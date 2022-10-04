Our Favorite Pumpkin Desserts For Your 9x13 Pan

Autumn is finally here, and the best way to welcome the cozy fall feels is with a warm, oven-baked pumpkin dessert, right out of your ever-dependable 9x13-inch pan. Flavored with baking spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, these treats will leave your sweet tooth satisfied and your kitchen smelling amazing. From pumpkin crumb cakes to pumpkin cream cheese bars, this collection of easy recipes is sure to help you find new favorite ways to celebrate the season.

01 of 17 Great Pumpkin Dessert View Recipe DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS There's a reason for the "great" in the name of this popular dessert: It's just as easy as it is delicious. Utilizing pumpkin puree and yellow cake mix, this one-bowl dessert comes together in no time and always receives rave reviews.

02 of 17 Two Ingredient Pumpkin Cake View Recipe What's easier than a two-ingredient cake? Keep boxed spice cake mix and canned pumpkin in your pantry all season long for anytime you need to whip up a last-minute dessert.

03 of 17 Paul's Pumpkin Bars View Recipe Victoria Jempty/Allrecipes When you need a crowd-pleasing pumpkin dessert, look no further than these moist, tender and perfectly-spiced pumpkin "bars." Egapylime raves, "OH MY GOODNESS, these are the best pumpkin bars I have ever made or tried."

04 of 17 Pumpkin Squares View Recipe Buckwheat Queen Similar in flavor to a pumpkin pie but made without a crust, these super-moist squares will satisfy your fall-spice craving. If you have a little extra time, a dusting of powdered sugar or a layer of homemade cream cheese frosting will take them to the next level.

05 of 17 Pumpkin Crunch Cake View Recipe DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS An easy, excellent dessert for a crowd, this dessert is loaded with flavor and texture. "I made this for Thanksgiving, and there was NONE left. Everyone kept commenting on it, asked what it was called a million times, needed to know who made it, and went back for more," shares reviewer robin.house731.

06 of 17 Pumpkin Cake with Apple Crisp Topping View Recipe The brown sugar and apple crisp topping adds a delicious crunch to this moist and fluffy spice cake. Recipe creator Kim notes, "Make sure to use a high-sided 9x13-inch pan as this cake rises a lot while baking!"

07 of 17 Pumpkin Dessert View Recipe Victoria Jempty/Allrecipes A delicious cross between a pie and a cake, this pumpkin dessert is in a league all its own. With a spiced pumpkin filling sandwiched between a cake-like crust and a sweet, crisp walnut topping, your holiday guests are guaranteed to love this.

08 of 17 Upside Down Pumpkin Cake View Recipe This rich and buttery pumpkin cake is so delicious, it might just replace pumpkin pie on your Thanksgiving table this year. Reviewer tamzie says, "This was super easy to make and very yummy! I loved it!"

09 of 17 Perfect Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars View Recipe If you love pumpkin cheesecake but you don't love the hassle of baking one, this pumpkin cheesecake bars recipe is what you need. You can guarantee these easy-to-make, graham cracker-crusted squares won't last long on the dessert table.

10 of 17 Pumpkin Coffee Cake with a Brown Sugar Glaze View Recipe Coffee cake + pumpkin = a match made in heaven. Perfect for a fall breakfast or brunch, or a sweet afternoon treat, this delicious dessert should have a spot on your counter all season long.

11 of 17 Pumpkin Crumb Cake View Recipe Between the three delicious layers of cakey crust, smooth pumpkin custard, and buttery nut topping, you'll fall in love with this pumpkin crumb cake. Take it over-the-top with a dollop of whipped cream for a cool, creamy finish.

12 of 17 Rich Pumpkin Dessert View Recipe Don't expect to have any leftovers of this rave-worthy pumpkin dish. Evaporated milk keeps it nice and moist while the pecan topping changes up the texture. "This is one of the easiest recipes to make with a huge bang for your buck," shares Shay.

13 of 17 Pumpkin Pie Bars View Recipe Think pumpkin pie, but with a buttery streusel topping, cut into easy-to-serve individual portions. We recommend making these tasty bars the night before, then allowing to set in the fridge for easy slicing.

14 of 17 Pumpkin Cream Cheese Dessert View Recipe Pumpkin and cream cheese are one of our all-time favorite flavor pairings, and together they shine in this light, three-layered dessert. Reviewer srenner shared, "This will be the fall recipe I pass down to my kids for sure!"

15 of 17 Pumpkin Shortbread Bars View Recipe These rich, not-too-sweet bars are a unique take on classic pumpkin treats. Recipe creator stephaniestennes notes, "These are exactly like lemon bars but made with pumpkin instead of lemon."