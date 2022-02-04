20+ Pasta and Noodle Dishes You've Never Heard Of

<p>The one thing everyone can agree on is that pancit (also spelled pansit) is a traditional noodle dish you'll find throughout the 7,100 islands that make up the Philippines. After that, no one can agree on what exactly goes into the recipe or even what noodles to use — every family has its own version of the recipe, and every version is the right version.</p> No One Can Agree on How to Make Chicken Adobo. Here's How My Mom (and Her Mom) Made It