9 Tantalizing and Tangy Passion Fruit Recipes
Sweet, sour, tangy, juicy, and just all-around perfect, passion fruit is an ingredient that can completely transform a standard recipe. It adds a delightful zing to drinks, especially cocktails, and creates an irresistible juxtaposition of flavors in desserts. Those tangy notes make a perfect reprieve for mundane meals and bored tastebuds. Add some flavor to your table with one of these dynamic passion fruit recipes.
Brazilian Passion Fruit Mousse (Maracuja)
Those who prefer less intense desserts will appreciate this passion fruit mousse, which is light, mildly sweet, and heavenly. If you can't find fresh passion fruit, canned passion fruit or frozen passion fruit juice will also do the trick.
Italian Cream Soda
If you love the Italian sodas that are sold at some coffee shops, try your hand at making one on your own. All you need is carbonated water, half-and-half, and the flavored syrup of choice. The combination of passion fruit and watermelon in this soda is equal parts refreshing and bold.
Hawaiian Mimosas
Passion fruit, orange, and guava (or POG) juices make for a tasteful trio, and they're even better when combined with coconut-flavored rum and Champagne. "I'm a big brunch cocktail kinda girl...," says community member CookingWithSheila. "Hands down this is one of the best mimosas I've ever had."
Easy Passion Fruit Mousse
This delectable passion fruit dessert only requires three ingredients and is almost effortless to prepare: Simply combine, blend, and refrigerate. The passion fruit juice concentrate contains a lot of sugar, but you can make a less sweet version using the juice from fresh passion fruit.
Mango Passion Fruit Crumble
"I live in Cambodia, and from January to May the markets are always full of ripe juicy mangoes," says community member Kali. "The problem is, I've never really found a way to use them in a dessert. So when I was looking at a recipe for an apple crumble I decided to substitute the apple with mango and with a few of my own alterations, it's been a family favorite! The passion fruit really brings that extra tangy taste to the mangoes. Serve this dish with vanilla ice cream or even some plain youghurt, it's delicious."
Luscious Lilikoi Chiffon Pie
This lighter-than-air chiffon pie is a perfect way to enjoy passion fruit's tart flavor. Level it up by making your own graham cracker crust and adding whipped cream.
Mini Coconut Cupcakes with Passion Fruit Icing
The frosting in this recipe is infused with passion fruit nectar, expertly complementing the sweetness in the coconut cupcakes. Using edible flowers as a garnish adds a touch of elegance without being overly difficult.
Tropical Punch Cocktail
"This drink reminds me of vacation... just like the fruity drinks they serve on cruise ships," says Allrecipes Allstar Kim's Cooking Now. "I used Malibu Rum and it was perfect. Sweet fruity yummy! Garnished with an orange slice and a maraschino cherry."
No-Bake Passion Fruit and Mango Cheesecake
When tropical fruits meet no-bake cheesecake, you end up with the perfect balance of tangy and sweet. You can decorate this with mango slices and passion fruit puree, like community member Claribel Castillo did (pictured).