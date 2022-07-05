10 Overnight Recipes That Save You Prep Time the Next Day
There's no better feeling than waking up and knowing that your kitchen prep for the day is going to be minimal — especially on a busy day like a holiday, the morning of a party, or even just before work. That's why we love these overnight recipes that you prep the night before, then just pop in the oven (or even enjoy immediately) the next day. From overnight breakfast casseroles to overnight pasta dishes, and even overnight desserts, these recipes will give you the easiest, tastiest meals when you're feeling the time crunch. Scroll through to take a look and get inspired.
Overnight-Marinated Flank Steak
After you whip up the five-minute marinade, simply throw your steak in the fridge for eight hours. The next day, it only needs about 10 minutes on the grill, and you've got yourself a delicious, hearty meal.
Overnight Cinnamon Rolls
Sure, canned cinnamon rolls are simple, but these are just as easy. Just make the dough and filling the night before, form the cinnamon rolls, and let them proof while you sleep. Then, when you wake up, pop them in the oven, and you'll have cinnamon rolls greeting everyone as they rise.
Grammy's Overnight Lasagna
Who doesn't love a good lasagna? This easy recipe only requires a handful of ingredients that you assemble the night before. When you're ready to eat, just stick it in the oven until the cheese is bubbly and it's ready to serve.
Overnight Slow Cooker Breakfast Casserole
You'll wake up to your house smelling delicious with this breakfast casserole that cooks in the slow cooker while you're sleeping. Layer all the ingredients right before you go to bed, then the hearty casserole will be done by the time you're ready to eat the next morning.
Easy Overnight Pancake Casserole with Streusel Topping
"This easy overnight pancake casserole is a great option for a breakfast on Christmas morning! The pancakes absorb the custardy mixture, resulting in a bread pudding-like consistency. The crunchy streusel topping is a nice contrast. Serve with plenty of warm maple syrup and hot coffee or cold milk," says recipe creator NicoleMcmom.
Apple Cardamom Overnight Cake
Whether you want to save this cake for dessert or eat it right away the next morning, we know you won't be able to get enough of this apple spice cake. The warm, spicy flavors on the inside are perfectly balanced by the sweet, crunchy pecan layer on the outside.
Overnight Bacon Brunch Casserole
Everyone will love this cheesy egg and bacon casserole — and you'll love how easy it was to prepare. By letting it set up overnight, the bread will soak in all the liquid and flavors to create a nice doughy center.
Overnight Macaroni and Cheese Gratin
This recipe lets the macaroni noodles soak in a heavy cream, milk, and Gruyere cheese mixture overnight before baking. No one will be able to resist the slightly nutty, rich taste the Gruyere brings to the mac and cheese.
Overnight Blueberry French Toast
"Perfect recipe for a holiday like Christmas morning! Make it the afternoon before, keep it in the refrigerator, and just pop it in the oven when ready. Rich, delicious, fruity, a real crowd favorite and now an annual tradition for my family," according to home cook edlane.
No-Cook Overnight Oatmeal
We can't have an overnight roundup without a classic recipe for overnight oats. This hearty breakfast doesn't require any cooking, just combine everything in a container, let it sit in the fridge overnight, and serve chilled the next morning.