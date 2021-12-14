6 Panettone Recipes to Make This Christmas
Holiday baking doesn't have to stop at cut-out cookies. Consider panettone! This Italian sweet bread is an iconic Christmas bread that features candied citrus peels, almonds, raisins, and sometimes brandy — think of panettone as the Italian answer to fruitcake. If you have Italian lineage, it's likely a holiday staple in your household. Despite its impressive appearance, panettone is fairly easy to make — even a beginner baker is capable of making a great panettone. These homemade panettone recipes will ensure that you never go with a store-bought loaf again.
Panettone I
You don't have to be an advanced baker to make a delicious panettone — in fact, this recipe is a great option for a beginner. "Don't let the idea of making bread by hand scare you away," says community member KATIE4998. "This was the first time I'd ever made bread, and I found it really easy to do!"
Panettone Loaves
Why make one panettone when you can make three, especially when these taste better than the panettone at the store? If you prefer not to bake with paper bags, you can use 8-inch cake pans instead.
Chocolate-Stuffed Panettone
This panettone comes with a prize inside: a delightful mixture of chocolate, cream, walnuts, and scooped-out panettone. It's a fun twist on a classic holiday bread, and it comes together in just under an hour.
Panettone II
If you want to make panettone with a bread machine, this is the recipe for you. The bread machine handles the kneading and baking, and the taste is impressive enough to charm old-school Italians. For a more authentic flavor, substitute the vanilla extract with vanillina, which will give the panettone its trademark aroma.
Orange and Saffron Panettone
This panettone requires a lot of time and costly ingredients, but the resulting taste and texture are absolutely worth it. Flavor-wise, there's a lot going on (Cointreau! Candied citrus peel! Saffron! Golden raisins!), but the elements remain balanced when combined. The rich, buttery texture doesn't hurt either.
Chef John's Panettone
"This is a great and easy panettone recipe," says community member Toni Baloney. "It's easy to personalize with your own choice of dried fruit, and looks lovely with a sprinkling of pearl sugar on top. PRO TIP: put the skewers through the paper mold FIRST before putting the dough in and baking, with both skewers touching the very bottom of the mold. Then put the dough in the mold on top of the skewers before baking. No harm comes to the skewers during the oven bake, and it's easier than putting them in after the loaf after it's hot from the oven. The loaf is ready to hang the minute the loaf comes out of the oven if the SKEWERS GO IN FIRST."