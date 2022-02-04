20+ Pasta and Noodle Dishes You've Never Heard Of
Don't get us wrong, we love spaghetti and meatballs as much as the next person. But we're here to let you know that there are so many other pasta and noodle dishes out there that you could be missing out on simply because you've never heard of them. Gathered from Italian, German, and Asian cuisines as well as everyday American kitchens, these 20+ recipes can broaden your pasta and noodle horizons. So scroll through and find something new to you to add to your pasta nights.
Bucatini All'Amatriciana
This dish is simply bucatini pasta topped with Amatriciana sauce — named for the town of Amatrice in the Lazio region of Italy. The sauce is made with crushed tomatoes, garlic, red pepper flakes, guanciale (gwan-CHA-lay), and Pecorino Romano cheese. If you can't find guanciale (Italian cured pork made from the cheek), you can use pancetta instead to make this traditional Italian dish.
That Zucchini Spaghetti Stanley Tucci Loves (Spaghetti alla Nerano)
Stanley Tucci loves this pasta, and now you will too! Chef John says the key to this tasty pasta dish is deep frying the zucchini and letting it sit in the fridge overnight. Yes, it will take a while to get the final product, but it's worth it — Stanley Tucci approves, and so do we.
Vermicelli Noodle Bowl
This Vietnamese noodle bowl is the perfect dinner for those warm nights when you can use your grill. You'll want to grill your shrimp and serve these noodle bowls topped with tons of veggies, Thai basil, peanuts, caramelized shallots, and sweet and sour sauce.
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe (Roman Sheep Herder's Pasta)
Made with just four cheap ingredients, this dish was known as peasant food when Italian sheep herders would use their sheep's cheese as the main ingredient. ("Cacio e pepe" translates as "cheese and pepper.") It's a delicious, quick, easy, and creamy dish that still holds up today — and will be one everyone will love.
Kaese Spaetzle
Spaetzle is a small noodle or dumpling, and "kaese" means "cheese," so Kaese spaetle is essentially a German version of mac and cheese made with Emmentaler cheese, butter, milk, eggs, and nutmeg. While you don't need a spaetzle maker to make the little dumplings, it is much easier to use one if you can find one — if not, you can use a cheese grater or colander.
Rigatoni alla Genovese
Genovese-style sauces are slow-cooked and typically loaded with onion and meat. In this case, Chef John uses pancetta and beef chuck for the Genovese sauce and serves the tasty sauce over rigatoni pasta.
Spaghetti Pie II
This homey baked pasta dish is the perfect dish for serving a crowd. It's loaded with spaghetti, ground beef, three types of cheeses, tomato sauce, and green bell pepper. Plus, it can be made ahead of time and stored in the freezer.
Chef John's Cincinnati-Style Chili
Cincinnati chili is spiced with cinnamon, allspice, and ground cloves and traditionally served over a bed of spaghetti topped with onions and cheese. Yes, it may seem like an odd dish, but don't knock it 'til you try it because those Ohioans know a thing or two about chili.
Tortellini alla Fini
Tortellini alla Fini is made with cheese tortellini smothered in a cream sauce with nutmeg, Parmesan cheese, cooked ham, and peas. It only takes 30 minutes to make, and it's a simple enough dish that everyone in your family will enjoy it. This simple, satisfying dish is also known as tortellini alla panna, which means "tortellini and cream."
Quick and Easy Pancit
The one thing everyone can agree on is that pancit (also spelled pansit) is a traditional noodle dish you'll find throughout the 7,100 islands that make up the Philippines. After that, no one can agree on what exactly goes into the recipe or even what noodles to use — every family has its own version of the recipe, and every version is the right version.
Quick Fideo
Fideo is a Mexican dish that is basically fried noodles with sauce. This fideo recipe only takes 30 minutes to make and you'll have tasty, spiced tomato sauce with ground beef and pan-fried fideo noodles.
Cajun Pastalaya
Pastalaya is simply jambalaya but made with pasta instead of rice. This version is made with a Creole-seasoned sauce with andouille sausage, chicken thighs, and shrimp with penne pasta.
Cowboy Macaroni
This intriguing name doesn't give much away but Cowboy Macaroni is a hearty mix of macaroni and cheese, ground beef, whole kernel corn, tomato sauce, and Parmesan cheese. It's super versatile — you can add other veggies or spices — and it's a dish even the picky eaters will like.
Youvetsi (Traditional Greek Orzo Bake)
This Greek recipe is a baked orzo pasta dish packed with lamb stew meat and tomato sauce. If you don't have or like lamb, you can use veal or chicken instead. Either way, you need to make this flavorful dish!
Spaghetti alla Gricia
The origins of this dish can be traced back to the ancient Romans, and is so ridiculously easy to make, you won't believe you've never made it before. There's no oil or garlic; the flavors all come from the guanciale, black pepper, and Pecorino Romano cheese. With just four ingredients and 25 minutes, this humble but mighty recipe is sure to become a staple in your house.
Johnny Marzetti Casserole
This Midwestern dish originated in Columbus, Ohio, and is named for the brother-in-law of the cook who popularized it at her restaurant. but thanks to its ease and deliciousness it has spread nationwide. It's a baked pasta casserole made with ground beef, mild Italian sausage, veggies, tomato sauce, and cheese.
Puttanesca I
There are several theories to explain the origin of the name — one of them is that puttanesca sauce is said to have been invented in Naples, Italy by sex workers who would use the aromatic sauce to lure customers, "puttanesca" being derived from the Italian word for a lady of the night. Another theory is that these same ladies made this dish as a quick and easy meal. Whatever the truth is, this simple but full-flavored sauce is made with garlic, tomatoes, anchovies, capers, Greek olives, and crushed red pepper flakes and served over top your favorite pasta.
Easy and Quick Halushki
Halushki is a traditional Polish and Slovakian noodle and cabbage dish that only takes 30 minutes to make. This recipe also adds bacon to the egg noodle and cabbage because everything tastes better with bacon!
Korean Glass Noodles (Jap Chae)
They're called glass noodles because once they're cooked the sweet potato noodles become translucent. In addition to the noodles, these bowls are packed with veggies, like carrots, spinach, and shiitake mushrooms, and coated in soy sauce and sesame oil.
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
Pronounced "AH-lio aye OH-lio," the name of this simple dish means "garlic and oil." Originating in Naples, it's made with mostly pantry staple ingredients — like garlic slowly toasted in olive oil with red pepper flakes tossed in for a little kick. Italian parsley, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese can be added, if you wish. In just 30 minutes, you'll have a dish that the whole family will love.
Chef John's Chicken Riggies
A New York specialty, chicken riggies is a pasta dish with rigatoni, chicken, and hot and sweet peppers in a cream-based tomato sauce. If you like it spicy, you can use more peppers — like Cubanelle or hot cherry peppers.
Chef John's Spaghetti al Tonno
Even picky eaters and non-fish fans will love this spaghetti with tuna. And you'll love it too because it's so easy to make — and cheaper than using beef or sausage.
St. Louis Toasted Ravioli
St. Louis-style ravioli is breaded and fried before serving. After you fry each ravioli, serve them as you normally would, topped with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese.