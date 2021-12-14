6 Panettone Recipes to Make This Christmas

"This is a great and easy panettone recipe," says community member Toni Baloney. "It's easy to personalize with your own choice of dried fruit, and looks lovely with a sprinkling of pearl sugar on top. PRO TIP: put the skewers through the paper mold FIRST before putting the dough in and baking, with both skewers touching the very bottom of the mold. Then put the dough in the mold on top of the skewers before baking. No harm comes to the skewers during the oven bake, and it's easier than putting them in after the loaf after it's hot from the oven. The loaf is ready to hang the minute the loaf comes out of the oven if the SKEWERS GO IN FIRST."