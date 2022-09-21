15 of Our Top-Rated Squash Recipes to Kick off Fall
Fall means it's squash season! From acorn to butternut to spaghetti squash and pumpkins, there are so many varieties to try all autumn long. We're celebrating the start of squash season with some of our favorite — and most popular — sweet and savory dishes that showcase this versatile ingredient. These are the best of the best; our top-rated and reviewed recipes for every type of squash and pumpkin.
Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread
With over 10,000 ratings, this pumpkin bread is one of the all-time top rated recipes on Allrecipes. There's no better way to kick off fall than filling your home with the intoxicating smell of this freshly-baked spiced pumpkin loaf. "I can't even begin to describe this wonderful, cozy, comforting bread! There are no words! I made it exactly as stated and it was perfect! End of story, no substitutions needed. It's like pumpkin pie for breakfast," raves Pamela Frechette.
Butternut Squash Soup
One of our top-rated soups on Allrecipes is this creamy butternut squash soup right here. With just seven ingredients and over 2,500 ratings, it's not hard to see why people love it. If you prefer a thicker soup, one Allrecipes member had the hot tip to only blend half of the squash and leave the other half chunky to give it some texture.
Moroccan-Style Stuffed Acorn Squash
Sweet acorn squash halves are stuffed with a Moroccan-inspired couscous filling in this recipe that's easy enough for a weeknight, but impressive enough for guests. "This is a great and very easy recipe. One of the best that I have found for couscous," raves BSTEPLEM. "I cook the acorn or butternut squash in the microwave for about 8 to 9 minutes which is a real time saver."
Pumpkin Pancakes
"These were awesome, even the next day," according to Jordan Luna. "It makes a lot of thick batter, so we put the rest in the fridge and had more the next day. I liked it when the oil was really hot in the pan and it crisped up the edges."
Spaghetti Squash
In this recipe, spaghetti squash gets treated like pasta and sautéed with tomatoes, basil, olives, and feta, but you can easily add your favorite veggies and herbs. Reviewer lindsey writes, "By far the best and most surprising dish I have made from this site. It's amazing how much the squash tastes like noodles, in fact I preferred it."
Simple Roasted Butternut Squash
It may be simple, as the title suggests, but with over 1,000 five-star ratings it's one of our top-rated butternut squash recipes. It's also a great base recipe that can easily be customized with different seasonings and spices to match your meal. "This is my go-to recipe for roasted butternut squash," says Sherry Leek Beuckelaere. "I change up the spices every time and today, along with garlic I added minced onion, celery seed, basil, thyme, turmeric, marjoram, salt, and pepper."
Paul's Pumpkin Bars
"OH MY GOODNESS, these are the best pumpkin bars I have ever made or tried," raves Egapylime. Commenter Brayden Edman shared a tip to make them even more decadent. "I spread the frosting while they were still warm and it melted over the bars, which made them even better and provided a great texture and "gooeyness" to the bars." For even more spice, other reviewers recommend adding 1/4 teaspoon each of ground ginger and nutmeg.
Butternut Squash Risotto
This fall-flavored risotto is an easier-than-it-looks, elegant weeknight dinner. Butternut squash adds that perfect touch of sweetness, and if you're tight on time, many reviewers recommend using the pre-peeled and pre-cut squash or even the frozen cubes. Or take a tip from community member jaimebuggy, "Here's my suggestion - simply cut the squash in half and remove the seeds with a spoon. Then, place (peel down) on a baking sheet and bake at 400 [degrees F] for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the squash is tender. Then, just scoop out the squash and voila! Easy purée!"
Spiced Pumpkin Seeds
This review from Amber Ferguson says it all. "I have not met anyone who doesn't love this recipe. Even I can't stop eating them and I don't care for pumpkin seeds." She adds, "It's a great way to use all the seeds we pull from pumpkins when making pumpkin pie or jack-o-lanterns and a perfect gift for friends. Put your seeds in cold water for a few hours before trying to separate them then separate in the water and it should make it easier." Try this recipe all season long with any squash seeds (they're all edible!).
Butternut Squash Soup with Cream Cheese
Another butternut squash soup recipe because squash season is soup season! The addition of cream cheese makes this soup super creamy, but feel free to halve the cream cheese if you prefer it less rich. KATHY SINK shared a hot tip for meal-prepping a big batch of this soup. "I made a big pot of it and froze it in quart zip-lock bags BEFORE adding the cream cheese," she says. "When I defrost it, I add the cream cheese just before serving. It is a huge hit with my 13-year old daughter too."
Baked Spaghetti Squash Lasagna Style
You can't go wrong making this cheesy baked spaghetti squash for dinner, and hundreds of five-star reviews confirm that. Plus, it's a great way to introduce a new vegetable to the little ones in your family. "My 8 year old is the poster boy for picky eaters," writes one Allrecipes member. "Lasagna is one of his very few favorites. He couldn't get enough of this delicious way to sneak veggies into his diet."
Winter Squash Rolls
While this recipe for homemade dinner rolls calls for winter squash, feel free to swap in whichever variety you have on hand. Community member Rebecca Christy had success with acorn squash, "I used acorn squash and my 'squash hating, vegetable hating, don't ever try anything new' husband loved them!" To take them over the top, here's a tip from AmyJean; "Just as they come out of the oven, if you rub a stick of butter over the tops of them, it keeps them soft and makes them just that much better." They deserve a place on your dinner table all autumn long.
Butternut Squash Casserole
Somewhere between savory and sweet, this comforting casserole could just as easily fit on a Thanksgiving menu as it could on a weeknight dinner table. Easy yet impressive, the butternut squash provides a nice contrast to the typical sweet potato in this style of bake. Many reviewers note that roasting the squash instead of boiling imbues the casserole with even more depth or flavor and sweetness. To do so, follow LORNA C's instructions, "I split the butternut squash in two, scooped out the seeds, rubbed 1 tablespoon of butter on the insides and placed it cut side down on a cookie sheet. I baked it at 400 degrees [F] for about 30 minutes until it easily pierced with a knife."
Butternut Squash and Turkey Chili
Chock full of ground turkey, beans, butternut squash, and warm spices, this chili is a comforting bowl of fall flavor. "ONE OF MY ALL TIME FAVORITES ON THIS SITE," raves TwainB. "Two additional comments: 1. Must cut the butternut squash up into pretty small pieces (I like mine smaller than a 1/2 inch cubed) and cook for a while. 2. MUST MUST MUST garnish with cilantro (if you are a cilantro lover) and eat with avocado. It completely steps the dish up to another level."
Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake
With hundreds upon hundreds of five-star reviews, this is one of our top-rated pumpkin desserts and a show-stopping alternative to pumpkin pie. Reviewer LARAAMES accidentally stumbled upon a great tip to make it tall like a restaurant-style cheesecake. "The second time I left it in the mixer for about 10 minutes and it got really light and fluffy," she writes. "It completely filled the springform pan and looked like a restaurant made cheesecake. I have passed this recipe on to several friends and relatives and would recommend it to anyone!"