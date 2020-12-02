Our 10 Best Spritz Cookie Recipes

By Diana Moutsopoulos
Updated December 14, 2021
Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

Spritz cookies bring back memories of Christmas cookie swaps and grandma's house. Time to keep the tradition alive this holiday! Let's dust off the cookie press and browse these top-rated spritz cookie recipes. Here you'll find everything from classic butter spritz cookies to a recipe for salted caramel spritz that is nothing like grandma's!

Lemon Spritz Cookies

Credit: My Hot Southern Mess
Lemony spritz cookies made with a rich butter and cream cheese cookie dough. These addictive cookies are a must for lemon lovers! The recipe calls for lemon zest and lemon extract; if you don't have lemon extract on hand, try using lemon juice instead and doubling the amount of lemon zest to ensure you get enough lemon flavor.

Butter Rich Spritz Butter Cookies

Credit: achamberlain
Made with pure butter, these delicate spritz cookies melt in your mouth. Choose to keep them natural or color them with red or green food coloring for a festive touch.

Spritz Cookies II

Credit: Sccoaire
This basic spritz cookie recipe may be all you ever need. Better yet, you're just five ingredients and a cookie press away from these classic treats. If you need convincing, take it from this review: "These are the best spritz cookies I have ever had!!! They are quick and easy to make and they taste GREAT!"

My Mom's Spritz Cookies

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
Want spritz cookies just like Mom's? This is your recipe! Thanks to recipe submitter and Allrecipes Allstar Yoly for sharing her family's favorite recipe.

Chocolate Spritz Cookies

Credit: Louann Bender Wilkie
This is a classic butter spritz made with cocoa powder for a cookie sure to please all the chocolate lovers in your life. Try drizzling with or dipping in melted chocolate for an extra-decadent treat.

Salted Caramel Spritz

Credit: Grandma Anne
Not your grandmother's spritz! The cookie dough here is made with melted caramels to make what seems like an impossibly delicious twist on the classic spritz cookie.

Butter Snow Flakes

Credit: AHEBDA
These top-rated spritz cookies are infused with hints of cinnamon, vanilla, and orange zest. While no one flavor overpowers the cookies, all of the aromas combined make these spritz extra festive and perfect for the holidays.

Lemon Cheesecake Cookies

If you love lemon and you love cheesecake, then these are the spritz for you. A solid five stars, reviewers absolutely love this recipe! Decorate the centers with candy as suggested, or try dried cherries or cranberries.

Great-Grandmas Swedish Spritz Recipe

Almond extract flavors these simple buttery spritz cookies. "This is one of the best Spritz recipe I've ever tried," says a five-star review by Momo.

Swedish Butter Cookies

Just five ingredients result in these delicious spritz with a difference! The unconventional method calls for using hard boiled egg yolks in the cookie dough. Reviewer snow_flake calls this a "simple" recipe with "delicious results."

Get Your Spritz Fix

Credit: M2GRLS

Want more spritz inspo? Don't miss our entire collection of spritz cookie recipes and how-to recipe videos.

