugary.