10 Overnight Recipes That Save You Prep Time the Next Day

There's no better feeling than waking up and knowing that your kitchen prep for the day is going to be minimal — especially on a busy day like a holiday, the morning of a party, or even just before work. That's why we love these overnight recipes that you prep the night before, then just pop in the oven (or even enjoy immediately) the next day. From overnight breakfast casseroles to overnight pasta dishes, and even overnight desserts, these recipes will give you the easiest, tastiest meals when you're feeling the time crunch. Scroll through to take a look and get inspired.