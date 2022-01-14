9 Rich Pâté Recipes for Elegant Entertaining
Make these rich and elegant pâtés your secret weapon for simple, sophisticated entertaining. We have pork pâté, chicken liver pâté, liverwurst pâté, salmon pâté, ham pâté, plus vegetarian pâtés featuring lentils and white beans. Enjoy them with crackers, pita chips, raw cut veggies, or as filling for finger sandwiches.
Easy Liver Pate II
"Liverwurst sausage is mixed into a velvety pate and frosted with cream cheese," says GAIL. "Serve with crackers, veggies, or tiny deli rye slices. This is better if done up the day before serving to give flavors time to mingle."
Ham Pate
This easy ham spread features capers, prepared mustard, and ranch dressing. You'll love it on crackers or finger sandwiches.
Red Salmon Pate
Flaked canned salmon combines with prepared horseradish, cream cheese, grated onion, chopped parsley, and a splash of lemon juice. "A creamy spread with salmon and cream cheese," says JUSTJEN33 "Add pecans for a twist."
Chef John's Pate de Campagne
This meaty, country-style pâté features cubed pork shoulder, duck leg meat, chicken livers, and fatty bacon. "I realize making this pate may seem like quite a production," says Chef John. "But if you enjoy charcuterie, this would make for a very fun, beautiful, and quite delicious project."
Lentil Pate
Cooked lentils combine with truffle oil and olive oil in this simple vegetarian pate. "Tastes just like real pate," says Cathi.
Pate
You'll mix braunschweiger liver sausage with cream cheese, minced onion, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice. "Easy to prepare and great at parties," says Michele. "Chicken liver may be used instead of braunschweiger. Spread on crackers with your favorite cheeses."
Liver Pate
Sherry and butter add luxurious richness to this chicken liver pate. For best results, choose regular sherry wine instead of cooking sherry. "A great appetizer for New Year's Day," says William. "Serve with thinly sliced brown bread, rye crisp, crackers or chips."
Swedish Chanterelle Mushroom Pate
Golden chanterelle mushrooms and ground pork combine with smoked ham, butter, and whipping cream to create a delightfully rich pate.
White Bean Pate
In this vegetarian pate, smoked paprika and cayenne pepper add kick to a simple mixture of cannellini beans, tomato paste, sauteed shallots, dry sherry, and soy sauce. "A tasty alternative to a traditional liver pate," says LoveNRoquette.