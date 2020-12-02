Our 10 Best Spritz Cookie Recipes
Spritz cookies bring back memories of Christmas cookie swaps and grandma's house. Time to keep the tradition alive this holiday! Let's dust off the cookie press and browse these top-rated spritz cookie recipes. Here you'll find everything from classic butter spritz cookies to a recipe for salted caramel spritz that is nothing like grandma's!
Lemon Spritz Cookies
Lemony spritz cookies made with a rich butter and cream cheese cookie dough. These addictive cookies are a must for lemon lovers! The recipe calls for lemon zest and lemon extract; if you don't have lemon extract on hand, try using lemon juice instead and doubling the amount of lemon zest to ensure you get enough lemon flavor.
Butter Rich Spritz Butter Cookies
Made with pure butter, these delicate spritz cookies melt in your mouth. Choose to keep them natural or color them with red or green food coloring for a festive touch.
Spritz Cookies II
This basic spritz cookie recipe may be all you ever need. Better yet, you're just five ingredients and a cookie press away from these classic treats. If you need convincing, take it from this review: "These are the best spritz cookies I have ever had!!! They are quick and easy to make and they taste GREAT!"
My Mom's Spritz Cookies
Want spritz cookies just like Mom's? This is your recipe! Thanks to recipe submitter and Allrecipes Allstar Yoly for sharing her family's favorite recipe.
Chocolate Spritz Cookies
This is a classic butter spritz made with cocoa powder for a cookie sure to please all the chocolate lovers in your life. Try drizzling with or dipping in melted chocolate for an extra-decadent treat.
Salted Caramel Spritz
Not your grandmother's spritz! The cookie dough here is made with melted caramels to make what seems like an impossibly delicious twist on the classic spritz cookie.
Butter Snow Flakes
These top-rated spritz cookies are infused with hints of cinnamon, vanilla, and orange zest. While no one flavor overpowers the cookies, all of the aromas combined make these spritz extra festive and perfect for the holidays.
Lemon Cheesecake Cookies
If you love lemon and you love cheesecake, then these are the spritz for you. A solid five stars, reviewers absolutely love this recipe! Decorate the centers with candy as suggested, or try dried cherries or cranberries.
Great-Grandmas Swedish Spritz Recipe
Almond extract flavors these simple buttery spritz cookies. "This is one of the best Spritz recipe I've ever tried," says a five-star review by Momo.
Swedish Butter Cookies
Just five ingredients result in these delicious spritz with a difference! The unconventional method calls for using hard boiled egg yolks in the cookie dough. Reviewer snow_flake calls this a "simple" recipe with "delicious results."
