15 of Our Top-Rated Squash Recipes to Kick off Fall

<p>Somewhere between savory and sweet, this comforting casserole could just as easily fit on a Thanksgiving menu as it could on a weeknight dinner table. Easy yet impressive, the butternut squash provides a nice contrast to the typical sweet potato in this style of bake. Many reviewers note that roasting the squash instead of boiling imbues the casserole with even more depth or flavor and sweetness. To do so, follow LORNA C's instructions, "I split the butternut squash in two, scooped out the seeds, rubbed 1 tablespoon of butter on the insides and placed it cut side down on a cookie sheet. I baked it at 400 degrees [F] for about 30 minutes until it easily pierced with a knife." </p>