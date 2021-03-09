Make Your Weeknight a Little Sweeter With Our 10 Best Dump Cake Recipes
One of the baking world's greatest innovations, dump cakes are pure home-baked comfort without the effort. Who wouldn't love a homemade cake where you dump all of the ingredients into a pan, transfer to the oven, and then enjoy? While dump cakes typically call for a box of cake mix for extra effortlessness, we also have some from-scratch dump cake recipes to share. So, preheat the oven and grab your Pyrex — let's make a dump cake!
Cherry Cream Cheese Dump Cake
This recipe takes the basic dump cake to new heights. A layer of crescent roll dough forms a flaky base for this delicious cherry cake that hints at a cheesecake thanks to the addition of cream cheese. With so many rave reviews, you can't go wrong. "Very simple, yet 'impressive' looking recipe," says reviewer yummy foody.
Easy Dump Cake
To clarify, this isn't just a dump cake, it's a dump Bundt cake! Differing from the typical dump cake that combines a fruit filling with boxed cake mix, this is a nice dump-and-bake change. If you don't have a Bundt pan, some reviewers mention using a 9x13-inch pan with success.
Dump Cake III
One of the earliest recipes published on the site over 20 years ago, this cake is still going strong with a solid five-star rating and dozens of glowing reviews. This is a from-scratch apple dump cake that doesn't call for a box of cake mix, but it's still super easy!
Dump Cake II
Four ingredients. Five minutes. That's all you need to get this classic dump cake in the oven! Try it as is, or read the reviews for more inspiration. Some reviewers have used blueberry filling instead of cherry, while others have said that melting the butter first before pouring over the cake mix is the secret to success.
Red, White, and Blue Dump Cake
Strawberries, blueberries, and white cake mix give this cake a festive look for July 4th, but you'll be wanting to make it year-round. One reviewer says that if you want the consistency of the cake to be more sliceable than spoonable, just mix all of the ingredients together in the pan before baking; the result is a cake that you can slice into squares.
Dump Cake V
Walnuts and coconut embellish this dump cake, which also features a cherry-pineapple base. Get creative and mix up the type of nut, fruit filling, and even cake mix used for endless variations.
Peach Cobbler Dump Cake
Canned peaches mean you don't have to wait for stone fruit season to enjoy this delicious dump cake. A lot of reviewers have commented how they come back to this recipe again and again. "I have made this recipe for many years and my family loves it," says Allrecipes community member DTNYC.
Rhubarb Strawberry Dump Cake
The classic springtime combo of rhubarb and strawberries makes a dream of a dump cake. Serve with vanilla ice cream for the ultimate treat!
Chocolate Cherry Dump Cake
Chocolate cake mix and cherry filling makes this dump cake reminiscent of Black Forest cake when served with whipped cream instead of chocolate frosting. Any way you do it, this cake is as delicious as it is quick to make.
Cherry Dump Pudding Cake
Did we save the best for last? You be the judge! This dump cake is made entirely from scratch, but that doesn't mean it's difficult. Take one look at all of the glowing five-star reviews and you'll see that it's worth it!
More Inspiration
If you love dump cakes, be sure to check out our entire collection of dump cake recipes. Also see our top fruit cobblers and all of the different ways you can use a box of cake mix.
Pictured: Pumpkin Spice Dump Cake