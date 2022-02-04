15 Oven-Baked BBQ Chicken Recipes
No grill? No problem! You don't need one to make irresistible BBQ chicken. Whether you don't have access to a grill or it's just too darn cold to go outside, we've got you covered. You'll find simple dinners to make with few ingredients, crowd-pleasing ideas to serve the whole family, and so much more in this collection of our best oven-baked BBQ chicken recipes.
Oven Barbecued Chicken and Potatoes
Chicken breasts and cubed potatoes are drenched in a homemade sauce, then baked low and slow to juicy perfection in this oven-baked BBQ chicken recipe. "The chicken turns out so moist and tender," says reviewer Patty Behrends. "We will be making this one again."
Becki's Oven Barbecue Chicken
Believe it or not, you can make restaurant-style BBQ oven-baked chicken wings in the comfort of your own kitchen with this 8-ingredient recipe.
Oven Barbecued Chicken
A homemade BBQ sauce (with butter, chile sauce, mustard, lemon juice, and curry powder) ensures flavorful and moist baked chicken every time.
Barbeque Chicken
"It literally fell off the bone," reviewer MBCHEERS99 says of this oven-baked BBQ chicken recipe. "The whole family loved it, even the picky eater."
BBQ Chicken Breasts in the Oven
"Make this quick and easy BBQ chicken breast in the oven for those times when you want a good meal but don't feel like fussing," according to recipe creator Grumpygrandpa, who suggests serving with a baked potato and steamed veggies.
Easy Barbeque Chicken and Red Potatoes
You can throw this easy oven-baked BBQ chicken recipe together with just five ingredients: chicken breasts halves, Vidalia onions, fresh mushrooms, red potatoes, and store-bought BBQ sauce.
Texas BBQ Chicken
What's the secret ingredient in this oven-baked BBQ chicken recipe? Tomato-vegetable juice cocktail adds flavor and juiciness to the homemade sauce.
Easy BBQ Bake
Honey adds sweetness to bottled BBQ sauce, while ketchup lends extra savory flavor. Recipe creator Doug Hightower recommends pouring the sauce over mashed potatoes to complete the meal.
Easy To Do Oven BBQ Chicken
Seared chicken is baked in a 4-ingredient sauce made with ketchup, honey, red wine vinegar, and garlic. How easy is this satisfying dinner?
BBQ Chicken Thighs in the Oven
"These sticky, sweet BBQ chicken thighs in the oven are easy to make, especially when it's too cold outside to fire up the grill," recipe creator tak says of this 6-ingredient dinner.
Oven BBQ Chicken Drumsticks
"I have worked in the restaurant industry all my life and have to say this recipe is restaurant quality," says reviewer Madtskovicz, who suggests supplementing maple syrup for some of the sugar.
Barbeque Bacon Chicken Bake
It doesn't get easier than this 3-ingredient oven-baked BBQ chicken recipe made with just bottled sauce, chicken breasts, and bacon.
Baked BBQ Chicken Tenders
An ample amount of Asian-flavored BBQ seasoning gives this simple chicken dinner a bit of complexity. Caramel sauce adds pleasant sweetness.
Super Simple Oven Barbequed Chicken
Chicken is drizzled with Worcestershire sauce, then sprinkled with chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, thyme, and oregano. "Easy dish to make with items easily found in the kitchen," raves reviewer appleofmyeye. "The chicken had a good flavor and came out very juicy."
Baked Chicken In a Sweet BBQ Sauce
Red wine, soy sauce, and warming spices give bottled sauce a boost of flavor in this oven-baked BBQ chicken recipe. It's "simple and delicious," says reviewer Bayla Meltzer.
More Inspiration
Hungry for more? Explore our entire collection of BBQ and Grilled Chicken Recipes.