Memorial Day Desserts That Will Be the Star of the Picnic
Feeling festive as the unofficial start to summer beckons? We've curated a list of our favorite red, white, and blue sweet treats for your Memorial Day enjoyment, along with some desserts that are just too irresistible to skip sharing at your holiday barbecue or picnic. We're willing to bet some of these make the cut for this year's event, as well as ones for years to come.
Red White and Blue Strawberry Shortcake
Take full advantage of strawberry season with this luxurious and patriotic version of strawberry shortcake. "This is a fun and festive dessert that's easy to make," says reviewer oh boy! double joy.
Chocolate Balls
For sweets that guests can easily grab and eat, check out these addictive chocolate and peanut butter balls. Just don't expect any leftovers to enjoy later!
Red, White, and Booze Ice Pops
Adults will appreciate these festive ice pops, which pack a boozy little punch. Make them instead of a specialty cocktail for a holiday treat friends will remember. Here's a pro-tip from Esmee Williams: "They take a bit of time to prepare and freeze, so be sure to give yourself a day or so ahead of time if you are going to make these for a party."
Strawberry Pie
May is strawberry season, and that means pie — and plenty of it. This gorgeous strawberry pie is the thing that Memorial Day dreams are made of. "A marvelous pie to take advantage of red ripe strawberry season," says Tara Lazar.
Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles
These easy-to-make cookies are great for a crowd. You can mix up the dough in advance and freeze it, or cook it all in one sitting.
Patriotic Fruit Pizza
Pizza for dessert? Why not! Holidays call for a little rule-breaking, and Memorial Day is no exception. This fruit pizza has just enough festive charm for the family barbecue. "My 5-year-old and 3-year-old loved helping me make this patriotic fruit pizza," says alhall84. "It turned out great."
Chef John's Strawberry Ice Cream
Dig a spoon into strawberry season with this creamy and rich ice cream. How good is it, exactly? RainbowJewels does not mince words: "This is the best strawberry ice cream I have ever had."
Red, White, and Blueberry Fruit Salad
Would your holiday barbecue really be complete without a fruit salad? In this berry-forward version, the colors of the flag are reflected throughout the bowl. This dish, as naples34102 notes, reflects the late-spring bounty: "Beautiful, delicious and seasonally appropriate since strawberries and blueberries are plentiful and reasonably priced now."
Oma's Rhubarb Cake
Rhubarb is usually coupled with naturally sweeter strawberries, but this recipe allows the tangy fruit to shine on its very own. If you end up with leftovers, this cake is better than pancakes for breakfast. "Definitely a keeper," offers Beckyh8177. "You MUST try this."
All American Trifle
A trifle can really contain anything you like, from custard to fruit and cake with whipped cream. But this version boasts the colors of the American flag and is a perfect sweet treat for the Memorial Day holiday.
Rainbow Salad
Don't feel committed to red, white, and blue this Memorial Day. This rainbow salad — essentially a massive jello mold — requires some patience, but the result is well worth the effort. "Takes a bit of work, especially waiting for the layers to set, but it was worth it and it looked beautiful," says GINAH1.
American Flag Cake
This cake, the layers of which are stacked and colored to resemble the American flag, is a work of art. "Absolutely best show-stopping cake I have ever served," says reviewer minaayindra.
S'mores Popsicles
No campfire? No problem. These s'mores popsicles harness the spirit of summertime starting. The recipe was the idea of Beilerfam's 13-year-old daughter, who describes it as, "Easy for anyone to make and enjoy."
No-Bake Cheesecake Flag Cake
This is not just another flag cake. This beauty is actually an ultra creamy, no-bake cheesecake decorated with sweet, ripe berries. "It was finger-licking good," Nava says.
REALLY Real Strawberry Cupcakes
The pink color of these confections comes from real strawberries, which make these feather-light cupcakes wow-worthy. Set them out for guests and watch how quickly they disappear.