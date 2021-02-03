13 Perfectly Crisp Parmesan-roasted Recipes
Parmesan immediately elevates whatever recipe it's added to, and we've gathered some of the best right here. Baking or roasting with this beloved cheese infuses each dish with savory, salty, and nutty goodness that appeals to even the pickiest of eaters. Savor shrimp baked in a delectable garlic and Parmesan mixture, or enjoy a cheesy chicken dip equipped with breadcrumbs and marinara sauce. Find your favorite from these thirteen delicious Parmesan-roasted recipes.
Parmesan Roasted Tomatoes
A simple, seriously delicious 3-ingredient side dish. Halved tomatoes are tossed in olive oil and topped with Parmesan then baked until golden in color for a satisfyingly tender bite. Garnish with basil or parsley for a fresh edge.
Garlic Parmesan Baked Shrimp
Have a decadent seafood dinner on the table in under 30 minutes. Buttery, garlicky shrimp are tossed with crunchy breadcrumbs and Parmesan in a baking dish for easy cooking and presentation.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Parmesan Cheese
Balsamic vinegar gives a tasty lift to these fork-tender sprouts. "Made these when I got a beautiful big bag of Brussels sprouts from the store," says home cook Mary. "These are so tasty. I have the leftovers in the fridge just for snacking!"
Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Fingerling Potatoes
Small fingerling potatoes are combined with lemon zest, fresh parsley, garlic, and Parmesan for a zesty, crisp side dish that's ready to serve in just 30 minutes. Enjoy crispy skin with perfectly soft centers.
Breaded Parmesan Ranch Chicken
A quick and easy chicken recipe that will rally everyone around the dinner table. Crushed cornflakes, ranch dressing mix, and Parmesan cheese coat boneless chicken breasts for a juicy and tangy main event.
Parmesan-Roasted Green Beans
Eat your veggies and indulge. Cheese smothered greens beans make an easy sheet pan side dish that's effortlessly delicious. A pinch of garlic powder adds a lovely sharpness to complement the mellow sweetness of green beans.
Pasta with Roasted Cauliflower and Parmesan
Intensely cheesy and garlicky flavor makes this penne pasta dish one-of-a-kind. "Super easy to make and tasted great!" says reviewer emm. Served it as a vegetarian entree for 2 with a simple salad."
Baked Zucchini Chips
Crispy, cheesy sliced zucchini with a pungent edge from fresh oregano. Italian breadcrumbs add a well-seasoned coating that give this recipe a great crunch.
Garlic-Butter Roasted Mushrooms
Transform standard mushrooms into tiny bowls for Parmesan, butter, and fresh parsley. Sautée mushrooms cap side down, then carefully sprinkle filling ingredients inside before serving. Great as a side dish for steak.
Roasted Parmesan-Garlic Carrots
"Super easy, flavorful and different way to make carrots! Savory, not sweet," says reviewer jgroflo.
Baked Chicken Parmesan Dip
A hot, baked dip is always a delight, and one with succulent chicken breast along with ricotta and Parmesan cheeses is even better. Reviewers suggest draining ricotta cheese a day ahead to save time.
Heavenly Halibut
This broiled fish recipe produces incredible flavor in under 30 minutes. Green onions, pepper sauce, mayo, and Parmesan cheese combine to make a flavorful topping for this mellow fish fillet.
Parmesan- Roasted Acorn Squash
Say no to soggy, basic squash and amp things up with a Parmesan-roasted recipe. Sliced acorn squash is tossed with fresh thyme, kosher salt, and of course — Parmesan cheese for a simple, sheet pan dish that is highly rated by our home cooks.